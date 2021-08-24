Israeli strikes hit Gaza; Palestinian teen killed in Nablus

LAURIE KELLMAN, JACK JEFFERY
·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli warplanes struck targets in Gaza overnight, drawing machine-gun fire from Hamas in the heaviest cross-border fighting since an 11-day war in May. In the occupied West Bank, officials said a Palestinian teen was killed in a clash Tuesday with the Israeli military.

Palestinian authorities said the 15-year-old boy died after being shot in the head during clashes with soldiers in the city of Nablus. The Israeli military said soldiers were carrying out an arrest raid in the Balata refugee camp when they came under attack from nearby rooftops.

The military said large stone blocks were thrown at the troops, and that soldiers opened fire at a person they said was about to drop a large object on them. It was unclear whether the teen, identified as Imad Hashash, was the same person.

The Israeli military said a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight hit a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a tunnel and an underground rocket launch site. The army said it struck an additional militant tunnel after Hamas fired machine guns across the border.

The violence came as cease-fire talks brokered by Egypt continued to deteriorate. It also threatened to overshadow Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's first meeting as premier with President Joe Biden in Washington.

Tensions have been rising in recent weeks between Israel and Hamas, with the Islamic militant group frustrated over the slow pace of cease-fire talks that it hopes will ease an Israeli blockade over the territory.

Over the weekend, a Palestinian militant shot an Israeli soldier in the head from point-blank range during a demonstration along the Israeli border. The soldier reportedly remains in critical condition. On Monday, Palestinian activists launched a series of incendiary balloons into Israel, igniting at least three blazes, according to Israel's national fire service.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections. The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza, with Rafah serving as the primary exit point for Gazans to travel abroad when it is open.

Israel has demanded the return of the remains of two dead soldiers, as well as two Israeli civilians believed to be alive and being held by Hamas, as a condition for the cease-fire. In the meantime, it has held up the deliveries of much-needed reconstruction materials.

On Monday, Egypt announced it was closing its border crossing with Gaza, the main exit point for Gazan travelers, citing difficulties in the cease-fire talks.

—-

Jeffery reported from Ramallah, West Bank.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Decision time at Daytona: Last playoff berth, regular-season crown still at stake in finale

    The potential playoff outcomes for Richard Childress Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon ripple with mathematical possibilities for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. For everyone else with a sliver of postseason eligibility within reach, the marching orders are simple — win or else. RELATED: Playoff clinch scenarios | Cup Series standings The […]

  • Iran official acknowledges videos of Evin prison abuse real

    The head of Iran's prison system acknowledged Tuesday that videos purportedly obtained by a self-described hacker group that show abuses at the Islamic Republic's notorious Evin prison are real, saying he took responsibility for the “unacceptable behaviors.” The comment by Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi came the day after The Associated Press published parts of the videos and a report about the abuse at the facility in northern Tehran, long known for holding political prisoners and those with ties to the West whom Iran uses as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Writing on Twitter, Hajmohammadi vowed to “avoid the repeat of such bitter incidents as well as confront the perpetrators.”

  • At-risk Afghans fearing Taliban hunker down, wait to leave

    One of those in hiding is Mobina, 39, a journalist from the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. After the Taliban overran her city, she fled with her two children and has found refuge in a safe house in Kabul. “We are asking ourselves ‘What is next?’ We are crying because nothing can be fixed,” Mobina said.

  • Taliban near Panjshir after retaking three northern Afghan districts

    The districts of Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul e-Hesar in the northern province of Baghlan were taken by local militia groups last week in one of the first signs of armed resistance to the Taliban since their seizure of the capital Kabul on Aug. 15. Forces loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, have established themselves in his Panjshir stronghold, which resisted both the Soviets and the Taliban before 2001.

