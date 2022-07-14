Biden, Lapid discuss Iran, integrating Israel in Middle East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEF FEDERMAN, JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Yair Lapid
    Prime Minister of Israel since 2022
  • Benjamin Netanyahu
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    9th Prime Minister of Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday discussed Iran's rapidly progressing nuclear program, with the Israeli leader vowing afterward that “there will be no nuclear Iran.”

The U.S. president, who is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday, said he also stressed to Lapid the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.

Their one-on-one talks are the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by Biden aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the U.S and Israel. The leaders are expected to sign a joint declaration later Thursday emphasizing military cooperation and a commitment to preventing Iran, which Israel considers an enemy, from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“We discussed the Iranian threat,” Lapid told reporters afterward. “There will be no nuclear Iran.”

Israeli officials have sought to use Biden's first visit to the Middle East as president to underscore that Iran's nuclear program has progressed too far and encourage the Biden administration to scuttle efforts to revive a 2015 agreement with Iran to limit its development.

Resurrecting the deal brokered by Barack Obama's administration and abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018 was a key priority for Biden as he entered office. But administration officials have become increasingly pessimistic about the chances of getting Tehran back into compliance.

Biden, in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 that aired Wednesday, offered strong assurances of his determination to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power, saying he’d be willing to use force as a “last resort” if necessary.

Iran announced last week that it has enriched uranium to 60% purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade quality.

The joint declaration to be announced later Thursday could hold important symbolic importance for Biden’s meeting this weekend with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia as he seeks to strengthen a regionwide alliance against Iran.

“I talked about how important it was … for Israel to be totally integrated in the region,” Biden said after the one-on-one meeting with Lapid.

Thursday's meeting could also provide boost Lapid, who is serving as interim prime minister until elections in November. Lapid’s main opponent is the former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the joint appearance with Biden could help burnish his credentials as a statesman and leader.

Israel will hold its fifth election in less than four years this fall.

Biden and Lapid are also scheduled to hold a joint news conference Thursday and participate in a virtual summit with India and the United Arab Emirates, a collection of countries known as the I2U2. The United Arab Emirates will help finance a $2 billion project supporting agriculture in India.

Lapid, 58, is a former journalist and television anchor who entered politics only a decade ago. He served as finance minister under Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving prime minister, before becoming leader of the opposition and cobbling together a diverse, eight-party coalition ending Netanyahu's government.

Naftali Bennett became prime minister, with Lapid as his foreign minister. But the coalition collapsed after months of infighting, and Bennett agreed to step aside for Lapid until the election.

Lapid worked hard to solidify his credentials as a statesman while foreign minister. His aides believe the private face time, public appearances and demonstrations of friendship with Biden — who, at 79, is making his 10th trip to Israel — will strengthen that image and get the electorate more comfortable with the idea of Lapid as their leader.

However, Netanyahu is running for prime minister again, and opinion polls have projected that his conservative Likud party will win the most seats in the next election, well ahead of Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party.

Neither party is poised to singlehandedly capture the majority of seats needed to form a government, and it is unclear whether either man could cobble together a ruling coalition with smaller parties.

Biden played down the political uncertainty in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 that aired Wednesday.

“We’re committed to the state, not an individual leader," he said. Biden said Thursday of his meeting with Lapid: “We had a good beginning of a long, god willing, relationship”

Biden is expected to meet only briefly with Netanyahu, with whom who he's had a rocky relationship in the past. Most notably, when Netanyahu was prime minister, his government approved a massive settlement project in East Jerusalem while Biden was visiting the country in 2010. Biden, then vice president, was infuriated.

Much like Lapid, Biden also faces a political threat from his predecessor. Trump, an ally of Netanyahu who still enjoys strong support from Republican voters despite his attempt to overturn the last election, may run for another term.

Asked by Channel 12 if he expected a rematch, Biden replied, "I’m not predicting, but I would not be disappointed.”

Given the U.S.'s status as Israel’s closest and most important ally, Biden is at the center of the country’s attention during his visit.

Israel staged an elaborate welcoming ceremony for him at the Tel Aviv airport, including a red carpet and a band that played the national anthem of both countries. Major television channels set up special live coverage of Biden’s arrival, and even broadcast a nonstop loop of his motorcade traveling on the highway to Jerusalem.

Biden can also expect to meet numerous politicians eager to have their photo taken with him, or perhaps share an earful about his administration’s attempt to rejuvenate the Iran nuclear deal.

Israel was opposed to the original nuclear deal, which was reached under President Obama in 2015, because its limitations on Iran’s nuclear enrichment would expire and the agreement didn’t address Iran's ballistic missile program or military activities in the region.

Instead of the U.S. reentering the deal, which Trump withdrew from in 2018, Israel would prefer strict sanctions in hopes of leading to a more sweeping accord.

Biden also will receive the nation’s top civilian honor, the presidential medal of honor, from Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

He's also scheduled to meet with U.S. athletes who are participating in the Maccabiah Games. Also known as the “Jewish Olympics,” it’s the country’s largest sporting event that’s held every four years for Israeli and Jewish athletes from all over world.

