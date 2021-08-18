Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit White House later this month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maeve Sheehey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit the White House and meet with President Joe Biden for the first time since assuming office, according to a statement from press secretary Jen Psaki.

Bennett took office in June after the ousting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the conservative leader who had been in power since 2009 and previously served in the role from 1996 to 1999. Netanyahu made multiple visits to the U.S. during his time as prime minister, and had a close relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Bennett said the topic of Iran would be “central” to his conversations with Biden on Aug. 26. He said the leaders will discuss an approach to prevent Iran from nearing a nuclear breakout.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated recently, with Israel’s defense minister warning Iran earlier this month, following a drone strike on an oil tanker.

“Prime Minister Bennett’s visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” Psaki said in the statement about Bennett’s upcoming visit.

“The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran,” she added. “The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Egyptian president invites Israel's Bennett for official visit - Israeli statement

    Egypt's president invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday for an official visit in the next few weeks, a statement issued by Bennett's office said. "The invitation from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was conveyed by Egypt's intelligence minister during a meeting with Bennett in Jerusalem," the statement said. Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, was the last Israeli prime minister to make an official visit to Egypt, in 2011, when the late Hosni Mubarak was in power there.

  • CIA director raised Chinese investment concerns with Israeli prime minister

    While visiting Israel last week, CIA director Bill Burns told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett the U.S. was concerned about Chinese investments in Israel, particularly in the tech sector, and involvement in major infrastructure projects, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: That's the highest level at which the Biden administration has raised an issue that previously became a rare point of contention between the Trump and Netanyahu governments.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • Tensions high, Biden invites Israel's new PM to Washington

    President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Washington next week to discuss Iran as well as Israel's relationship with the Palestinians, the White House said Wednesday. The long-expected visit with Israel's new prime minister will take place Aug. 26 amid tensions with the Islamic Republic and Israel's fragile truce with militant Hamas rulers in Gaza following an 11-day war in May.

  • How latte art in South Africa led to a job from hell in Oman

    A South African barista was offered a dream opportunity in Oman but unknowingly signed away his freedoms.

  • Big bird on water is mystery, but town calls it just ducky

    The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that's defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall (7 1/2 meter) duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard, so there's no rush to shoo it away.

  • Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest

    Taliban militants attacked protesters Wednesday in Afghanistan who dared to take down their banner and replace it with the country's flag, killing at least one person and fueling fears about how the insurgents would govern this fractious nation. While the Taliban have insisted they will respect human rights, unlike during their previously draconian rule, the attack in Jalalabad came as many Afghans were hiding at home or trying to flee the country, fearful of abuses by the loosely controlled militant organization. Many people have expressed dread that the two-decade Western experiment to remake Afghanistan will not survive the resurgent Taliban, who took control of the country in a blitz that took just days.

  • Haiti Earthquake: Tropical Storm Grace Hampers Rescue Efforts

    Tropical Storm Grace hit Haiti just days after an earthquake had driven survivors to seek shelter in makeshift tents. The storm forced the rescue effort to halt temporarily, while the earthquake death toll rose to more than 1,900 Tuesday. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

  • Zambia country profile

    Provides overview, key facts and events, timelines and leader profiles along with current news about Zambia.

  • Chelsea Handler Crushed Her Latest Core Workout with a Nod to Tom Brady

    Handler's longtime trainer, Ben Bruno, also gave props to the comedian on her "serious core strength."

  • Biden, UK's Johnson discuss Afghanistan, agree to hold G7 meeting

    U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday on the situation in Afghanistan and they agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders' meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach, the White House said in a statement. The two leaders "discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans," the White House said.

  • EU urged to help Afghan conflict refugees stay in the region

    Afghanistan is not a safe place to deport migrants to, but the European Union should try to assist displaced people inside the conflict-ravaged country or elsewhere in the region rather than wait until they arrive on Europe’s doorstep, the bloc’s top migration official said Wednesday. Afghans are among the biggest group of people from a single country applying for international protection in Europe, after Syrians.

  • Ex-head of Purdue denies responsibility for opioid crisis

    The former president and board chair of Purdue Pharma told a court Wednesday that he, his family and the company are not responsible for the opioid crisis in the United States. Richard Sackler, a member of the family who owns the company, was asked whether each bears responsibility during a federal bankruptcy hearing in White Plains, New York, over whether a judge should accept the OxyContin maker's plan to settle thousands of lawsuits. Richard Sackler’s denial of responsibility for the opioid crisis comes a day after another Sackler family member said the group wouldn’t accept a settlement without guarantees of immunity from further legal action.

  • Bitcoin Mixing CEO Harmon Pleads Guilty to US Money-Laundering Charge

    The case may set a precedent for bitcoin mixing services.

  • A Vietnamese refugee's message on Afghanistan

    When venture capitalist Peter Pham spoke to Axios last night, he knew he had to call his father, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. But he was nervous about conjuring tough memories and painful empathies.What he's saying: "I know this stuff's hard for him, particularly the idea of people being left in the lurch ... Hopefully we can all agree that those people who truly put their lives at risk to be on our side aren't left behind," Pham said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M

  • Zambia celebrates peaceful transfer of power after elections

    Business quickly returned to normal in Zambia Tuesday, a day after veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was declared president-elect and the incumbent president Edgar Lungu conceded his election defeat. Traffic was busy in the capital, Lusaka, while businesses and markets reopened.

  • Poll: Reducing Size Of $3.5 Trillion Democratic Bill Doesn't Change Its Popularity

    Voters overall don't seem fazed by the cost, and it's not clear how much, if at all, even hostile Republican voters care about the price tag.

  • George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ Cover Recreated With Giant Gnomes

    Dhani Harrison, Olivia Harrison oversaw London installation by floral artist Ruth Davis

  • Biden's average approval rating drops below 50% for first time

    President Biden's average approval rating has dropped below 50% for the first time since taking office, according to trackers from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics.Driving the news: The dip in the president's approval rating is likely tied to the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The downward trend precedes Biden's response to the crisis in Afghanistan, which has drawn intense criticism.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Chicago Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

    The rule will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals as the city surpasses 400 COVID-19 cases per day.

  • ‘Hamilton’ Marks Live Theater’s Emotional Return to Los Angeles

    It’s been a long road for the company of “Hamilton” in Los Angeles — just eight hours before opening night back in March 2020, the show was shut down as fears swelled over a looming pandemic. Little did the cast know at the time, it would take 523 days for their production to finally reach […]