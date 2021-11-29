Israeli Supreme Court: Cable car survivor to return to Italy

FILE - Aya Biran, a paternal aunt of 6-year-old Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, leaves court in Tel Aviv, Sept. 23, 2021. Israel's Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 29, 20-221, upheld lower court rulings in the bitter custody battle surrounding Eitan, saying he should be returned to his relatives in Italy within two weeks. Attorneys for Aya Biran called the ruling “the end of an unfortunate episode" and expressed sorrow that the boy had been stripped away from his normal life after the tragedy and forced to endure months of upheaval. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Monday upheld lower court rulings in the bitter custody battle surrounding a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy, saying he should be returned to his relatives there within two weeks.

Eitan Biran has been the focus of a legal battle between his paternal relatives in Italy and his maternal family in Israel since surviving the May 23 cable car crash, which killed 14 people, including his parents and younger brother.

Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time of the accident. After his release from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment, Italian juvenile court officials ruled the child would live with a paternal aunt, Aya Biran, near Pavia, in northern Italy.

His maternal grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, then spirited him away without the knowledge of the relatives in Italy, taking him across the border into Switzerland by car and then flying him to Israel on a private jet. Peleg has said he acted in the child's best interest.

The Peleg family said it would continue to fight “in every legal way” to return the child to Israel. It was not immediately clear what legal options were available following the Supreme Court ruling.

Attorneys for Aya Biran welcomed the ruling, calling it “the end of an unfortunate episode" and expressing sorrow that the boy had been stripped away from his normal life after the tragedy and forced to endure months of upheaval.

Earlier this month, an Italian judge issued an arrest warrant for Gabriel Abutbul Alon, who is accused of having driven the car on Sept. 11 that spirited Eitan from his home near Pavia to Switzerland. Alon was arrested in Cyprus last week.

Peleg was also named in the arrest warrant.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tanzania: Seven die in Zanzibar after eating poisonous turtle meat

    The meat is a delicacy for some in Tanzania but the authorities have now banned its consumption.

  • Delaware County man pursuing insanity defense in murder case

    The Delaware County man was arrested in August on allegations he had attacked and fatally stabbed an 82-year-old woman in Steuben County.

  • Egypt: Leading activist found guilty after critical tweet

    A court Monday found a leading Egyptian human rights activist guilty of insulting a judicial election commission in a tweet he posted last year following a national vote. The misdemeanor court in the capital of Cairo fined Hossam Bahgat, director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal rights, 10,000 Egyptian pounds (around $640), his group said. In July, Bahgat was ordered to stand trial on charges he insulted Egypt's election authority, spread false news alleging electoral fraud, and used social media to commit crimes.

  • Israel's Lapid urges world to keep up pressure on Iran

    Israel urged world leaders to keep up pressure on Iran and not lift sanctions as part of nuclear negotiations that were set to resume in Vienna on Monday, saying that tighter supervision of Tehran was needed. Negotiators were to convene in a last-ditch effort https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/nuclear-talks-resume-west-asks-whether-iran-is-serious-or-stalling-2021-11-29 to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned three years later by the United States under then-President Donald Trump, who then reimposed sweeping U.S. sanctions on Iran. Israel has warned that Iran, its arch-enemy, will try to secure a windfall in sanctions relief at the talks, without sufficiently rolling back nuclear bomb-making potential through its accelerating enrichment of uranium.

  • Aromatic spice paste enlivens Balinese pork

    Whether it’s an entire spit-roasted pig or the more accessible skillet-braised shoulder, pork frequently is the focus of feasts during religious festivals in Bali, a pocket of Hindu tradition in majority-Muslim Indonesia. For the version in our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we used one of our favorite spice cabinet shortcuts — the blend garam masala, which includes cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, mace, black pepper, coriander and sometimes more. The paste gets rubbed into all the nooks and crannies of the meat, helping flavor penetrate beyond the surface.

  • Governor Doria wins bid to run for Brazil's presidency, polls show him far behind

    Brazil's Joao Doria on Saturday won the primaries of his Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) to be their presidential candidate ahead of elections next year. A businessman and former presenter of the Brazilian edition of "The Apprentice", Doria, 63, is currently governor of Sao Paulo. The Brazilian center is increasingly congested with former corruption-busting federal judge Sergio Moro also expected to run next year.