___

Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Jerusalem and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 committee investigations Trump’s actions during riot

    As close advisors to former President Donald Trump testify, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is now zeroing in on Trump’s actions as the insurrection occurred.

  • Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex offence charges

    Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will go on trial in London next year after pleading not guilty on Thursday to accusations of sex offences dating back almost 20 years. Spacey is accused of five offences in Britain - four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

  • Trump, DeSantis both would beat Biden in Nevada: poll

    Both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would beat President Biden among Nevada voters in hypothetical matchups, according to a KLAS TV-The Hill-Emerson College poll released on Wednesday. When respondents were asked who they would vote for between Biden and Trump if the presidential election were held today, 43 percent said they’d…

  • Brazil Congress approves major spending bill, lifting Bolsonaro re-election hopes

    Brazil's Congress on Wednesday approved a major spending package that President Jair Bolsonaro is banking on to lift his flagging re-election hopes, despite expectations it will fan double-digit inflation and hurt Brazil's exchange rate. Brazil's lower house approved the measure, which amends the constitution to bypass the country's spending cap and boost social benefits. It now must be formally enacted by both houses in a joint session of Congress.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assault on Sloviansk front General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 07:11 Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled a Russian assault towards Dovhenke and Dolyna, on the Sloviansk front. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 July Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the Belarusian Armed Forces rotated some of the military personnel and equipment that have so far been deployed to reinforce the security of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

  • Saudi Arabia Proves Too Big to Snub for a Desperate Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden promised to “reorient” the US’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, but the man he shunned over the kingdom’s human rights record may yet get to decide in which direction. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First T

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Tesla Starts Taking Trade-Ins Against Purchase of New, Used EVs as Gas Prices Remain Sky-High

    You can now trade in your current vehicle for a new Tesla. Just "enter your VIN (vehicle identification number) to receive an estimate for your trade-in," and you'll be just one click away from a...

  • Analysis: China makes tweaks, but tough COVID policy still drags on economy

    China has been tweaking its stringent COVID curbs but shows no sign of backing off from its "dynamic zero" policy, and has lagged in vaccination efforts that would enable it to do so, casting a heavy shadow over the world's second-largest economy. Recent scattered COVID flare-ups, the imposition of lockdowns in some cities and the arrival of the highly-contagious BA.5 variant have added to those worries. On Friday, China is expected to report that gross domestic product (GDP) grew just 1% in the second quarter, with full year growth forecast at 4%, according to a Reuters poll - far short of Beijing's official target of around 5.5% for 2022.

  • Biden begins high-stakes Mideast trip in Israel

    President Biden arrived in Israel with the specter of a nuclear-armed Iran hanging over his first presidential trip to the region. CBS News has learned that an off-duty Secret Service agent was sent home after he was detained by police for allegedly shoving a woman at a Jerusalem bar. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.

  • Don’t let one Roe v Wade replace another. Why Kentucky needs a Constitutional Amendment

    Together, we will strengthen our laws and prevent a horrific decision like Roe from happening here.

  • Education secretary, first lady to announce American Rescue Plan education grants

    Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday will announce the final set of education grants under the American Rescue Plan (ARP), The Hill has learned. Cardona and Biden will be joined by ARP Coordinator Gene Sperling and leadership from the Community College of Philadelphia, Coahoma Community College and Southwestern Michigan College…

  • Secret Service member sent back to US after altercation in Israel

    An employee of the Secret Service has returned to the United States from Israel after an alleged “physical encounter” led to his detention by Israeli police, the agency confirmed to The Hill. A Secret Service spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that the agency was informed on Monday that an employee on duty in…

  • Marketmind: Euro at parity and talk of a 100 bps U.S. rate hike

    Expectations for even steeper U.S. rate hikes that could slow growth sharply have pushed the U.S. yield curve further into inversion territory. So while the euro may be holding around $1 as European trading opens, the scope for aggressive U.S. rate hikes versus modest ones from the ECB, suggests the outlook for the currency is still bleak. Speculation about a steep U.S. rate hike when the Fed meets later in July are keeping world stocks on the defensive meanwhile.

  • Aliens Could Send Us Quantum Messages From Space, Physicists Say

    An expert tells us how photon beams could travel across the entire Milky Way.

  • Harvard University student survey finds tiny percentage of faculty lean conservative

    A survey conducted by the Harvard University student newspaper of faculty within the Faculty of Arts and Sciences found that just 1.46% of individuals even lean conservative.

  • Israel lasers in on Iranian drone threat as Biden visits

    Moments after US President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the Israeli military showed him new hardware it says is essential to confronting Iran: anti-drone lasers.

  • Irvine chiropractor charged with sexual assault of female patients

    An Irvine chiropractor is facing 24 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting several of his female patients between January and August 2021.

  • 'Fear is setting in': Gas prices could fall further as recession looms

    In many cities, gas prices plunged over the Canada Day long weekend, with Ontario seeing the steepest declines.

  • Gov. Doug Ducey backing Beau Lane is big. But does it come too late to stop Mark Finchem?

    Gov. Doug Ducey's endorsement of Beau Lane likely gives Republicans their best chance of winning secretary of state. But did he wait too long?