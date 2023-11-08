Israeli security services report preventing Hezbollah terrorist attack in Brazil

The Israeli intelligence service Mossad, together with Brazilian security services, have prevented an attack on Jews in Brazil, planned by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

Source: Reuters with reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office

Details: As noted, Brazilian federal police said they had arrested two unnamed individuals on terrorism charges in Sao Paulo.

The Mossad thanked the Brazilian security services for their cooperation in preventing the terrorist attack.

"The Brazilian security services, together with the Mossad and ... additional international security and enforcement agencies, have foiled a terrorist attack in Brazil, which had been planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, directed and financed by the Iranian regime," it said.

Mossad stated that "terrorist cell ... was operated by Hezbollah in order to carry out an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil."

For reference: Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite paramilitary Islamist organisation and political party. It is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the governments of Israel, the United States, Canada and Bahrain. The EU, the UK, Australia and the Netherlands recognise Hezbollah's External Security Organisation as a terrorist organisation.

It almost completely controls the southern part of Lebanon.

Support UP or become our patron!