Israeli spacecraft fails to land intact on moon, dashing hopes of making history

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Seven weeks after launching from Cape Canaveral, a small Israeli spacecraft failed to land intact on the moon Thursday afternoon.

Doron Opher, general manager of the space division of Israel Aerospace Industries, says the SpaceIL craft “definitely crashed on the surface of the moon.” He said the spacecraft was in pieces scattered at the planned landing site.

The lander named Beresheet (“In the beginning” in Hebrew) was attempting to become the first privately funded mission to land on the moon. The spacecraft lost communication with Earth just moments before it was to touch down, dashing hopes of making history.

Doron said that the spacecraft's engine turned off shortly before landing. By the time power was restored, he said the craft was moving too fast to land safely. Scientists were still trying to figure out the cause of the failure.

"One of the inertial measurement units failed. And that caused an unfortunate chain of events we're not sure about," he said. "The engine was turned off. The engine was stopped and the spacecraft crashed. That's all we know."

The mishap occurred in front of a packed audience that included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was broadcast live on national television.

"If at first you don't succeed, try try again," Netanyahu said. He vowed to put an Israeli spacecraft on the moon "intact" in the next two years.

The small robotic spacecraft, built by the non-profit SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, had hoped to match a feat that has only been achieved by the national space agencies of three countries: U.S., Russia and China.

Scientists, who were giddy with excitement only seconds earlier, were visibly distraught, and celebrations at viewing centers across the country were dashed.

President Reuven Rivlin hosted dozens of youngsters at his official residence. The children, some wearing white spacesuits, appeared confused as the crash unfolded.

"We are full of admiration for the wonderful people who brought the spacecraft to the moon," Rivlin said. "True, not as we had hoped, but we will succeed in the end."

The failure was a disappointing ending to a 4 million mile lunar voyage, almost unprecedented in length, that was designed to conserve fuel and reduce price.

The $100 million mission originated as a competitor for the Google Lunar XPrize, which ended without a winner.

The philanthropist-backed venture launched Feb. 21 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, hitching a ride with an Indonesian communications satellite.