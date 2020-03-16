Israeli police patrol coronavirus home quarantines

HADERA, Israel, March 16 (Reuters) - Clad in full-body protective suits, medical masks and latex gloves, Israeli police officers knock at the apartment of a young woman who has been in self-quarantine as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

Surprised to see them at her door, the woman tells the officers she is feeling good and still has 10 days of isolation to go.

"Everything's fine, thank God," she said.

Police began joining Health Ministry inspectors on quarantine patrol a few days ago, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, after some people caught breaching isolation behaved aggressively towards or attacked the inspectors.

"We are going around, address by address, apartment by apartment to try and find individuals who are meant to be in isolated areas, and are not in isolated areas," Rosenfeld said. "We've arrested two people in the past 48 hours."

About 70,000 people have been home-quarantined in Israel to minimise the risk of transmitting coronavirus. At least 255 cases have been confirmed in the country and no deaths.

Authorities have instructed anyone travelling from abroad or in contact with a coronavirus patient to go into isolation for 14 days.

