Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office

FARES AKRAM and LEE KEATH
·7 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.

The Hamas militant group continued a stream of rocket volleys into Israel, including a late-night barrage on Tel Aviv. One man was killed Saturday when a rocket hit his home in a suburb of the seaside metropolis.

With a U.S. envoy on the ground, calls increased for a cease-fire after five days of mayhem that have left at least 145 Palestinians dead in Gaza — including 41 children and 23 women — and eight dead on the Israeli side, all but one of them civilians, including a 5-year-old. President Joe Biden, who has called for a de-escalation but has backed Israel’s campaign, spoke separately by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Still, Israel stepped up its assault, vowing to shatter the capabilities of Gaza’s Hamas rulers. The week of deadly violence, set off by a Hamas rocket Monday, came after weeks of mounting tensions and heavy-handed Israeli measures in contested Jerusalem.

Early Sunday, Israeli warplanes struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City. Photos circulated by residents and journalists showed the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to Shifa, the largest hospital in the strip.

The Health Ministry said the latest airstrikes left at least two dead and 25 wounded, including children and women. There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

On Saturday, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a senior figure in Hamas’ political branch, saying the building served as part of the group’s “terrorist infrastructure.” There was no immediate report on al-Hayeh’s fate or on any casualties.

The bombing of al-Hayeh's home showed Israel was expanding its campaign beyond just the group’s military commanders. Israel says it has killed dozens in Hamas’ military branch, though Hamas and the smaller group Islamic Jihad have only acknowledged 20 dead members.

Since the conflict began, Israel has leveled a number of Gaza City’s tallest office and residential buildings, alleging they house elements of the Hamas military infrastructure. On Saturday, it turned to the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located, along with several floors of apartments.

“The campaign will continue as long as it is required,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Saturday evening. He alleged that Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building. Israel routinely cites a Hamas presence as a reason for targeting certain locations in airstrikes, including residential buildings. The military also has accused the militant group of using journalists as human shields, but provided no evidence to back up the claims.

The AP has operated from the building for 15 years, including through three previous wars between Israel and Hamas, without being targeted directly. During those conflicts as well as the current one, the news agency’s cameras from its top floor office and roof terrace offered 24-hour live shots as militants’ rockets arched toward Israel and Israeli airstrikes hammered the city and its surroundings.

“We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. “This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk.”

In the afternoon, the military called the building’s owner and warned a strike would come within an hour. AP staffers and other occupants evacuated safely .

Soon after, three missiles hit the building and destroyed it, bringing it crashing down in a giant cloud of dust.

“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” Pruitt said. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

“This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life,” he said, adding that the AP was seeking information from the Israeli government and was engaged with the U.S. State Department to learn more.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later spoke by phone with Pruitt, offering “his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones,” according to a statement.

Mostefa Souag, acting director-general of Al-Jazeera Media Network, called the strike a “war crime” aiming to “silence the media and to hide the untold carnage and suffering of the people of Gaza.”

Later in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that the U.S. had “communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility.”

In the early hours Saturday, another airstrike hit an apartment building in Gaza City’s densely populated Shati refugee camp, killing two women and eight children.

Mohammed Hadidi told reporters that his wife and her brother’s wife had gathered at the house with their children to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday ending the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The only survivor was Hadidi’s 5-month-old son, Omar.

The blast left the children’s bedroom covered in rubble and smashed the salon. Amid the wreckage were children’s toys, a Monopoly board game and, sitting on the kitchen counter, unfinished plates of food from the holiday gathering.

“There was no warning ... You filmed people eating and then you bombed them?” a neighbor, Jamal Al-Naji, said, referring to Israel’s surveillance over the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his call with Netanyahu, Biden expressed his “strong support” for Israel’s campaign but raised concern about civilian casualties and protection of journalists, the White House said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tweeted Saturday that he had spoken again with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and condemned “Hamas’ deliberate targeting of Israeli citizens.” Austin added: “I also expressed my hope that calm can be restored soon.”

The bombings took place a day after U.S. diplomat Hady Amr arrived in Israel as part of Washington’s efforts to de-escalate the conflict. Israel turned down an Egyptian proposal for a one-year truce that Hamas rulers had accepted, an Egyptian intelligence official said Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.

