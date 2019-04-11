Israeli spacecraft Beresheet reaches moon but landing unsuccessful: support team

An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon its landing on the moon, obtained by Reuters from Space IL on April 11, 2019. Courtesy Space IL/Handout via REUTERS

YEHUD, Israel (Reuters) - The Israeli spacecraft Beresheet reached the moon on Thursday but its planned controlled, or "soft", landing was unsuccessful, the support team said.

The spacecraft had a number of technical problems during its final descent to the lunar surface, the team said.

