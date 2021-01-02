Israeli protesters press on against PM Netanyahu

  • Israeli protesters chant slogans and block a road during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near his official residence in Jerusalem during the third nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Israeli protesters chant slogans and block a road during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near his official residence in Jerusalem during the third nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Israel Politics

Israeli protesters chant slogans and block a road during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near his official residence in Jerusalem during the third nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis protested again Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding that the long-serving leader resign over corruption charges against him and for allegedly mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Holding signs reading “Go” and “Everyone is equal before the law," the demonstrators crowded a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence, where they have gathered for months to call for his resignation.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing.

But the protesters say Netanyahu cannot properly lead the country while under indictment for corruption. His trial is set to begin evidentiary hearings in the coming weeks.

Israel is set to hold its fourth national election in two years in March, what will likely be another referendum against Netanyahu as he faces a challenge from defectors within his Likud Party.

The protesters also say Netanyahu and his government have bungled the coronavirus response. The country has seen its economy hit hard by virus restrictions throughout the year and is again under a nationwide if partial lockdown amid surging infection rates.

Netanyahu and his allies have used Israel’s widespread vaccination drive, in which more than a tenth of its population has been immunized, to try to undercut the protesters and their cause. They claim Netanyahu is working to end Israel's coronavirus outbreak while they just hold demonstrations.

s.

Latest Stories

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public. American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. It's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for the U.S. would restore power in case of a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com America was always going to bungle the vaccine rollout 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons The best novels I read in 2020

  • From abuse of power to abuse of electoral process: How impeachment taught us little but Trump’s puppet-mastery of the GOP

    History won’t remember Mitt Romney’s lone vote to convict the president so much as  every other Republican voting to acquit

  • Iraq explosives experts working to defuse mine on oil tanker

    Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq's Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

  • The Bill Is Coming Due for China’s ‘Capitalist’ Experiment

    The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has re-awoken to a profound truth: Rich, secure capitalists are the natural enemies of authoritarian regimes. In a hybrid autocratic-capitalist model, capitalism is the means to generate wealth, but power is the end goal. Successful capitalists naturally begin to demand that their personal and property rights be protected from authoritarian fiat. Capital in the hands of entrepreneurs is a political resource; it poses a threat to the implementation of centralized plans.Realizing this, the CCP has begun to assert control over the private sector by “installing . . . Party officials inside private firms” and having state-backed firms invest in private enterprises. In the absence of civil rights or an independent judiciary, “private” companies have no real independence from the government in China. Dissent and demands for civil rights are a threat to the regime and will be crushed.China’s shift from encouraging external investment and internal market competition toward treating capitalism as a threat has an obvious historical precedent. From 1921–1928, the Soviet Union instituted a policy of economic liberalization, which allowed for the privatization of agriculture, retail trade, and light industry. This partial and temporary return to a controlled and limited capitalism, known as the New Economic Policy (NEP), saved the Soviet economy from collapse and enabled Russia to modernize. But, in 1928, Stalin suddenly reversed course: He collectivized agriculture and liquidated the most prosperous farmers, thereby necessitating the frequent resort to grain imports, notably from the United States.China’s own experiment with economic liberalization began in 1981, when Premier Deng Xiaoping began to decentralize and privatize economic activity while continuing to assert the ultimate authority of the CCP. With liberalization, international businesses were invited into China. The price was high: the Chinese regime demanded that they work with and train local firms. This arrangement led to widespread theft of intellectual property, and soon enough, domestic competitors displaced their international rivals in the domestic market, often with the help of government subsidies. CCP-sponsored firms leveraged domestic dominance to enter the international marketplace, undercutting their competitors worldwide. International “partners” were then subjected to asymmetric regulatory action, excluding them from China. (Uber is one recent case of this phenomenon. There are countless others.)Now that the West is waking up to this game, the inflow of capital to China is slowing. Is China’s neo-mercantilist form of capitalism about to end? That seems unlikely; it is too far entrenched to be uprooted quickly. But the freedom of action accorded to Chinese companies and executives is already being dramatically curtailed as Xi Jinping asserts explicit political control over the economy. For example, in November, the CCP unexpectedly prevented the IPO of Ant Group, a company whose business model was considered misaligned with the goals of the party.International businesses that are heavily invested in the PRC must prepare for the worst: “Offers” of the sort that can’t be refused will be made to coerce the sale of onshore facilities and operations. Given the capital controls imposed on the movement of money out of China, it is likely that many Western investments in China will be confiscated as Deng’s experiment is wound down. Western competitors in the global market should finally recognize that their Chinese competitors are both at the mercy of the CCP and backed by instruments of state power.The central conceit of Chinese relations with the West has been that while political authority is monopolized by the CCP, China has a free-market economic system, and should be treated as a free-market trading partner. This was always a convenient fiction. But whatever distance might have existed in the past between economic and political activity in China has disappeared as the party takes control of nominally independent companies.A number of Chinese state-backed companies, including some in strategically important industries, have begun to default on their debt obligations. Will international creditors be allowed to claim the assets? Will the equity holders — in many cases the CCP or regional and local governments in China — be wiped out? If these companies are bailed out by the government, will domestic and foreign debt-holders be treated equally? Or will foreign creditors find their assets wiped out, while these companies continue operating under nominally new ownership and perhaps a new corporate brand? It seems a safe bet that foreign debts will be repudiated, either explicitly or implicitly. What was previously commercial debt now has the risks that are typically associated with sovereign debt, which can be canceled by government fiat. In short, a wave of write-downs is coming for Western businesses invested in China.Western businesses are not competitors operating in a free market in the PRC. As we wrote in a recent article, the CCP consistently treats western firms as adversaries to the sovereign interests of the PRC and uses all the tools at its disposal to target them. Western business executives need to prepare themselves for the very realistic possibility of extensive confiscation of Western assets in China in the near future. Before this happens, the U.S. government should pass legislation allowing Western companies to claim compensation from CCP-controlled entities in U.S. courts for the confiscation of assets. And since the CCP is asserting control over all Chinese companies, all of these companies should be treated as part of a single, government-controlled entity for purposes of litigation and regulation. When the bill comes due for capitalism in China, the West must be ready.-- Michael Hochberg is a physicist who has founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups. Leonard Hochberg is the Coordinator of the Mackinder Forum-U.S. and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

