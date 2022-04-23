Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage

JOSEPH KRAUSS
·6 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Christians were celebrating the “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday against a backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance this year that it said were needed for safety.

Israel says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site last year left 45 people dead. Christian leaders say there's no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.

In the dense confines of Jerusalem’s Old City, where Jews, Christians and Muslims must share their holiest sites — no matter how reluctantly — even small changes can cause prophetic angst.

The city has already seen a week of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam. It stands on a hilltop that is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

This year major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays have converged against a backdrop of renewed Israeli-Palestinian violence. Tensions have soared as tens of thousands of people flock to Jerusalem's Old City to visit some of the holiest sites for all three faiths for the first time since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Eastern Orthodox Christians believe that on the Saturday before Easter a miraculous flame appears inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a sprawling 12th century basilica built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

Every year the Greek patriarch enters the Holy Edicule, a chamber built on the traditional site of the tomb, and returns with a lit lantern, passing the flame from candle to candle among thousands of people, gradually illuminating the walls of the darkened basilica. The flame is later transferred to Orthodox communities in other countries on special flights.

The source of the Holy Fire has been a closely guarded secret for centuries, and highbrow skeptics going back to the Middle Ages have scorned it as a carnival trick for the masses.

Two years ago, the church was nearly empty because of a coronavirus lockdown, but Israel made special arrangements for the flame to be carried abroad. Hundreds attended last year, when travel restrictions were in place and the ceremony was limited to the fully-vaccinated.

This year, Israel says it is applying a safety law that limits crowd size based on space and the number of exits. Authorities say they want to prevent a repeat of last year's stampede on Mount Meron in northern Israel during a religious festival attended by around 100,000 mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews.

It was one of the worst disasters in the country's history, and authorities came in for heavy criticism over alleged negligence.

“There’s never a problem until there’s a problem, and this is what happened last year in Meron,” said Tania Berg-Rafaeli, the director of interreligious affairs at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

If something were to happen at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, “we would have to take responsibility for that, and we want to avoid any problem,” she said.

Authorities said they would allow a total of 4,000 people to attend the Holy Fire ceremony, including 1,800 inside the church itself, which has a single large entryway with a raised step. Berg-Rafaeli said Israeli authorities have been in close contact with the churches and would revise the quota upwards next year if more doors in the basilica can be opened.

“It’s totally about safety and not at all about anything else," she said.

Church leaders rejected any restrictions on principle, saying they infringe on religious freedom. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, like Al-Aqsa, is governed by a decades-old set of informal arrangements known as the status quo. As at Al-Aqsa, seemingly minor violations have ignited violence, including notorious brawls between monks of different denominations.

In a statement released earlier this month, the Greek Patriarchate said it was “fed up with police restrictions on freedom to worship.”

“The orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has decided, by the power of the Lord, that it will not compromise its right to provide spiritual services in all churches and squares,” it said. “Prayers will be held as usual." The patriarchate says up to 11,000 people attend in normal years.

Police sealed off the main entrances to the Christian Quarter with barricades. Large crowds jostled to get in, as the police waved through a trickle of local residents and some foreign tourists.

The ceremony, which goes back at least 1,200 years, hasn't always passed peacefully.

In 1834 a frenzied stampede broke out in the darkened church, and the ruler of the Holy Land at the time barely escaped with his life after his guards drew swords and hacked their way through the crowd, the historian Simon Sebag Montefiore recounts in his history of Jerusalem. Some 400 pilgrims died in the melee, most from suffocation or trampling.

Israel says it is committed to ensuring freedom of worship for Jews, Christians and Muslims, and has long presented itself as an island of tolerance in the Middle East.

In recent years, however, tensions have risen with the local Christian community, most of whom are Palestinian Christians, a population that has steadily dwindled through decades of conflict as many have sought economic opportunities abroad.

Israel captured east Jerusalem — which includes the historic Old City and its religious sites — along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinians want all three territories for a future state with east Jerusalem as its capital. Israel annexed east Jerusalem shortly after the war in a move not recognized internationally, and considers the entire city to be its unified capital.

In recent years, the Greek Patriarchate has been locked in a legal battle with a Jewish settler group over the sale of three properties in the Old City, including two Palestinian-run hotels. The patriarchate says it has proof of corruption in the disputed 2004 sale.

Israel's Supreme Court upheld the sale in 2019, ruling in favor of Ateret Cohanim, an Israeli organization that seeks to expand the Jewish presence in mostly Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.

The settlers took over part of one of the hotels — a popular backpacker hostel — last month. Christian leaders denounced the move, accusing them of trying to change the religious character of Jerusalem's Christian Quarter.

The frustration could be felt outside the New Gate leading to the Christian Quarter on Saturday, as people jostled with police to get in, lifting baby strollers and small children over the barricades as some were waved through.

