Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to Moscow in secret to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Katie Balevic
·1 min read
Naftali Bennett
Naftali Bennett speaks to the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 30, 2021.Yonatan Sindel/Pool via AP

  • The Israeli Prime Minister traveled to Moscow in secret to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Putin about the war in Ukraine, his spokesperson said.

  • Israel has offered to mediate the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The Israeli Prime Minister on Saturday secretly traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took the trip to meet with Putin and discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Saturday marks the tenth day of Russia's war on its neighbor.

Israel has condemned Putin's invasion of Ukraine and has offered to mediate between the two nations.

The US and other Western countries have imposed a series of economic sanctions on Russia and blocked the country from international banking systems, among other measures. Western leaders have also supplied weapons to Ukraine and many neighboring countries have accepted the Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, but many have been hesitant to put boots on the ground.

Putin spoke out on Saturday against the possibility of countries imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, arguing it would signal their involvement in the war.

"We will immediately consider them as participants in a military conflict, and it doesn't matter members of which organizations they are," Putin said, according to a tweet from the RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned news outlet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

