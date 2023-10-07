Israeli Prime Minister tells Biden Israel will have to undertake a major military campaign

In a conversation with US President Joe Biden on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear that Israel will need to undertake a major military campaign.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to CNN

Details: Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying that Biden called Netanyahu on Saturday and expressed his support for Israel.

Quote: "US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed that the United States stands with Israel and fully supports Israel’s right to self-defence. [...]

The Prime Minister thanked the US President for his unconditional support and made it clear that a long and major campaign will be needed to ensure Israel’s victory."

Details: In a separate statement, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US "unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities."

"We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners," Blinken said.

Background:

The EU leadership has strongly condemned the Hamas missile attack on Israel and called for an immediate end to the violence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out in support of Israel following the attack by Hamas terrorists.

The US has promised to ensure Israel has everything it needs to defend itself.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





