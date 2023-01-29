Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

1
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight.

The move came following a deadly weekend in which seven people were killed and five others wounded in two separate shootings in Jerusalem, in one of the bloodiest months in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in several years. The measures threatened to further raise tensions and cast a cloud over a visit next week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The weekend shootings followed a deadly Israeli raid in the West Bank on Thursday that killed nine Palestinians, most of them militants. In response, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets into Israel, triggering a series of Israeli airstrikes in response. In all, 32 Palestinians have been killed in fighting this month.

The police on Sunday released footage of Israeli army engineers welding metal plates over the windows and welding the front door shut as part of the operation in response to Friday night's deadly shooting.

Police said the attacker, identified as a 21-year-old east Jerusalem resident, was killed in a shootout with officers after fleeing the scene in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox east Jerusalem settlement of Neve Yaakov.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy opened fire elsewhere in east Jerusalem, wounding two Israeli men, paramedics said. The attacker was shot and hospitalized.

Funerals for the victims in Friday's shooting, the deadliest attack on Israelis since 2008, were scheduled to take place Sunday.

Netanyahu’s Cabinet also said it plans a series of other punitive measures, including canceling social security benefits for the families of attackers, and would take steps to “strengthen the settlements” this week as part of the government's response to the weekend's attacks.

Blinken is expected to arrive on Monday for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel to 'strengthen' settlements after shooting attacks

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday announced a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians, including plans to beef up Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, in response to a pair of shooting attacks that killed seven Israelis and wounded five others. The announcement cast a cloud over a visit next week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and threatened to further raise tensions following one of the bloodiest months in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in several years. Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet, which is filled by hard-line politicians aligned with the West Bank settlement movement, approved the measures in the wake of a pair of shootings that included an attack outside an east Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night in which seven people were killed.

  • Seven dead in synagogue attack outside Jerusalem, Israeli officials say

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said. Israel's ambulance service put the death toll at five, and said another five people were wounded and transported to hospitals, including a 70-year-old woman. Israeli police described it as a "terror attack" and said it took place in a synagogue in Neve Ya'akov, considered by Israelis as a neighbourhood within Jerusalem, while Palestinians and most of the international community consider it occupied land illegally annexed after a 1967 Middle East war.

  • 7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue, suspect dead

    Seven Israelis have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood, according to Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman. Ten others were wounded in the Friday night shooting, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Responders confronted the suspect less than five minutes after the shooting was reported, according to Israeli police.

  • Guard shot dead at Azerbaijan embassy in Iran

    STORY: "The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle," the foreign ministry said in a statement.Police in Tehran said they have arrested a suspect and are investigating the motive behind the attack.The suspect entered the embassy with two young children and may have been motivated by "personal issues", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing the police chief.

  • Jerusalem shooting: Alleged 13-year-old Palestinian gunman apprehended by armed Israeli citizen

    Israeli Police responded within minutes and were able to apprehend the shooter before he could drive away, giving him treatment in a police ambulance after his arrest.

  • Zelenskyy writes to heads of international sports organisations about IOC and Russians

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written to the presidents of the world's leading sports federations, urging them to make up their minds about the International Olympic Committee's decision to reinstate Russian athletes in international competitions.

  • Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter

    Israeli officers on Sunday sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of the city, police said, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "a swift response". Seven people including a 14-year-old were shot dead on Friday in the attack on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which drew wide international condemnation and heightened fears of already spiralling violence escalating further. It was the worst such Palestinian attack on Israelis in the Jerusalem area since 2008 and followed a fatal Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city Jenin on Thursday, the deadliest there in years.

  • 'My bad': Pureval issues apology after post trolling Chiefs quarterback

    In a video Facebook on Friday, Pureval made a proclamation in which he referred to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead Stadium." Later, he apologized.

  • Ukrainian army captain explains why he gave his war medal to Biden

    Captain Pavlo Chernyavsky treasures a highly symbolic memento President Biden gave him in return, but says what he and his men really need, is more heavy weapons.

  • Opinion: On Holocaust Remembrance Day, remembering a 1941 bar mitzvah in Germany

    Martin Lowenberg survived the Holocaust, and lives in the safety of America — but where antisemitism is on the rise.

  • Bulls' Alex Caruso garnering trade interest from two suitors

    Alex Caruso is garnering trade interest from others team, and outsiders report the Bulls want two first-round picks for him.

  • 10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

    In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...

  • Israel, Gaza militants trade fire after deadly raid

    Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early on Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. (Jan. 27)

  • Ukrainian captain gives war medal to Biden

    A Ukrainian army captain gave a medal he received from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to President Biden as a thank you for U.S. help in the war with Russia. Debora Patta has more.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces form world's first drone strike companies General Staff

    Ukraine is forming the world's first drone attack companies as part of the Army of Drones project. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved the creation of drone attack companies during the Staff's meeting.

  • Top 20 Oil Importing Countries in 2023

    In this article, we take a look at the top 20 oil importing countries in 2023. If you want to see more top oil importing countries in 2023, go directly to Top 5 Oil Importing Countries in 2023. In this article, oil is defined as crude oil. Because not every country has enough crude oil […]

  • UN: Parts of internet becoming `toxic waste dumps' for hate

    The U.N. chief warned on the day to remember victims of the Holocaust that “many parts of the internet are becoming toxic waste dumps for hate and vicious lies,” and urgently appealed for guardrails against hate speech. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that anti-Semitism is everywhere, and it’s increasing in intensity.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy commemorates Holocaust victims

    STORY: “Today we commemorate the determination of the global coalition that stopped Nazism. Today we emphasize even stronger than before: never again to hatred, never again to indifference,” Zelenskiy said in a video speech.Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the six million Jews and others who were systemically murdered by Nazi Germany during World War II between 1941 and 1945.

  • Development partners commit $30 billion to food production in Africa

    DAKAR (Reuters) -Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, the president of the African Development Bank said on Friday at the close of a summit on food security on the continent. The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever, with more than one in five Africans – a record 278 million people – facing hunger, according to United Nations estimates. A major theme of the three-day summit in the Senegalese capital Dakar was that African countries need to boost their food production capacity rather than relying on imports that have left them vulnerable to price spikes and shortages.

  • Jay Leno's Joke About His Recent Motorcycle Crash with Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Gets Mixed Reactions

    Leno's joke comes shortly after the comedian broke multiple bones in a motorcycle crash, and less than a month after Renner's snowplow accident