  • Emmanuel Macron uses new year's message to say Brexit was born of 'many lies and false promises'

    Emmanuel Macron used his new year's message to accuse Brexit of having been born of a European malaise and "many lies and false promises". In the French president’s annual address to the people of France, Mr Macron questioned the strength of Britain's sovereignty following its departure from the European Union, which was officially completed at 11pm on New Year’s Eve. Giving the speech from the Elysee Palace, Paris, he said: “The United Kingdom remains our neighbour but also our friend and ally. This choice of leaving Europe, this Brexit, was the child of European malaise and lots of lies and false promises.” It comes after Downing Street recently accused Mr Macron of standing in the way of a deal because he was playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time.

  • Fauci not in favor of expanding gap between COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' leading infectious disease expert, told CNN on Friday that he would "not be in favor" of delaying second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to increase the amount of people who can receive their first injection.The United Kingdom announced a plan this week that involves stretching the wait time between the first and second shots of the two coronavirus vaccines authorized in the country, including the Pfizer jab, up to 12 weeks. The thinking is that doing so will give more people at least partial protection until production ramps up.But the trials for Pfizer and Moderna included a three and four week gap, respectively, which means data is only available for that time frame, and Fauci wants the U.S. to stick to what it is known with more certainty rather than follow the U.K.'s lead. Read more at The Guardian and The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com America was always going to bungle the vaccine rollout 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons The best novels I read in 2020

  • Trump news - live: McConnell and Pelosi homes vandalised over Covid checks as Pence election lawsuit tossed

    Follow the latest developments

  • Texas county official suspect in defacing old ‘Negroes’ sign

    Controversy over a segregation-era “Negroes” sign in a Texas courthouse has taken an unusual turn after a top county official was identified as a suspect in a criminal investigation into the historical sign being vandalized. The sign in a courthouse in Waxahachie, a city of 36,000 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Dallas, drew attention in November when a Black constable spoke out over being moved to a shared office near it. That issue was resolved amicably when Ellis County Judge Todd Little gave Constable Curtis Polk Jr. another office.

