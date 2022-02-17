Israeli strawberry clocks in as world's heaviest on record

·1 min read

KADIMA-ZORAN, Israel (AP) — After a year-long jam, a mammoth Israeli strawberry is entering the record books.

Weighing a whopping 289 grams (10.19 ounces, more than half a pound), the titanic berry this week was declared the world's largest by Guinness World Records.

The strawberry was picked on Chahi Ariel's family farm near the city of Netanya in central Israel in February 2021. But only this week, Guinness confirmed it as the heaviest on record.

“We waited for a year for the results,” Ariel said. “We kept it in the freezer for a year. It’s no longer as pretty as it was.”

The supersized strawberry is a local variety called Ilan that tends to grow to a hefty size. Ariel said the record-setting specimen has shrunk to about half the size it was a year before.

The previous record-holder for the heaviest strawberry was was a Japanese fruit grown in 2015 in Fukuoka that tipped the scales at 250 grams (8.8 ounces).

The wait turned out to be fruitful. Ariel said he jumped up and down in his car, laughing and singing when he got the news. “We are very happy to be in the Guinness World Records," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What human rights? My sick son is being held on secret charges in an Israeli prison.

    Israel has ignored demands from the United Nations and the European Union. I need U.S. help to bring my son home to seek medical treatment.

  • Hezbollah can turn rockets into precision missiles, make drones -Nasrallah

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said for the first time on Wednesday that it has the ability within Lebanon to convert thousands of rockets into precision missiles and to produce drones. "We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech to followers. He said Hezbollah was able to transform standard rockets into precision missiles with the cooperation of "experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran".

  • French shipping company wins Beirut port containers contract

    A giant French shipping company has won a 10-year contract to run the containers terminal at Beirut’s port, which was destroyed by a massive blast in 2020, Lebanon’s minister of public works and the company said Thursday. Minister Ali Hamie told reporters in Beirut that CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, met all the conditions to manage, operate and maintain the containers terminal, adding that the deal will bring to state coffers “tens of millions of dollars.”

  • Israel to scrap COVID passport system as omicron wanes

    Israel’s prime minister says the country’s coronavirus vaccination “green pass” system will be suspended as new daily cases of COVID-19 continue to decline. Naftali Bennett said Thursday after meeting with health officials that Israel’s omicron wave “has been broken” and that additional reductions in coronavirus restrictions were forthcoming. The Green Pass, Israel's digital vaccination passport, limited entry to indoor venues and large gatherings to people who had recovered from coronavirus or received at least three doses of the vaccine.

  • Builders find 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery in Gaza

    A 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery containing at least 20 ornately decorated graves has been uncovered near the shoreline in the northern Gaza Strip, with the antiquities ministry calling it the most important local discovery of the past decade. Gaza is rich with antiquities having been an important trading spot for many civilisations, from as far back as the ancient Egyptians and the Philistines depicted in the Bible, through the Roman empire and the crusades. Because of the shape of the graves and the relatively ornate decorations, they likely belonged to "senior ranking people" in the Roman empire during the first century, said Jamal Abu Rida, director-general of Gaza's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

  • Israel asks Russia to help evacuate Israelis if it invades Ukraine

    A senior Israeli official stressed in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, Israel will need assistance from Moscow to get its citizens and diplomats out, two senior Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: The message shows just how seriously the Israeli government is taking the threat of an all-out Russian invasion. While 3,000 Israeli citizens have evacuated since Sunday, the Israeli government believes around 10,000 remain in Ukraine.Stay on top

  • Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin

    The latest film from the secretive director arrives February 3rd, 2023. Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin Carys Anderson

  • Moderna patent application raises fears for Africa COVID vaccine hub

    Moderna Inc has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot. Moderna spokesperson Colleen Hussey confirmed it had filed for patents "related to both the COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna's platform technology" in South Africa and elsewhere, after a group of 60 Africa-based charities raised concerns about them, but said the move would not block vaccine distribution in Africa. She reiterated Moderna's October 2020 pledge not to enforce its COVID-19 related patents during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jewish, Muslim stand-up comedians to share a stage in 'Comedy for Peace' event in Milwaukee

    The project's founder said he hopes to bring people of different faiths together for laughs, not politics.

