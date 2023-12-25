Israeli strike on camp kills dozens: Gaza officials

STORY: The Palestinian Red Crescent published footage of the wounded being transported to hospitals. It said Israeli warplanes were bombing main roads between central Gaza, hindering the passage of ambulances and emergency vehicles.

Reuters was not able to confirm the location or the date when the footage was filmed.

Al-Qidra said the death toll was likely to climb. "What is happening at the Maghazi camp is a massacre that is being committed on a crowded residential square."

The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident. "Despite the challenges posed by Hamas terrorists operating within civilian areas in Gaza, the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) is committed to international law including taking feasible steps to minimize harm to civilians," an Israeli army spokesperson said in a statement.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which runs Gaza, issued a statement calling the air strike "a horrific massacre" and said it was "a new war crime."