  • Honduran opposition candidate Xiomara Castro takes big lead in presidential returns

    Honduran opposition candidate Xiomara Castro takes big lead in presidential returns

  • Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit UAE in February

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he plans to pay a return visit to the United Arab Emirates in February as the two countries move to put years of tense relations behind them. Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince visited Ankara last week, making his first official trip to Turkey since 2012 and the highest-level visit by an Emirati official since relations between the two countries hit a low. Erdogan and the crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who’s seen as the facto leader and the force behind the UAE’s foreign policy posture, oversaw the signing of nearly a dozen cooperation deals during the visit, while a top Emirati official said the UAE has earmarked $10 billion for investment in Turkey.

  • Columbia man wanted for threatening to kill woman, her family found with guns, cops say

    After he was arrested on multiple charges, including stalking, the man still tried to contact the victim by telephone from jail, Lexington police said.

  • Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads

    President Joe Biden will urge Americans to get vaccinated including booster shots as he seeks to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron, but he won't immediately push for more restrictions to stop its spread, his chief medical adviser said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and Biden's leading COVID-19 adviser, said Monday that there were as yet still no cases of the variant identified in the U.S. but that it was “inevitable” that it would make its way into the country. Speaking on ABC's “Good Morning America,” Fauci said scientists hope to know in the next week or two how well the existing COVID-19 vaccines protect against the varian t, and how dangerous it is compared to earlier strains.

  • Biden summons top CEOs on supply chain as holiday shopping ramps up

    President Biden will meet Monday afternoon with CEOs of big retailers, grocers and consumer-products firms to send this message, according to the White House: Products will be on shelves for holiday shopping. Zoom out: Black Friday sales rebounded from 2020.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In-person participants for Biden's roundtable are scheduled to include the CEOs of Best Buy, Food Lion, Samsung North America, Qurate Retail Group, Todos Supermarket,

  • Russia says Sputnik vaccine should work against Omicron, can produce boosters

    Russia on Monday said it would be ready to provide booster shots to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant if needed and the Kremlin said jittery market reaction to the new strain was emotional and not based on scientific data. The heavily mutated Omicron variant sent investors scurrying for cover on Friday and the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is likely to spread internationally, posing a very high risk of infection surges that could have severe consequences in some places. Russia was quick to develop its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine last year and has also deployed a one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine, both of which have it says demonstrated high efficacy in trials, but are still awaiting WHO approval.

  • Hamidou Diallo with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Hamidou Diallo (Detroit Pistons) with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 11/28/2021

  • Covid: South Africa's president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans

    Cyril Ramaphosa says the action by countries including the UK and US is discriminatory and unnecessary.

  • 'This time the world showed it is learning': Japan, Israel impose travel restrictions due to omicron variant

    Nations around the world sought Monday to keep the new omicron variant at bay with travel bans and further restrictions.

  • Nine of 10 most popular governors are Republicans, Biden less popular than least popular governor

    A new poll shows that nine out of ten most popular governors in the United States are Republicans while President Biden’s approval rating is lower than the country’s least popular governor.

  • Oscar Pistorius set to meet victim Reeva Steenkamp's parents

    The ex-Paralympian is moved to a prison closer to the parents of the woman he killed, Reeva Steenkamp.

  • Domestic politics to test Kuwait's crown prince in push for fiscal reform

    The biggest task facing Kuwait's octogenarian crown prince after unexpectedly stepping in for the emir this month will be to tackle the perennial political feuding which has long blocked badly needed fiscal reform in the wealthy oil producer. Previously a low-profile figure who avoided public politics, little was known about Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 81, who was security chief and then deputy of the National Guard before being named crown prince by his half-brother the emir in 2020. On Nov. 15, he was moved further into the spotlight when a frail-looking emir temporarily handed him most of his duties as Kuwait focuses on recovering from a coronavirus downturn, though higher oil prices have eased pressure on finances.

  • Dutch impose new tighter lockdown amid spiking infections

    The Netherlands moved into a tougher lockdown Sunday that was announced amid spiking infections even before the country recorded its first confirmed cases of the new, more highly transmissible omicron virus variant. Bars, restaurants, nonessential stores, cinemas and theaters were among the public places forced to shut from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. under the new lockdown. Wilko Klippens, who runs the Biessels cafe on the Grote Markt square in the city of Nijmegen, said the latest lockdown will further eat into his savings.

  • AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 13

    AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college football rankings after Week 13?