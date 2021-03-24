  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future remains unclear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israelis went to the polls Tuesday for the fourth time in two years, and it's still unclear who their next leader will be. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is again scrambling to form a coalition after an indecisive election. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero from Tel Aviv with a closer look.

Video Transcript

TANYA RIVERO: Israelis went to the polls Tuesday for the fourth time in just two years, but they still don't know who their next leader will be. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is once again scrambling to gain enough seats to form a majority coalition in parliament. Mr. Netanyahu is now relying on small special interest parties to put him and his Likud party over the top. Not an easy task. For more on this, I'm joined by CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer in Tel Aviv. Hi, Elizabeth. So for those in our audience who may not be familiar, how does Israel's election system actually work, and why have they had so many elections in the past few years?

ELIZABETH PALMER: Well, it's a parliamentary system, so 120 seats in the parliament. One party or group of parties has to get a majority. And the person who is the head of the party with that majority becomes the prime minister. In the past, Benjamin Netanyahu's been able to cobble together a coalition. His own party, Likud, didn't get enough seats to win the majority, but he managed to get enough allies to do it.

The trouble is they are not always-- they don't always see eye to eye, and at the slightest hurdle-- could be a budget, for example, it was the last time-- that coalition splits apart, and the government falls. So we're in a situation here where Mr. Netanyahu and his allies have got almost enough to win and the opposition coalition has got almost enough to win, but neither of them are over the top.

TANYA RIVERO: And so of course, as you know, Mr. Netanyahu delivered a coronavirus vaccine rollout in Israel in record time, immunizing a large proportion of the country's adults and essentially enabling the economy to entirely reopen before election day. Why wasn't this enough to outright put him over the top?

ELIZABETH PALMER: That's certainly what his strategists were hoping, but there are a few things to consider. First of all, Mr. Netanyahu is a right-wing politician, and Israel has a significant left of center and also liberal group of voters. They wouldn't vote for him ever. Secondly, before the vaccine rollout, which was very impressive, before it began in January, Mr. Netanyahu was widely considered to have handled the pandemic very badly, which left Israel with one of the highest death rates in the world toward the end of 2020.

And finally, he is facing some very serious criminal charges for fraud and bribery, and voters are very much aware of this. He is going back into court in-- next month. So these allegations against him have damaged his credibility in the eyes of many Israelis.

TANYA RIVERO: So Elizabeth, what is next here? It is by no means a sure thing that Prime Minister Netanyahu will form a majority. I understand there are some pretty interesting alliances being formed. What more can you tell us about what will happen next?

ELIZABETH PALMER: If only I had a crystal ball. You know, I explained to you that there are these two broad coalitions, one around Mr. Netanyahu with, you know, half a dozen seats shy of a majority, and the other one, the center secular left coalition, once again, about half a dozen seats shy of a majority. The amazing thing is the three parties who could deliver the seats to one side or the other, of the three, two of them are Arab parties. So it's extraordinary in Israeli politics that the kingmakers in this election could be Arabs. And in one of them-- one of those Arab parties is actually a conservative Islamist party.

So all eyes on the horse trading and the coalition building that's likely to take place over the next few days. As you mentioned, Israelis have been to the polls four times in two years because these coalitions are so fragile, and they really don't want to go back to the polls. They're weary. The fact is that, if a government can't be formed, if neither side can get a majority, that's exactly where they're headed, back to the ballot boxes in a matter of months.

TANYA RIVERO: All right, we'll see what happens there in Israel. Elizabeth Palmer in Tel Aviv, thank you so much for joining us.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: U.S. to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown - sources

    The United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military over the generals Feb. 1 coup and a deadly crackdown, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The move by the U.S. Treasury to blacklist Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and freeze any assets they hold in the United States could come as early as Thursday, sources said. Myanmar's generals staged a takeover on the first day of parliament in February, detaining civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won elections in November.

  • A look at Israel’s caretaker government after stalemate vote

    Israel's parliamentary election this week appears to have resulted in yet another deadlock, raising the possibility of a fifth election in just over two years. The protracted stalemate has left Israel with a poorly functioning government for long periods of time. Although Israel has won praise for its recent rollout of a successful coronavirus vaccine campaign, it has struggled to formulate coherent policies and been hobbled by the lack of a proper budget.

  • Erdogan urges investors to trust Turkey's economy, potential

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged foreign investors Wednesdays to have confidence in Turkey’s economy days after he fired his third central bank governor in less than two years, causing market upheaval. Erdogan last week dismissed central bank head Naci Agbal, who had raised investor confidence and shored up the Turkish currency following a series of interest hikes, He replaced him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a banking professor who has argued for lower rates, in line with Erdogan’s economic thinking. The move raised fears about Turkey's possible return to unconventional monetary policy and caused the Turkish lira to plummet.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.

