Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

Steven Scheer
·2 min read

By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said on Monday.

The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.

"We actually know that the microgravity environment impacts the physiological indicators in the body. So, it will probably impact the brain and we would like to monitor that," Brain.Space Chief Executive Yair Levy told Reuters.

Data has continuously been collected on heart rate, skin resistance, muscle mass and others in space but not yet on brain activity, he said.

Brain.Space joins 30 experiments that will take part in the so-called Rakia Mission to the ISS.

Three of the four astronauts -- including Israeli Eytan Stibbe -- will wear the helmet, which has 460 airbrushes that connect to the scalp, and perform a number of tasks for 20 minutes a day, during which data will be uploaded to a laptop on the space station. The tasks include a "visual oddball" one that the company says has been effective in detecting abnormal brain dynamics.

Similar studies using these tasks have been completed on Earth and after the mission, Brain.Space will compare the EEG data to see the differences in brain activity between Earth and space.

It noted that such experiments are needed since long-term space exploration and "off-world living are within grasp."

Brain.Space, which also said it raised $8.5 million in a seed funding round, bills itself as a brain infrastructure company and is working with the cognitive and brain sciences department at Israel's Ben Gurion University to transform terabytes of data into usable insights.

Levy said he hoped the space mission would be a springboard for other institutions, researchers and software developers to use its brain data platform.

"Space is an accelerator. The idea is to revolutionise and make possible brain activity apps, products and services that's as easy as pulling data from an Apple Watch," Levy said, pointing to measuring ADHD as an example.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Intruder shot at Kirkland home

    Police said the intruder and the resident knew each other.

  • German SPD wins Saarland vote in boost for Scholz

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) scored a clear victory in a regional election in the state of Saarland on Sunday, according to preliminary results, helping Chancellor Olaf Scholz consolidate his power ahead of other regional votes this year. The centre-left party will have enough seats for an absolute majority in the small western state, the first regional vote since the SPD unexpectedly beat the conservatives in a national election last year after 16 years of rule by Angela Merkel. "Saarland was a first test of the mood after the federal election," said SPD leader Lars Klingbeil, describing the win as a "sensational victory".

  • Musk Has a New Message for Ukrainians Fighting Russian Invasion

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has become one of Ukraine's biggest supporters since the unprovoked Russian invasion.

  • Stacey Abrams was 'terrified' of blowing the moment during her 2019 State of the Union response to Trump: book

    According to AJC reporter Greg Bluestein, Abrams crafted the speech herself, even making last-minute edits while Trump was still giving his address.

  • Cambodian leader says officials must master mobile internet

    Cambodia’s long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen declared Monday that he would not appoint anyone to be a provincial governor who is not knowledgeable in the use of social media and smartphones. Hun Sen, an avid user of Facebook, said at a hospital inauguration in the capital Phnom Penh that officials need to be able to use applications such as WhatsApp, Viber, LINE, Telegram, WeChat and Zoom to effectively do their jobs, such as organizing online meetings. Hun Sen said recently he has set up groups on WhatsApp and Telegram so he can use his phone to coordinate with various government ministries.

  • Zelensky holds out possibility of Ukrainian 'neutrality' as assaults continue

    New talks between Kyiv and Moscow are set to open even as both sides downplay their prospects, despite a possible Ukrainian offer of 'neutrality.'

  • Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

    Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva says country ‘will not be silent’ about ‘horrors’

  • Tesla suspends Shanghai factory output for four days on COVID curbs -sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -U.S. automaker Tesla is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days after the financial hub said on Sunday it would lock down in two stages to carry out mass testing for COVID 19, two people familiar with the matter said. Tesla declined to comment on whether production had been suspended. In a statement to Reuters it said that it always strived to fulfil its epidemic prevention responsibilities and that it believed Shanghai's COVID-19 measures helped lay the foundation for the city's future development.

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.

  • EU seeks end to golden passport schemes, halt to sales of visas to Russians

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission called on EU governments on Monday to end national programmes to sell citizenship to investors, also known as golden passports schemes, and urged them to suspend the sale of visas to Russians and Belarusians. The move follows a new push from the European Parliament to shrink and regulate the multi-billion-euro citizenship and visa industry which the EU has long considered a security risk. It comes amid concerns that people hit by European Union sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine may be holders of EU golden visas or passports.

  • Kennedy Space Center launches will highlight future of space travel

    Both launch pads at the Kennedy Space Center will be in action in early April as rocket launches herald two new eras in space travel.Driving the news: Two important launches at Cape Canaveral will have Tampa Bay's space enthusiasts and rocket watchers looking east, per the Orlando Sentinel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At Launch Pad 39-B sometime between April 1-3, NASA will simulate a countdown — including fueling and de-fueling of the Space Launch

  • Civilians clear rubble from missile-hit Kharkiv school

    STORY: Kharkiv resident Oleksandr, who was sheltering in the school with his mother after his own neighborhood had been hit by shelling, told Reuters he was on the first floor when a missile hit at 0430 local time."This is very cruel, it is pointless. It doesn't make any sense," he said.Everyday classroom elements - desks, chairs and writing boards - now lay in the exposed ruins.Local residents have been working to remove the debris from what remains of the school building by hand.It's all they feel they can do to help.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.Ukraine and its Western allies call this a pretext for unprovoked invasion.Since Russia's military entered Ukraine on February 24, thousands have been killed and a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people have been driven from their homes.

  • Column: Stop hounding Dianne Feinstein and let her finish her time in the Senate

    The senator's performance during Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings shows she can do the job. Leave her be.

  • Wake for Marblehead football player draws hundreds

    Wake for Marblehead football player draws hundreds

  • Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

    SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, a company executive told Reuters, as Elon Musk's space transportation company heaps resources on its next-generation spaceship program. Capping the fleet at four Crew Dragons adds more urgency to the development of the astronaut capsule's eventual successor, Starship, SpaceX's moon and Mars rocket. Starship's debut launch has been delayed for months by engine development hurdles and regulatory reviews.

  • Elon Musk says the Russian rocket engines Boeing and Lockheed Martin use are 'great,' amid the country's decision to stop supplying the US

    In an exclusive interview with the CEO of Insider's parent company, Elon Musk discussed the ties between Russia and US aerospace companies.

  • Mysterious waves inside the Sun have scientists baffled

    There’s a lot we still don’t know about the Sun. While missions like NASA’s Parker Probe will help enlighten us, scientists continue to discover new things that are quite baffling. In fact, scientists are currently baffled by a new type of wave discovered in the Sun. The new waves in the Sun have never been … The post Mysterious waves inside the Sun have scientists baffled appeared first on BGR.

  • The great debate about whether animals have emotions

    A longstanding debate about whether animals have emotions and feelings is being reshaped by new tools and concepts.Why it matters: Understanding whether non-human animals have emotions — and how they are formed if they do — could provide new insights into the mental health of humans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Emotion is tricky to study. There isn't a formal, widely held definition of what an emotion is, and

  • How a compound found in cone snails' potent venom could help with pain

    The potent venom of a cone snail that lives deep in the ocean contains a pain-suppressing compound, scientists reported this week.Why it matters: The compound is similar to a hormone that inhibits pain in the human body, but the snail version lasts far longer and could be used to help develop new pain medicines. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: There are more than 1,000 species of cone snails, each with a different cocktail of toxins in thei

  • Giant sinkholes found forming on the seafloor in northern Canada

    Enormous sinkholes have been documented on land, but scientists say that permafrost has been observed thawing at the bottom of the sea for the first time on record.