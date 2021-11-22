Israeli protesters march in Jerusalem's Old City after Hamas gun attack
Dozens of Israeli protesters march through Jerusalem's Old City after a Hamas gunman killed one Israeli and injured three others before being shot dead by police.
Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent […]
President Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years.
Two Fox News contributors announced Sunday that they've resigned from the network in the wake of host Tucker Carlson's special on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg had regularly appeared on Fox News since 2009. Their brand of conservatism has "fallen out of fashion" amid former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party, per the New York Times, which first reported on the resignations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax
A viral video circulating in November 2021 claims to show an "official statement" from the Philippine Supreme Court that "favoured Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr" -- son of the country's late dictator -- in a case seeking to bar him from running for president. But the claims are false. As of November 18, there had been no case filed at the Supreme Court to disqualify Marcos Jr, a spokesman confirmed to AFP. The supposed "official statement" shows a court ruling in 1997.The video was shared on Fa
Since his Friday acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse has been offered internships by three House Republicans: Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, and Madison Cawthorn.
"Many" of the more than 200 witnesses who have testified to the Jan. 6 committee were former Trump administration staff who voluntarily came forward
People gathered in cities including Rotterdam, Rome, Vienna, and Zagreb as many countries ask for vaccination or negative test proof.
Mark Pukita's Senate financial disclosures indicate he holds up to $50,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock and up to $15,000 in Pfizer stock.
Under the proposal, the IRS would hire nearly 87,000 new workers in an effort to collect unpaid taxes owed by large corporations and wealthy individuals.
"It will lead to violence. Not sure how we can stay," Stephen Hayes said, the New York Times reports
Kate Mitchell, a British national who worked for BBC Media Action, is found dead in the capital Nairobi.
An image has been shared in multiple Facebook and Twitter posts that claim it shows 100 Muslim medical students in India's Srinagar city whose degrees were cancelled after they raised pro-Pakistan slogans. The claim is false; a spokesman for the local health and medical education department said the reports were "completely fake", while the photo is from 2017 and shows students attending morning assembly in a different college in Uttar Pradesh. "100 beauties of Srinagar medical college who raise
"I think no matter who runs, a Democrat beats him," the donor said of Trump, who has teased a 2024 campaign.
Donald Trump's son urged people to support gun lobbying group Gun Owners of America's "award" for the teenager.
WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to "something much worse", and Poland's border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into EU and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, in response to European sanctions.
Riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands for a third night in a row on Sunday.Police mounted on horseback clashed with mobs of angry protesters who set fires and threw rocks in response to the country’s latest COVID-19 restrictions.Unrest began earlier in the weekend in Rotterdam to protest government plans to create a national corona pass for people who’ve either been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.Police detained over 60 people in three provinces, and five officers were injured on Saturday according to authorities.In Rotterdam, where police opened fire on a crowd that had swelled to hundreds, the city's mayor said the scene had turned into "an orgy of violence."Four people believed to have been hit by police bullets remained in the hospital on Sunday, a statement by the authorities said.The country reimposed lockdown measures last weekend in an effort to slow a resurgence of the virus.Daily infections remain at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.Some protesters were also angered by a firework ban on New Year’s Eve to avoid added pressure on hospitals already forced to scale back care due to a surge in COVID patients.
Op-Ed: His lawyers argued self-defense. I guess I would argue that he should never have been in that position in the first place.
Katie Hobbs' bumbling response to the Talonya Adams verdict has turned what could have been a one-day story into a full-blown campaign catastrophe.
"Democrats have been overlooking the Supreme Court for a long time and are now getting a wake-up call," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said.
Lloyd Austin, Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie should have offered their resignations over Afghanistan to send President Biden a powerful message, retired Col. Andrew Milburn said.