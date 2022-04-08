Israeli police searching for gunman who opened fire at busy Tel Aviv bar, killing 2

The scene of the shooting in Tel Aviv on Thursday night. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A gunman opened fire late Thursday outside of a busy bar in central Tel Aviv, killing at least two people and wounding 13 others, four critically. The suspect remains at large, with the Israeli military and police on a manhunt to find him.

No one has claimed responsibility yet for the shooting. Survivors said as they came under fire, they ran to nearby buildings to seek shelter, knocking on the doors of strangers hoping they would let them in. While the search is on for the suspect, residents have been told to stay inside their homes.

This is the fourth deadly attack in Israel in less than three weeks; in the Tel Aviv suburb Bnei Brak, five people were killed by a gunman on a motorcycle; in Hadera, gunmen shot and killed two young police officers; and a lone individual killed four people in Beersheba during a car ramming and stabbing attack.

The New York Times writes that this latest attack has raised concerns about additional violent acts taking place in the next 10 days, "when the rare convergence of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter is expected to raise tensions further between Israelis and Palestinians."

Police say the perpetrators have all had different motivations — the Hadera and Beersheba attackers were Arab citizens of Israel believed to be supporters of the Islamic State, and the Bnei Brak shooter was Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, who served 30 months in an Israeli jail for conspiracy to commit manslaughter and throwing objects at vehicles.