Mediators from Egypt, which works closely with Israel on security issues and shares a border with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, appeared to be growing alarmed. The intelligence official said Egypt hopes the U.S. intervention could halt the Israeli assault. The U.N. Security Council was set to meet Sunday.

The tensions began in east Jerusalem earlier this month, when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews.

Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza. Since then, Hamas has fired more than 2,000 rockets, though most have either fallen short or been intercepted by anti-missile defenses. Israel’s warplanes and artillery have struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza, where some 2 million Palestinians live.

The turmoil has also spilled over elsewhere, fueling protests in the occupied West Bank and stoking violence within Israel between its Jewish and Arab citizens, with clashes and vigilante attacks on people and property.

Palestinians on Saturday marked the Day of al-Nakba, or “the Catastrophe,” commemorating the estimated 700,000 people who were expelled from or fled their homes in what was now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation. Thousands of Arab Israelis marched in a Nakba rally in the northern Israeli city of Sukhnin, and scattered protests took place in the West Bank.

Palestinian health officials reported the deaths of two Palestinians by Israeli fire in the West Bank on Saturday. One of the shootings occurred when the army said it thwarted an alleged car ramming.

___

Keath reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

    The student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says. Damon Weaver was 23 when he died May 1, his sister, Candace Hardy, told the Palm Beach Post. Weaver was 11 when he interviewed Obama for 10 minutes in the Diplomatic Room on Aug. 13, 2009, asking questions that focused primarily on education.

  • Chaos in $6B collectibles industry: What happens when leading sports card grading service shuts down amid boom?

    PSA, the industry leader in the important task of grading cards, is slowly resuming its operations. Until then, a booming billion dollar sports card market must sit and wait.

  • Disney World announces that face masks will now be 'optional' outdoors

    The rules go into effect on May 15, a spokesperson from Disney tells Yahoo Entertainment.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Brushfire threatens homes in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades

    The Palisades Fire flared up Saturday afternoon and quickly escalated in a region surrounded by dry brush and mountainous terrain.

  • Toddler found dead in middle of Texas street

    The unidentified boy was discovered with multiple wounds about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police said. Investigators believe an "edged weapon" was used.

  • Henry Cavill responds to social media 'gossip' about his private life: 'I am very happy in love'

    The "Justice League" star is fed up with speculation over his private life.

  • Republican Arizona election official says Trump "unhinged"

    The Republican who now leads the Arizona county elections department targeted by a GOP audit of the 2020 election results is slamming former President Donald Trump and others in his party for their continued falsehoods about how the election was run. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Saturday called a Trump statement accusing the county of deleting an elections database “unhinged” and called on other Republicans to stop the unfounded accusations. The former president's statement came as Republican Senate President Karen Fann has demanded the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors come to the Senate to answer questions raised by the private auditors she has hired.

  • Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $7

    Save big on Nintendo, Apple, XBox, Sony — even Purell!

  • 'I don't scare easy': Angelina Jolie talks return to action in fiery thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

    Meanwhile, co-stars Finn Little, Medina Senghore and Jon Bernthal reveal how they overcame early jitters working with the Oscar winner.

  • 'Told the bully what I thought': Swalwell chides Marjorie Taylor Greene aide in mask dispute

    Swalwell said the aide yelled at him, demanding he take his mask off, so, "I told the bully what I thought of his order."

  • Hamas gambles Gaza's future on rocket barrage

    In 2018 Yehiya Sinwar, the Hamas veteran who effectively rules Gaza, made an unusual announcement. Speaking two days after Israeli soldiers killed 60 Palestinian protesters and militants at the Gaza border fence, he said that his group would pursue “peaceful, popular resistance”. It was a remarkable thing for a leader of the proscribed terrorist group to say in the face of hardliners calling for vengeance. Sinwar is widely considered a ruthless and brilliant political mind whose two decades in Israeli prisons gave him fluent Hebrew and an intimate understanding of his enemy’s politics and society. And his strategy of “negotiation by rocket” had previously brought tangible successes. But his reluctance in 2018 to seek blood for blood signalled a softening. The next three years saw an easing of the blockade around Gaza, and economic and humanitarian relief. It appeared as though Hamas were seeking legitimisation. “Basically Hamas in recent years was pursuing a more pragmatic strategy with regard to Israel,” said Neri Zilber, an Israeli-American journalist who closely follows events in Gaza.

