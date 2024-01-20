Israeli strike in Syria kills Iran Revolutionary Guards

STORY: Video obtained by Reuters showed the aftermath of the strike, as rubble covered a street and cars in the Mazzeh neighbourhood in Damascus.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the videos from the minaret, windows, and structure of the al-Muhammadi mosque and surrounding residential buildings which matched file and satellite imagery.

The security source, part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran, said the multi-storey building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government, and that it was entirely flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles".

In a statement carried on Iranian state television, the Revolutionary Guards confirmed that four of its military advisers were killed in the Israeli strike and said further details would be announced later. State TV said the targeted building was the residence of Iranian advisers in Damascus.