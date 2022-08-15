Israeli police kill Palestinian in east Jerusalem raid

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian man who attempted to stab officers during a raid in east Jerusalem on Monday, police said.

The officers were conducting a search for illegal weapons in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, the police said. When officers approached the home, the man, armed with a knife, tried to stab them. They fired on the suspect and he was later pronounced dead, police said. Palestinian media identified the man as Mohammed al-Shaham.

The incident came a day after a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus outside Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight, among them U.S. citizens.

The U.S. State Department condemned the Jerusalem attack late on Sunday, and said at least five of the victims were American citizens. “We remain in close contact with our Israeli partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The Jerusalem violence followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire that was reached last week ended three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza that saw at least 49 Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants, killed.

A day after the cease-fire halted the worst round of Gaza fighting in more than a year, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Recommended Stories

  • China cuts interest rate to shore up sagging economy

    China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. The decision suggested Beijing is temporarily setting aside worries over high debt to act to head off a slump before Xi is expected to try to award himself a third five-year term as Communist Party leader at a meeting this fall. The ruling party has effectively acknowledged it cannot hit this year’s official 5.5% growth target after anti-virus curbs disrupted trade, manufacturing and consumer spending.

  • S Korea offers North economic benefits for denuclearization

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday offered “audacious” economic assistance to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program while avoiding harsh criticism of the North days after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over the COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South. In a speech celebrating the end of Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula, Yoon also called for better ties with Japan, calling the two countries partners in navigating challenges to freedom and saying their shared values will help them overcome historical grievances linked to Japan’s brutal colonial rule before the end of World War II.

  • Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie

    An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack. The comments by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, come over two days after the attack on Rushdie in New York. “We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said.

  • As monkeypox cases climb and vaccine in short supply, Texas cities declare emergency

    Texas’ major cities have received thousands of monkeypox vaccine doses and expect thousands more in the coming weeks, but there is a national shortage

  • Despite public anger, no progress in Iraq political deadlock

    Weeks after followers of an influential cleric stormed parliament, Iraq’s political crisis shows no signs of abating, despite rising public anger over a debilitating gridlock that has further weakened the country's caretaker government and its ability to provide basic services. Iraq's two rival Shiite political camps remain locked in a zero-sum competition, and the lone voice potentially able to end the rift — the revered Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani — has been conspicuously silent. For now, hundreds of supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, a firebrand Shiite cleric, are still camped outside the legislative building in Baghdad, ready to escalate if their demands are not met.

  • Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought

    Vermont farmer Brian Kemp is used to seeing the pastures at Mountain Meadows Farm grow slower in the hot, late summer, but this year the grass is at a standstill. “I don’t think there is any normal anymore," Kemp said. The impacts of climate change have been felt throughout the Northeastern U.S. with rising sea levels, heavy precipitation and storm surges causing flooding and coastal erosion.

  • American citizens among eight injured in Jerusalem shooting, official says

    Israeli police and medics say a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday.

  • High salinity found in European river after fish die-off

    Poland’s environment minister says laboratory tests following a mass fish die-off detected high salinity levels but no mercury in Central Europe’s Oder River

  • Anne Heche’s Eldest Son Homer’s Statement Following Her Death Shows How Much He Cared About Her Mental Health

    The world was waiting for updates on soap star Anne Heche‘s condition, and no one was fighting more for her best health than her sons, specifically her eldest son Homer. But once news broke that Heche had passed, Homer told the world all the complicated emotions he was feeling and how he hoped his mother […]

  • Is State College oversaturated with Penn State student housing? Officials share concerns

    “We still have roughly the same number of students in our community, but development is drawing more and more of them to this downtown, concentrated area.”

  • Shaheen fitness and World Cup key as Pakistan tackle Netherlands

    Pakistan will look to collect crucial World Cup qualifying points when they tackle the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series from Tuesday but will have a wary eye on the fitness of star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

  • Time to question Russia’s imperial innocence

    President Vladimir Putin has successfully mobilized a sense of militant patriotism in the Russian public to wage war in Ukraine.

  • Kevin Durant is back having fun on Twitter, ‘I #ruinedthegame?’

    You've got to love that KD engages like no other.

  • Affirm CEO Says Next Recession Will Silence Fintech Lender’s Doubters

    While shares of the buy now, pay later business are down 77% from November, Max Levchin expects lending models to set the company apart.

  • Suspect in attack on ‘Satanic Verses’ author Salman Rushdie enters not-guilty plea in New York court

    The man accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against “Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault.

  • Westworld Composer on Ending Season 4 With Radiohead and What Might Happen in Season 5

    The Emmy-winning composer also teases how the events of the Season 4 finale might affect the music of Season 5. Westworld Composer on Ending Season 4 With Radiohead and What Might Happen in Season 5 Liz Shannon Miller

  • Ruto pulls ahead in Kenya's presidential vote count as tempers fray

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has edged ahead in a tight presidential race, according to official results reported by Kenyan media on Sunday, as more riot police were deployed inside the national election tallying centre after scuffles and accusations by party agents. The fracas underscored fraying tempers and high tensions within the national counting hall as the country waits for official results from last Tuesday's election. In the presidential race, official verified results reported by the Nation media group showed Ruto taking 51% of the vote, ahead of left-leaning opposition leader Raila Odinga who had 48%.

  • Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

    "Whether this investigation transforms into an outright criminal prosecution remains to be seen," David Laufman said on CNN.

  • Ex-CIA agent says fallout over raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resembles the lead-up to the January 6 Capitol attack and predicts there will be another 'catastrophic event'

    Violent threats against law enforcement spiked as Republicans railed against the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid and suggested regular citizens could be next.

  • ‘Frustrated’ 24-Year-Old Allegedly Admits Mowing Down Mourners Then Bludgeoning Mom

    via TwitterA Pennsylvania man who allegedly plowed his blue Honda Accord into a crowd of mourners late Saturday, killing one and injuring 17 others, before murdering his own mother, allegedly told cops he did so because he was tired of fighting with his mom over money.State troopers said that at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, drove into a group of about 75 people who were attending a daylong community benefit in Nescopeck to raise funds in the wake of a horrific house f