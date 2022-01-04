Israeli study finds fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose boosts antibodies five-fold, PM says

Israeli PM Bennett gives press conference in Jerusalem
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study.

"A week into the fourth dose we know to a higher degree of certainty that the fourth dose is safe," Bennett said at Sheba Medical Center, which is giving second booster shots in a trial among its staff amid a nationwide surge in Omicron variant infections.

"The second piece of news: We know that a week after administration of a fourth dose, we see a five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person," he told reporters.

"This most likely means a significant increase against infection and ...hospitalisation and (severe) symptoms," Bennett said in English.

Israel has played a leading role in studying the effects of COVID-19 vaccines, as the fastest country to roll out two-dose inoculations to a wide population a year ago and one of the first to give third shots as boosters. It is now administering fourth doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people over 60, health workers and immunocompromised patients.

(Reporting by Jeffrey HellerEditing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

    Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA backs Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, and narrowed the time for all booster shots by a month to five months after the primary doses. The regulatory decisions come as schools reopen in much of the country, and as COVID-19 cases surge due to the Omicron variant of the virus, with health authorities warning that its high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to weigh in on the changes this week, according to the New York Times.

  • Poland may need new restricions, if COVID infections continue to grow, says minister

    Poland may decide to introduce new restrictions if cases of new coronavirus infections continue to grow, Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski told radio station RMF FM on Monday, as the country prepares for the spread of the Omicron variant. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that forced authorities to tighten restrictions in December. "If we see this week that we have a continuation of the upward trend in infections, with roughly 20,000 hospital beds taken, which is still very high, yes, we will be making further aggravating decisions," Niedzielski said.

  • Ron DeSantis says Florida won't change COVID policies despite Omicron

    Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to the public eye with his first press conference in nearly three weeks on Monday.What's happening: DeSantis and Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo spoke at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale on their fight for more monoclonal antibody treatments — when antibodies are administered to help fight a COVID infection. DeSantis' stance on masks and shutdowns didn't change over the holidays. He stood firm that things will remain the same in Florida despite Om

  • 8 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors

    As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb across the country, many people want to know what they can do to stop the spread of the devastating virus that has already killed more than 820,000. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, if every one of us followed some simple "fundamentals," we could collectively flatten the COVID-19 curves and save lives. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases s

  • NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors and top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday. Worried about Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's border, the Western military alliance has been seeking a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for months but the forum seemed in jeopardy after an espionage dispute in October. The meeting of the council, a format used for dialogue since 2002, will take place in Brussels on Jan. 12 after U.S. and Russian officials hold security talks on Jan. 10 in Geneva.

  • Virus Expert Says Omicron Will Strike These States Next

    COVID cases are skyrocketing nationwide, to unprecedented levels—and whether or not this new Omicron strain is less severe, you don't want COVID. So how can you stay safe? And where is Omicron going to strike next? Former head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dr. Gottlieb Sai

  • Patients line up for Louisiana's first smokable medical marijuana; balk at prices

    Monday was the first day Louisiana's medical marijuana pharmacies could offer the raw, smokable product as an option for patients.

  • If You Use This Common Medication, Contact Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    The right medication can go a long way in taking care of everything from sleepless nights to chronic pain. In fact, they can be so helpful that it can be easy to keep using them without much thought. But due to a new recall from the Food&Drug Administration (FDA), you may want to take a moment to check if one medication in your daily routine could be affected. Read on to see which popular product is being pulled from pharmacies.RELATED: If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says. Tar

  • Record COVID hospitalizations in Illinois

    Illinois public health officials reported 20,866 new COVID cases and 30 deaths Monday.

  • How safe are indoor gyms during Omicron surge? What experts say

    Experts say everyone should be wearing a mask, and many recommend vaccine verification requirements. But even with both of those, there are risks.

  • Florida hospital system says 50% of its COVID patients are mainly there for other reasons

    The nationwide picture is unclear, but many of those in COVID-19 hospitalization statistics are not there primarily because of the coronavirus.

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw Shreds 'Idiot' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene As Feud Escalates

    The two Republican lawmakers have had an increasingly testy relationship.

  • Flashback: Fauci Has Freudian Slip, Starts to Say U.S. Collaborated with ‘Chinese Communists’ on Gain-of-Function Research

    During an interview with Politifact in May 2021, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci accidentally started to say that the United States collaborated with Chinese communists on gain-of-function research on coronaviruses before the pandemic erupted.

  • Can 4-7-8 Breathing Really Help You Fall Asleep Faster?

    Short answer: Yes. And that's not the only benefit of this simple technique.

  • Omicron Shows the Unvaccinated Will Never Be Safe

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Omicron variant of SARS CoV2 has quickly upended at least three facts we thought we had established about t​​he COVID-19 pandemic.First, the transmissibility of Omicron has shattered all previous records, including those set by the Delta variant, which briefly had been considered just about worst-in-class due its extreme contagiousness. Second, it has shown us that COVID-19 can be a mild disease—if one considers a three- or four-day

  • 2022’s Hottest New Illness: Flurona

    Ammar Awad via ReutersLess than 72 hours into 2022 and we’ve already got a new nightmare to keep us awake at night: flurona. The world’s first verified case of a double infection pairing influenza and coronavirus infections has been identified in Israel in a pregnant woman who was not vaccinated. Early in the pandemic, there were some reported cases of dual infections in the U.S. before the coronavirus was fully understood, but none were verified with the World Health Organization.The Israeli pa

  • The Plane Is Boarding, Where Are Your Test Results?

    Christine Yi held out hope that the test results would come through until the doors to her flight’s boarding gate closed. Yi, 45, a content creator in New York, was attempting to fly to Grand Cayman in the Caribbean over the Christmas holiday weekend with her boyfriend, James Tracey, 47, the executive chef at Isabelle’s Osteria, a restaurant in New York’s Gramercy neighborhood. The Cayman Islands requires proof of a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of departure to enter. Yi and Tracey h

  • More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this rowing machine — and it’s on sale for less than $90

    Kick up your workouts with a rowing machine that costs less than your sneakers. The post More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this rowing machine — and it’s on sale for less than $90 appeared first on In The Know.

  • 7 Things Rebel Wilson Did to Get Healthy and Maintain Her 77-Pound Weight Loss

    The actress and comedian discusses her history with emotional eating and how to overcome criticism from "haters."