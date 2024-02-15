Israeli President Herzog to visit Berlin, Munich Security Conference

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, speak during a visit to Kibbutz Beeri in the border area with the Gaza Strip. Herzog is travelling to Berlin on 16 February to kick off his visit to Germany. After a meeting with Steinmeier, he will then travel to the Security Conference in Munich, Herzog's spokesman announced on 15 February. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is travelling to Berlin on Friday to kick off his visit to Germany.

After a meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, he will then travel to the Security Conference in Munich, Herzog's spokesman announced on Thursday.

During his two-day visit, the Israeli president is planning a series of diplomatic talks with top international politicians.

According to the statement, Herzog intends to talk to Steinmeier about efforts to release further hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas.

The president is accompanied by three Israelis who were kidnapped from the border area on October 7 and then released as part of an agreement in November.

The aim of the talks is to increase political pressure as part of efforts to secure a new ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of further hostages. "The president will stress the enormity of the atrocities perpetrated by the terrorist organization Hamas," the spokesman said.