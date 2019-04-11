Israeli spacecraft Beresheet reaches moon but landing unsuccessful: support team

1 / 3
An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon its landing on the moon, obtained by Reuters from Space IL
An image taken by Israel spacecraft, Beresheet, upon its landing on the moon, obtained by Reuters from Space IL on April 11, 2019. Courtesy Space IL/Handout via REUTERS
YEHUD, Israel (Reuters) - The Israeli spacecraft Beresheet reached the moon on Thursday but its planned controlled, or "soft", landing was unsuccessful, the support team said.
The spacecraft had a number of technical problems during its final descent to the lunar surface, the team said.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)