  • MAN to deliver first electric truck in 2024

    German commercial vehicle maker Traton's MAN unit plans to deliver its first electric truck in early 2024, MAN said on Thursday, adding that it was on track to meet its goal of more than doubling its profit margin in coming years. Seen as the problem child at Traton, in which Volkswagen has a 89.72% stake, MAN said in March last year it was targeting 8% margins to finance its transition to electric vehicles but did not specify when it aimed to reach the target. Despite posting first half margins of 3.3% in 2021, the MAN bus and trucks unit is on track to hit its goal, CEO Alexander Vlaskamp told Reuters in an interview published on Thursday.

  • Lena Dunham Calls Husband Luis Felber Her 'Most Talented Co-Pilot': 'Valentine of My Dreams'

    "Thank you for picking me, and for picking me up out of the only self I thought I could be," Lena Dunham wrote

  • Israel drops 'Green Passes' as Omicron infections wane

    Israel on Thursday dropped a "Green Pass" policy requiring proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test to enter some public venues, further rolling back restrictions as a wave of infections recedes. The highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus peaked in Israel towards the end of January with daily cases reaching record highs of some 85,000, but numbers have steadily declined since to around 21,000 by Wednesday. "The wave has broken," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of a discussion with health officials on the state of the pandemic where he said Green Passes were being completely scrapped.

  • Weekly US jobless claims up, but remain historically low

    Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy. Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 for the week ending Feb. 12, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It was the second straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

  • Amazon shoppers love this 4-in-1 stick vacuum — and it's $80 off 'til midnight

    Choose between four easy-to-use attachments for all your cleaning needs.

  • Bolivian house with devil sculptures spooks highland city

    A Bolivian miner has covered his house with sculptures of long-horned devils and other scary creatures, intended as a playful nod to the country's colonial past but which has instead shocked some neighbors who fear a link to occult rituals. The adobe-brick house in the high-altitude city of El Alto belongs to David Choque, who hired an artist to create the skeletal devils from cement and wood and installed them on his roof, doors and walls. There is an imprint of a black skull on Choque's front door and giant teeth around one window frame, below which an intricately carved dragon lurks.

  • Turkey's Erdogan tries to ease surging energy bills

    Turkey’s president announced a set of measures Wednesday that aim to bring relief to households and businesses reeling from high inflation and soaring electricity bills. In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities would readjust the level under which higher electricity tariffs for households using more energy kick in, while some 4 million households in the country of more than 84 million people would receive state subsidies to help with high natural gas and electricity bills.

  • Russia expels deputy chief of U.S. diplomatic mission

    With uncertainty rising over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, a key U.S. diplomat has been removed from the country

  • Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks

    Iran’s supreme leader vowed on Thursday that his country would ramp up development of its civilian nuclear program, as major world powers continued delicate talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal. In a televised speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged the importance of nuclear energy for Iran, while again asserting that it had no interest in nuclear weapons. “Enemies are making cruel moves against our nuclear energy issue, (putting) sanctions on nuclear energy that they know is peaceful," he said.

  • Look up tonight to see February's Full Snow Moon

    The Full Moon shines tonight!

  • Firmino, Salah give Liverpool 2-0 win at Inter Milan in CL

    When a breakthrough is proving elusive, Liverpool can still prosper from a set piece. After 75 minutes of caution — even tedium — in the Champions League at Inter Milan, Andy Robertson swung in a corner that was met at the near post by Roberto Firmino glancing in a header, with his back to goal. It was Liverpool's fifth goal from a set piece in the Champions League this season, ranking first in Europe just like in the Premier League.