“It’s like this every year and every year there’s a different excuse,” said Dr. Muna Mushahwar, a physician who argued with police as she tried to organize the entry of a foreign delegation.

“They don’t want the Christians here. The more you push people the more frustrated they get and then they leave.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli police storm holy site

    Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed. (April 22)

  • Police in Minnesota say man killed 4 relatives, self

    A man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog while they slept, then later killed himself at their Minnesota home after posting on Facebook that he had made “the absolutely horrid choice” to do so, police said Thursday. Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference that Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, 29, killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot himself as police knocked on the door around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cole-Skogstad made his Facebook post about an hour earlier, saying he had “suffered many years of mental illness" but that he "almost never sought out help because I felt I never deserved it.”

  • Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

    Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed. The renewed violence at the site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, came despite Israel temporarily halting Jewish visits, which are seen by the Palestinians as a provocation. Medics said more than two dozen Palestinians were wounded before the clashes subsided hours later.

  • Pages of history: From The News Journal archives, week of April 24

    U.S. pulls out of Vietnam, failed attempt to rescue hostage in Iran, Chernobyl nuclear disaster, acquittal of L.A. police in Rodney King beating

  • Biltmore-set romance 'The Wedding Veil' more substantial than most summer beach reads

    "The Wedding Veil," Kristy Woodson Harvey's new novel, is centered around Asheville's famous Biltmore Estate.

  • France election, Mariupol under siege, new EU tech firm law: 5 things to know this weekend

    Macron and Le Pen face off in France's presidential election, Ukraine will again try to evacuations from Mariupol and more news to start your weekend.

  • Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it

    Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, city health officials said Thursday night, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate, according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.” The mandate went into effect Monday.

  • French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

    President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff, yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home. A victory in Sunday's runoff vote would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. Who becomes France's next leader will largely depend on what people who backed those losing candidates do on Sunday.

  • Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

    A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence that day, according to transcripts released late Friday night. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a special assistant in the Trump White House, told the committee “there were concerns brought forward” to Meadows ahead of the riot but it was unclear what Meadows did with that information. “I just remember Mr. Ornato coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on the 6th,” Hutchinson said, presumably referencing Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official.

  • Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey last year. The decision means a tax cut is in effect that will hit nearly $2 billion when it is fully in place and mainly benefits the wealthy. Lawyers for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business group that pushes for lower taxes and regulations, argued the state constitution does not allow referrals for measures that provide for the “support and maintenance” of state government and that the tax cut bill falls into that category.

  • This viral video of a little girl stopping a Black model to admire her dress will warm your heart

    Model Monica Ahanonu shared an interaction with a little girl to her Instagram account. The video shows her dressed in a gown and a little girl pausing to look at her and touch her dress

  • ‘This Is No Longer a Tragic Accident’: Tyre Sampson’s Mother Issues Strong Indictment Following Report Confirming Ride Operator Changed Safety Sensors on Ride That Killed Her Son

    An investigation into the accidental death of a Black teen in an Orlando, Florida, amusement park has found a park employee tampered with the ride’s […]

  • Oscar Franklin Smith chooses last meal ahead of Thursday's execution in Tennessee

    The meal will be delivered to Oscar Smith Thursday, TDOC said. Death row inmates typically get $20 toward a special meal before they are executed.

  • Police say woman jumped from DC apartment building to escape suspect who tied hands, feet together

    Authorities say a woman jumped from the eight floor of a D.C. apartment building while trying to escape an assault Thursday.

  • Detroit man, 35, was set for prison release — until officer brought hearing to halt

    A man, 35, was set to be released from prison after 15 years of wrongful imprisonment, but a Detroit officer brought the hearing to a stop.

  • Garlic Festival: After 42 Years The Beloved Gilroy Garlic Festival Calls It Quits

    Gilroy Garlic Festival organizers are not moving ahead with a festival this summer nor for the foreseeable future

  • Robbers in ski masks steal every single thing on display at Louis Vuitton, Ohio cops say

    The robbers pushed past employees and got away with $140,000 in merchandise, deputies said.

  • Police seek four suspects in gas station robbery in South Philadelphia

    Four male suspects are wanted after a gas station was robbed in South Philadelphia last week.

  • Suspect Finally Named in 2007 Disappearance of 3-Year-Old Madeleine McCann

    REUTERSA German man has been formally named as a suspect in connection with the 2007 disappearance of British 3-year-old Madeleine McCann, who went missing while vacationing with her parents in the Algarve, Portuguese authorities announced Thursday.Christian Brückner, who is currently imprisoned in Germany for raping a 72-year-old American woman in 2005, is now considered an “arguido,” which translates to “named suspect.”The classification was made by German prosecutors on Wednesday, at Portugal

  • A 16-year-old girl was raped in a driveway after school bus drop-off in Broward, cops say

    Between where a 16-year-old Lauderhill girl got off the school bus and her home, police say she was forced to survive a box cutter put to her throat before being raped in a driveway last week.