  • Gaza's 'Cinema Bus' steers movies to kids

    A cinema on wheels is bringing movies back to GazaLocation: Gaza City, GazaThere have been no theaters for years in the areaThe 'Cinema Bus' roams Gaza to offer that experienceThe group that runs the bus screens positive films that promote peace and tolerance13-YEAR- OLD PALESTINIAN CHILD FROM GAZA, JASER HASONEH, SAYING:“This is the first time I've seen a movie in such a cinema, a movie about love and caring about oneself."The truck has solar panels, a chairlift, and an outdoor displayIt can screen films to 500 people through the outdoor displayPROJECT COORDINATOR OF MOBILE CINEMA BUS, MAHMOUD AL-HERBAWI, SAYING:Cinema Bus' has an indoor screen and an outdoor screen. Indoor screenings can accommodate 60 people, we target children, youth, and adults. It can also accommodate up to three people with mobility impairment, so a total 63 people can watch a movie inside 'Cinema Bus'."Cinemas in Gaza have been shut since 1996The bus brings back that luxury complete with popcorn

  • Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran's Evin prison

    The guard in a control room at Iran's notorious Evin prison springs to attention as one by one, monitors in front of him suddenly blink off and display something very different from the surveillance footage he had been watching. ”General protest until the freedom of political prisoners" reads another line on the screens. An online account, purportedly by an entity describing itself as a group of hackers, shared footage of the incident, as well as parts of other surveillance video it seized, with The Associated Press.

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • The Taliban warned of 'consequences' if the US extends its military presence in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline

    The warning came hours after Biden said the US could extend the withdrawal deadline to help evacuation efforts.

  • ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

    Comedy CentralOver the past few years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has emerged as “the king of humiliating Trump fans,” as our own Matt Wilstein put it.During the 2020 election, Klepper confronted rowdy (and maskless) Trump worshippers at one of the former president’s many packed pandemic rallies; pressed a number of pro-Trump insurrectionists just before they stormed the Capitol; and got into an animated back-and-forth with MyPillow guy (and Big Lie-peddler) Mike Lindell.On Monday evening,

  • Afghan staff at the US Embassy in Kabul are losing faith in the evacuations, with one saying they'd rather be killed by the Taliban than return to the airport, report says

    Former US Embassy staffers in Afghanistan have been left "deeply disheartened," according to a State Department cable cited by NBC News.

  • Harris laughs at, shuts down questions as she says Afghanistan is her highest priority

    Vice President Kamala Harris chuckled at and cut off a reporter to say that Afghanistan is the administration's top priority.

  • Anti-Taliban resistance group says it has thousands of fighters

    The group says it wants to pursue peace, but if that fails it claims to have thousands of fighters ready.

  • Tony Blair says Afghan withdrawal is ‘tragic, dangerous, unnecessary’ and driven by ‘imbecilic slogan’

    Tony Blair, the British prime minister who deployed troops to Afghanistan 20 years ago after the 9/11 attacks, says the U.S. decision to withdraw from the country has “every Jihadist group round the world cheering.”

  • Trump’s border wall reportedly in severe disrepair in Arizona

    Photographs published by Gizmodo appear to show sections of the partially constructed wall torn apart by monsoon rains Donald Trump visits an unfinished section of the wall along the US-Mexico border in Pharr, Texas on 30 June 2021. Photograph: Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters When Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 by saying “Nobody builds walls better than me”, it was to say the least a questionable claim. Trump insisted the “great wall” he planned for the southern US border, to k

  • Former NC lawmaker got off easy. No wonder people are losing faith in democracy.

    Former NC legislator should have received more than a slap on the wrist and a $1,000 fine. | Letters to the Editor

  • Donald Trump booed at Alabama rally after encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19, video shows

    At the "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama, former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to "take the vaccines."

  • German military reports deadly firefight involving U.S. forces at Kabul Airport

    An Afghan guard was killed and three others wounded in a "firefight" with "unknown attackers" at Kabul's airport — which also involved German and U.S. security forces, Germany's military said Monday.Of note: The incident happened as thousands of Afghans and foreigners seeking to leave Afghanistan were at the airport's north gate, per Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe statement from the German military did not say wheth

  • Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding

    Maybe Mexico will pay for repairs? Severe weather in southern Arizona appears to have damaged parts of the border wall erected by the Trump Administration. The Tucson Sentinel reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have confirmed “historic” flooding at the nation’s border with Mexico is to blame for the destruction. That appears to include several wide-open metal gates ...

  • An Afghan refugee who lifted his wife and toddler onto a C-17 military plane to flee Kabul tells the harrowing story of how they arrived safely in the US

    "This is the time to save your life," a 32-year-old Afghan refugee said he thought to himself before climbing onto the military plane.