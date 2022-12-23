Israeli police kill assailant after alleged car-ramming

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police shot dead an assailant who allegedly rammed them with his car after trying to shoot an officer in central Israel on Friday, authorities and medics said, an attack that left three policemen wounded.

The incident took place in the Arab Israeli town of Kfar Qassem, an unusual site for what police suspected was a militant attack. The Arab community in Israel is struggling with surging violent crime that residents blame on decades of government neglect.

Police said that the suspect first called officers to his house over an alleged violent incident. When police arrived at the scene, they said they were greeted with a barrage of stones and alcohol bottles hurled from the house. A man then rushed out of the apartment with a gun drawn, according to security footage from the scene. A police spokesman said the man tried to shoot but the gun didn't fire.

Moments later, security footage shows the man speeding in reverse down the street toward where officers were stationed. The suspect's car crashed into another, lightly wounding three officers. Police opened fire, killing the suspect, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service. Authorities did not identify the assailant.

Soldiers and police said they searched the scene and found an automatic weapon, along with a knife and tear gas belonging to the suspect. It remains unclear whether other suspects were involved in the attack.

Palestinians have been accused in dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. It is rare for such attacks to be committed by Palestinian citizens of Israel, however.

The attack comes amid heightened violence in the occupied West Bank and days before Israel is set to swear in the most right-wing government in its history.