  • Final vote results show major setback for Israel's Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies fell short of winning a parliamentary majority in Israel’s latest election, according to a final vote count released Thursday, leaving a political deadlock that put the long-time leader’s future in question. The fourth election in just two years brought a stinging rebuke for Netanyahu, the most dominant figure in Israeli politics in a generation. Adding to the pain, he lost ground to former partners who vowed never to sit in a government with him again.

  • Over half of Israelis had both COVID vaccine doses

    Over half of Israel's population has had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said Thursday (March 25).It's a world-beating roll-out that has helped the country emerge from pandemic closures.Israel began distributing the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in December - with eligibility extended to people over the age of 16.That's around 69% of a population of 9.3 million.Israelis like Barak Zoref say the roll-out is transformative, giving them their freedom back."I think it is very good, it helps us to live freely, not like other countries where they are afraid to live and are in quarantine and all that."In a statement, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at least 50.07% of the overall population had received both vaccine doses, and some 55.96% the first dose.Director-general of the Israeli Health Ministry Hezi Levi told Reuters he hopes the population eligible for vaccination will be fully inoculated by the end of May.Israel has issued the fully vaccinated, and those who have recovered from COVID-19, with so-called "Green Pass" certificates that allow access to some leisure venues. Since the country eased its nationwide lockdown in late February, most businesses, schools and airports have gradually resumed activity, with caps on capacity. Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians as part of its population and has been providing them with vaccines. It has offered shots to Palestinians who work in Israel and settlements in the occupied West Bank too.Palestinian health officials have launched a limited vaccination program in the West Bank and Gaza Strip using doses from Israel, Russia, the UAE and the global COVAX scheme.But Israel has faced international criticism for not doing more to enable Palestinian vaccination - a view Palestinian Ziad Tawfiq shares. "We live under an occupation, even though we say we are a state, we are really not, they are a state that is in control over us through land, air and sea, so they are stronger than us, they are able to obtain all types of vaccines and inoculate all the population, but it is not easy for us to get the vaccines like we think it is."Israel says Palestinians are responsible for such health measures in their self-rule areas.

  • Ghana’s Bond Sale Is Test for African Issuers Amid Debt Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s planned Eurobond sale will be a key test of appetite for African issuers after a raft of nations sought debt relief, shaking investor confidence.Strong demand for the sale, which includes Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond, would encourage other African countries to tap international capital markets for money needed to roll over debt and finance strained budgets. That would also sidestep the need to seek debt relief and the questions that raises over market access, according to Gemcorp Capital LLP.The so-called common framework put together by the G-20 with support from the International Monetary Fund grants developing countries debt-service suspension to help weather the coronavirus pandemic. But bondholders are concerned about being forced to provide similar relief.“Strong demand for Ghana would clearly highlight the region’s ability to have continued access to international capital markets and avoid the uncertainty,” Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist at London-based Gemcorp, said in a note to clients. “The long-awaited Eurobond auctions will not only be salient for Ghana itself but for the region as a whole, opening the door for other issuance.”Kenya and Angola are among African nations that may follow Ghana’s lead, Quijano-Evans said.Ethiopia’s Eurobonds plunged and its credit rating was downgraded in February after a decision to seek debt-relief under the G-20 common framework, which may be extended to private lenders. Kenya’s dollar-bond spreads widened in January after the Paris Club of creditors granted the East African country’s request for a delay in some interest payments. The surge in its 2027 note yields prompted the country to shield multilateral and commercial loans from debt-service suspension.Ghana began a roadshow Wednesday, targeting a sale of as much as $5 billion, of which it plans to use $1.5 billion for the 2021 budget and the rest to roll over domestic and international bonds. The offering includes a four-year zero-coupon bond in addition to seven-year, 12-year and 20-year debt. The country has not requested debt relief.Yields on Ghana’s existing $1 billion of Eurobonds maturing in 2030 climbed 10 basis points on Thursday to 6.69% after rising 11 points on Wednesday. The extra yield investors demand to hold the nation’s dollar bonds rather than U.S. Treasuries widened eight basis points on Thursday to 640, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes.Average debt burden in sub-Saharan Africa will hover around 64% of gross domestic product in the near to medium-term, from an average of 47% in 2015-2019, Moody’s Investors Service said earlier this year. The region’s GDP growth will rebound from the contraction last year, however, revenue generation capacities will remain weak for a while, it said.“The potential for Ghana to raise the maximum funding it seeks would affirm that some of the continent’s issuers are in a position to continue to meet part of their financing needs through Eurobond proceeds,” Samantha Singh, a Johannesburg-based Africa strategist at Absa Bank Ltd., said in an email. “The conundrum facing many countries is that they need relief but also fresh financing.”Singh expects Nigeria to also tap the market after Ghana. Benin, Egypt and Ivory Coast have already sold Eurobonds this year.(Updates prices in eighth paragraph, regional debt data in ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are our favorite pair of all time—and on mega-sale

    Get these top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones in a killer bundle deal at Adorama right now—find out how.

  • Netflix's apolitical 'Shtisel' faces a new test: The clout of Israel's ultra-Orthodox

    The sleeper hit 'is not a political opinion piece,' says co-writer Ori Elon. But critics argue it ignores the ultra-Orthodox community's political power.

