Israeli strikes in Syria's Homs province wound five soldiers

4
Associated Press
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in Syria's Homs province early Sunday, wounding five soldiers, Syrian state media reported.

It marked the ninth time Israel has struck targets in Syria since the beginning of the year, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor.

State news agency SANA, citing military sources, said the strikes had targeted sites in the city of Homs and surrounding countryside. Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them, it said.

The observatory reported that the missiles targeted Syrian military sites and those of Iran-linked militias, including a research center.

There was no immediate statement from Israel on the strikes.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges specific operations.

Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes hit the suburbs of Syria’s capital city, Damascus, killing an Iranian adviser, the state media of Syria and Iran reported.

Iran’s state television reported Friday that Milad Heidari, an Iranian military adviser, was killed during what it called a “criminal strike” by Israel.

An Israeli airstrike last month targeting the airport in Aleppo put it out of commission for two days. The airport has been a main conduit for aid shipments since the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on Feb. 6.

Israel has also struck seaports in government-held areas of Syria, in an apparent attempt to prevent Iranian arms shipments to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Hezbollah.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast - Bucha a year after liberation

    In today's episode, we bring you a live report from Bucha, a year on from the city’s liberation, from our Defence Editor Danielle Sheridan.

  • Burkovsky, Zolkina: How Ukraine and the West can stop Putin’s nuclear blackmail

    Putin's threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus reflect his goal to keep Crimea after Russia's defeat in the war. Three days after Chinese President Xi Jinping left Moscow for Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to allow the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, a satellite dictatorship involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

  • Russia claims it has no plans for new mobilisation: it allegedly has enough volunteers

    The Russian Defence Ministry has stated that it is not planning a second wave of mobilisation, as there are allegedly enough volunteers and conscripts who were called up earlier. Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to the Russian Defence Ministry Quote from Russian Defence Ministry: "There is no second wave of mobilisation in the plans of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

  • Hood County inmate found dead; he had been arrested in 2023 murder of his wife

    Jeffrey McLaughlin was transported by EMS to Lake Granbury Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

  • Iraq launches new oil refinery to reduce imports

    Iraq inaugurated an oil refinery in the central city of Karbala on Saturday, a project the government hopes will reduce its dependency on imports.Despite its immense oil and gas reserves, Iraq remains dependent on imports to meet energy needs.

  • ISW: Kremlin spokesperson rejects Lukashenko’s ceasefire suggestion

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in his address to the nation on March 31 said that he supports peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia “as soon as possible” and offered to help mediate negotiations.

  • Nvidia Stock Is on a Fantastic Run to Start the Year, but Be Careful in This Bear Market

    This leading artificial intelligence hardware manufacturer is one of the best-performing stocks so far in 2023.

  • Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life

    Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has denounced the point-blank firing of a tear gas canister at local journalists during his latest anti-government protest as a “primitive act of intolerance,” and he vows to go to court over what he called an attempt on his own life. In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, the 78-year-old longtime candidate for president spoke more about his grievances over last year’s election — a loss upheld by Kenya’s top court — than the rising prices or other painful economic issues affecting Kenyans at large. Known for his prominent role in the fight for multi-party democracy decades ago, Odinga on Friday warned against attempts by President William Ruto’s administration to declare the current protests illegal.

  • America's downtown centers wither amid fading hopes for a post-pandemic office boom

    The post-pandemic office revival appears to have plateaued, leaving cities with millions of square feet of unused commercial space.

  • Israelis still protest legal overhaul despite suspension

    Tens of thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against a controversial plan to revamp the country’s legal system, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suspension of the changes earlier in the week. The protesters gathered in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub on the Mediterranean, for the 13th weekly demonstration, raising Israeli flags and banners against what they said were plans to weaken the Supreme Court.

  • Chris Mannix: LeBron James, Lakers are going to the NBA Finals this year

    Count Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix as one of many who think the Lakers can or will reach the NBA Finals this year.

  • Chelsea star Kai Havertz opens the door to a Bayern Munich move

    Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has been coy on his future, suggesting he'd be up for reuniting with former boss, Thomas Tuchel

  • Britain reaches agreement to join trans-Pacific trade pact

    Britain reached an agreement to join an 11-member trans-Pacific trade pact on Friday, an important milestone in its efforts to build new trading partnerships since its exit from the European Union three years ago and to play a larger role in the Indo-Pacific region. After British officials hinted a deal was close this week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed in the early morning hours in London on Friday that a deal had been reached to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Tr

  • Celtics laud Blake Griffin’s impact: ‘He does whatever he needs to do to help us be a better team’

    Joe Mazzulla and Jayson Tatum offered their admiration and praise for Blake Griffin's energy and leadership during Friday night's win and beyond.

  • 'It's scary': How Alexis Morris' drive led LSU women's basketball to national title game

    LSU women's basketball guard Alexis Morris entered "Lex Luthor" mode vs. Virginia Tech in Final Four. Her comeback lifted LSU to national title game.

  • These 15 Banks Have a Risky Specialty. It Isn’t a Problem—So Far.

    With high concentrations of commercial real estate loans, these midsize lenders could come under pressure. But they look to be managing the risks well.

  • Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules

    Fewer new electric vehicles will qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit later this year, and many will get only half that, under rules proposed Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The rules, required under last year's Inflation Reduction Act, are likely to slow consumer acceptance of electric vehicles and could delay President Joe Biden's ambitious goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030. The new rules take effect April 18 and are aimed at reducing U.S. dependence on China and other countries for battery supply chains for electric vehicles.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan headed to federal appeals court

    Attorneys for several insurance companies are appealing a federal judge's decision to uphold the confirmation of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan for the Boy Scouts of America. In an emergency motion filed Friday, attorneys for non-settling insurers asked U.S. District Court Judge Richard Andrews to halt the effect of a ruling he issued Tuesday while they take their case to the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The BSA's bankruptcy plan is aimed at allowing the Texas-based organization to continue operating while ensuring compensation for tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.

  • Tens of thousands protest judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv

    STORY: Beset by the domestic upheaval and expressions of concern and disapproval in Washington, Netanyahu on Monday paused the overhaul to allow negotiations on a compromise between his religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties."We are here to say that we won't agree to any compromise on our democracy, our rights, our liberal democracy and we are not agreeing to participating in this bluff of compromise with the coalition," said Nava Rozolyo, 36, at a protest march.One of the main points of contention is the ruling coalition's push for more power in appointing judges, including to the Supreme Court.Critics see the government's drive as a threat to the court's independence and an attempt at a legal coup. Proponents say it is seeking a less elitist, interventionist bench.Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges he denies, says reforms are needed to balance the branches of government. His Likud party and political allies in the far-right have been calling on their political base to stage counter demonstrations.Israeli media estimated more than 150,000 people attended anti-government protests nationwide on Saturday, the largest in commercial hub Tel Aviv.