  • 'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

    China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn. Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

  • Canadian minister resigns after Caribbean holiday during pandemic

    The finance minister for Canada's most populous province resigned on Thursday after going on a Caribbean vacation during the pandemic and seemingly trying to hide the fact by sending social media posts showing him in a jumper before a fireplace. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he had accepted Rod Phillips's resignation as minister hours after Phillips returned home from a more than two-week stay on the island of St. Barts despite government guidelines urging people to avoid nonessential travel. "Travelling over the holidays was the wrong decision, and I once again offer my unreserved apology," Phillips said in a statement confirming his resignation. In a video posted on Twitter on Christmas Eve, the sweater-wearing finance minister was shown drinking eggnog beside a fireplace with a gingerbread house and a little Christmas tree. "I want to thank every one of you for what we are doing to protect our most vulnerable," Phillips said about Ontarians hunkered down at home because of the pandemic over the Christmas holidays.

  • GOP senators say they will reject election results unless commission is formed

    The group, led by Senator Ted Cruz, is working separately from Senator Josh Hawley in his effort to challenge the Electoral College results.

  • Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure

    The top commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any U.S. military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Gen. Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force, on Jan. 3, 2020. At the time, Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike on a military base in Iraq that caused brain concussion injuries to about 100 U.S. troops.

  • Julian Assange’s father says ‘greatest fear is they will take him to the US and break him for revenge’

    John Shipton tells Andrew Buncombe his son faces 'wretched injustice’

  • Exclusive: Prince Charles warns cancer at risk of becoming 'forgotten C' in Covid pandemic

    The Prince of Wales has warned that cancer is in danger of becoming the "Forgotten C" as vital operations and treatment for life-threatening conditions are cancelled during the Covid pandemic. Prince Charles said the pandemic had taken "a devastating toll" on cancer services, making the burden of those with the disease even more unbearable, and warned that the cancellation of cancer operations was creating "despair" among sufferers. Writing exclusively for the Telegraph, the prince, who is the patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "In many cases, due to the pandemic, difficulties have become crises, a sense of isolation has become actual separation, and – as vital treatment or surgery has in some cases been postponed – anxiety has become despair. "Macmillan has been adapting to this ever-evolving situation to ensure that cancer does not become 'the Forgotten C' during the pandemic but, even so, Covid-19 has still taken a devastating toll, with the charity losing a third of its fundraised income." Experts have warned that the devastating toll of Covid on cancer services may not be fully realised for years to come. An estimated 33,000 people in the UK should have started treatment but have been unable to do so because of the disruption caused by the virus response. According to Macmillan, up to 50,000 people could be living with undiagnosed cancer as a result of delays to NHS services. Unless cancer services are better protected, the number of undiagnosed patients could double to 100,000 next year, the charity warned.

  • Thousands of National Guard Troops Prepare to Support Biden's Inauguration

    So far, commands from nearly 30 states have pledged to support what has become a huge tradition for the citizen soldiers.

  • Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment 'as soon as possible'

    Iran said Saturday it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility “as soon as possible,” pushing its program a technical step away from weapons-grade levels as it increases pressure on the West over the tattered atomic deal. The move comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal in 2018.

  • ‘Soho Karen’ who attacked Black teenager identified

    The woman allegedly attacked a Black teenager named Keyon Harrold Jr, the son of a famous jazz trumpeter

  • Pope reappears after pain flare-up, calls for peace

    Pope Francis reappeared on Friday (January 1), after chronic sciatic pain forced him to miss New Year's celebrations. He made no mention of his ailment as he delivered his traditional appeal for world peace. "The painful events that marked humanity's journey in the past year, especially the pandemic, taught us how much it is necessary to take an interest in the problems of others and to share their concerns. This attitude represents the road that leads to peace, because it helps the construction of a society founded on relationships of brotherhood." The pope had to skip services on Thursday and again on Friday morning because of a return of the sciatica - a relatively common health problem that causes pain down the lower back and legs. In his address, Francis highlighted particular concern about Yemen - which has been blighted by six years of violence.

  • New York restaurant loses liquor license after 'Covid conga line' party

    Video captured dancing, mask-less Republicans partying at Il Bacco in Queens.

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.