  • Matt Gaetz equates sex trafficking investigation with earmarks in Ohio speech

    At a Republican summit, the Florida congressman railed against the GOP establishment and briefly addressed accusations of "naughty favors."

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

  • Report: Dodgers, Albert Pujols in agreement on major-league contract

    Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.

  • Dodgers lose Corey Seager to fractured hand on HBP

    The Dodgers just seemed to be nearing full strength.

  • Man Arrested While Still Sexually Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Fremont

    A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman in Fremont, Calif. on Thursday. Caught in the act: Fremont police said the assault was still in progress when they responded to the problem call at approximately 11 a.m. “This was in an exterior portion of a residence, so it was obvious when the officers arrived on scene what was happening,” Sergeant Ricardo Tores said, according to KGO.

  • Column: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

    What the talk show host said in Thursday's exit interviews only prolonged the controversy around her, raising the question: What will she do next?

  • Ethereum Prices Are a Runaway Train, So Grab Your Ticket

    Cryptocurrency is a hot topic everywhere. It elicits passionate discussions from both sides of the aisle. Today we will discuss the opportunity that Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) has as a successful cryptocurrency. Source: Shutterstock There are extremes lovers of crypto and even more haters. And then there’s a giant mass of people who don’t want to even try and understand it. The concept is too foreign still. They are be apathetic about it, but therein lies the potential upside in value. They constitute an ocean of new buyers eventually.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Almost everybody on the planet recognizes gold is because it was already there when they were born. For whatever reason, the whole world now accepts that gold is a thing to covet. 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for Your Reliability Short List I would have loved to see the first gold transaction go down. One person trying to convince another that this yellowish inert rock is valuable. Now, most of us understand that it is rare, therefore it has high value. Why ETH Has Value Source: Charts by YahooFinance When people want something and there’s not enough of it to go around, its value explodes. The Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and ETH concepts are exactly the same. It doesn’t matter how they work or what they do – if anything. All we need to know is that they exist and millions love them. Therefore, they are expensive, really expensive. ETH is now worth twice as much as gold. Bitcoin is the best performing asset by far for over a decade. Nothing even comes close, yet some still call it fake. If they don’t believe in Bitcoin, they definitely won’t believe in ETH. Experts argued that Bitcoin needed to catch up to the market cap of gold. That was a big part of the bullish argument. While it is still far, it is closing in fast. I want to apply that logic to ETH catching up to BTC. I made this argument in early March and that trade served us well. ETH rallied 200% from low to high. But this is not the end of the story because these are volatile assets. The opportunity then was clear as day to me and the logic has staying power. This is not a one-and-done scenario. Many wrote off BTC after its first crash from $19,000. It has since silenced most of the critics. The ones still squawking are being too rigid for their own good. We Absolutely Need Crypto in Our Future The 2020 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns were proof that we need crypto. The world has to evolve with how it stores and transacts wealth. In addition, these long-term loose monetary rules from central banks destroyed cash. Diverting some to crypto is a way of seeking shelter from QE infinity. The Fed actions are contributing to the grab for e-coins. This fact could be the cause for the next crash in ETH. Yes, there will be many of them and they will be buying opportunities. Investing in crypto is an ongoing process. This is not the case of waiting for a perfect opportunity because it might never come. This week we finally saw some inflation in the CPI reports. This may force the Fed to reconsider its QE levels sooner than 2023. If so, it may relieve some buying pressure off crypto. An Investment Vehicle In conclusion, I don’t really care what ETH does, or how I can use it as a coin. I want it as an investment vehicle, and I only need to know that it is riding the Bitcoin coattails. Just like it’s big brother, I expect extreme volatility along the way. Therefore, I should invest in small tranches and over time. Trying to time it is difficult even for people like me who can read charts. Most retail investors lack the skills necessary to play that game. Recently, prices soared to $4,400 then quickly faded in just a few hours. A 20% drop sounds like a major crash but this only took it back to levels of three days ago. ETH could fall to $2,800, which is an additional 25% drop and not change anything. Just last month it was under $2,000, so clearly this one moves fast and either direction. The bulls are in charge and the critics are on the defense. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ethereum Prices Are a Runaway Train, So Grab Your Ticket appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.