  • India's PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are making a serious bid for electoral victories in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim populations. Top BJP leaders, including Modi, have been campaigning heavily to win West Bengal and dislodge the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in northeastern Assam and expand the party's influence in the southern states. The BJP has soared in Hindu-dominated regions in central and northern India since Modi was elected in 2014.

  • Senate Narrowly Confirms Rachel Levine as Assistant Health Secretary

    The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary on Wednesday. Senators Susan Collins (R., Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) were the only two Republicans to vote with Democrats in favor of Levine’s confirmation. Levine is the first transgender person ever confirmed to a government position by the Senate. “I firmly believe that turning points, such as today’s Senate confirmation vote for Dr. Levine’s appointment, are powerful indications that this nation is truly heading down the pathway to lasting transgender equality,” Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, an Obama administration official who was the first transgender person to work at the White House, told the Washington Post. Levine, a pediatrician by training, was appointed Pennsylvania health secretary by Governor Tom Wolfe in 2017. Levine faced calls to resign in Spring 2020 following reports that she removed her mother from a personal care home, after ordering state nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospitals. “My mother requested, and my sister and I as her children complied to move her to another location during the Covid-19 outbreak,” Levine said at the time, adding that her mother is “more than competent to make her own decisions.” During her confirmation hearings, Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) questioned Levine on whether she supported allowing minors to decide to transition to another sex. “Dr. Levine, do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Paul asked. Levine replied that “transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed.”

  • House Republicans downplay the military's extremism problem

    The Pentagon has made a priority of rooting out extremism after the insurrection.

  • Fake claims of lost packages using addresses off Zillow net NC woman $38,000, feds say

    The alleged scheme lasted for a year and a half, prosecutors said.

  • Belgium show their class to beat Wales after going behind in World Cup qualifier

    Belgium 3 Wales 1 When the Welsh attack cruised through the Belgian defence, ripping them apart with ruthless precision, the hosts must have wondered whether it was somehow happening again. The scars of 2016 have not yet faded in Belgium, who were so famously defeated in the European Championships by a band of plucky Welshmen, and those old scabs would surely have itched in the moments after conceding on Wednesday night. In this first meeting between the two sides since that clash in Lille, it looked for a brief while as if Wales might be prepared to unleash another surprise on the world’s best international team. Their early strike, finished by Harry Wilson, was a team goal of the highest order, underlining the quality that exists in this Welsh attack. Lightning was not to strike twice, though. Wilson’s goal was the best it got on the night for Wales, with Belgium ultimately demonstrating their superiority in this World Cup qualifier. Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku were in no mood to allow Wales to inflict another humiliation, each scoring as Roberto Martinez’s side earned a deserved victory in Leuven.

  • California, Texas and 15 More States Plan to Open Vaccine Eligibility to Anyone 16+ by Mid-April

    Five states — Alaska, Mississippi, West Virginia, Utah and Georgia — are already allowing any residents age 16 and up to get a COVID-19 vaccine

  • Ethiopia rejected U.S. call for unilateral ceasefire during talks, U.S. says

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejected U.S. calls for a unilateral ceasefire in the northern Tigray region and dismissed allegations of ethnic cleansing, according to a senior U.S. lawmaker sent to Addis Ababa by President Joe Biden. But Democratic Senator Chris Coons, recounting his talks with Abiy last weekend in the Ethiopian capital, also praised the prime minister for publicly acknowledging for the first time that troops from neighboring Eritrea entered Tigray during the five-month-old conflict, after months of denials. Abiy also pledged this week following Coons' visit that any soldiers who carry out human rights violations will be punished.

  • Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity Neom is creating plans to harvest an unprecedented amount of data from future residents. Experts say it's either dystopian or genius.

    Neom's head of technology told ZDNet that Neom would function as the world's first "cognitive city," which can anticipate residents' needs.

  • Turkey rejects Macron's claim of possible vote interference

    Turkey on Wednesday rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestions that Ankara could seek to interfere in France’s next election by manipulating public opinion. In an interview with France 5 television, Macron accused Turkey and Turkish state media of engaging in a “policy of lies” and of portraying France as having a “problem with Islam.” “Obviously, by manipulating public opinion ... there would be attempts to interfere with the next election,” Macron said.

  • Kenya orders closure of two refugee camps, gives ultimatum to UN agency

    Kenya on Wednesday ordered the closure of two sprawling camps that host hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Somalia and gave the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) two weeks to present a plan to do so, the interior ministry said. The Dadaab and the Kakuma refugee camps in northern Kenya together host more than 410,000 people, a small proportion of whom are from South Sudan. Authorities in Nairobi first announced their intention to shut the Dadaab camp, which is closer to the border with Somalia than Kakuma, back in 2016, citing national security concerns.

  • This Robot Mop Does All the Heavy Scrubbing for You—and It’s on Sale

    You can use it as a floor cleaner or a handheld scrubber.