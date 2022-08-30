Israeli Supreme Court rejects hunger striker's petition

·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition for the release of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for nearly six months and whose lawyer says is in danger of “sudden death.”

Khalil Awawdeh is protesting being held by Israel in what's known as administrative detention, a practice in which detainees suspected of militant activities are imprisoned for months or years without charge or trial.

In recent pictures he resembles a human skeleton, his skin tightly stretched over a bony frame.

Israel says administrative detention is needed to keep dangerous militants off the streets without revealing sensitive intelligence. The Palestinians and rights groups say it denies detainees the basic right of due process.

Awawdeh's lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, says Israel accuses him of being a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, an allegation he denies. Islamic Jihad demanded his release as part of a cease-fire that ended a flare-up of violence in Gaza earlier this month, but did not identify him as a member.

Haddad says the 40-year-old Awawdeh weighs 37 kilograms (around 80 pounds) and is suffering from neurological damage. He took vitamins over two weeks in June when he thought his case was being resolved but has otherwise only had water since the strike began in March, his family says.

“He is in a stage between life and death,” Haddad said. "According to the medical literature, he is in a danger of a sudden death.”

In its ruling, the court said it “hopes that the petitioner will come to his senses and stop the hunger strike," adding that it was confident he would receive the necessary medical care.

Israel has officially suspended his arrest, but he remains in custody at an Israeli hospital.

Several Palestinians have gone on prolonged hunger strike in recent years to protest being held in administrative detention. In most cases, Israel has eventually released them after their health significantly deteriorated. None have died in custody, but many have suffered irreparable neurological damage.

Israel is currently holding some 4,400 Palestinian prisoners, including militants who have carried out deadly attacks, as well as people arrested at protests or for throwing stones. The Palestinians view all of them as political prisoners held for resisting Israel's 55-year military occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state.

Around 670 Palestinians are currently being held in administrative detention. The number has jumped since March, as Israel has carried out near-nightly arrest raids in the occupied West Bank following a series of deadly attacks against Israelis.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine grain ship with aid for Ethiopia docks in Djibouti

    The shipment on board has been arranged by the UN to get wheat to a country with millions in need.

  • Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids

    At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces have carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages, making it the deadliest in the occupied territory since 2016. The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. The tally, from the Palestinian Health Ministry, includes Palestinians who carried out deadly attacks inside Israel.

  • Israel's Netanyahu warned in probe of deadly 2021 stampede

    The independent commission investigating a deadly stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel last year said Tuesday that then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials might be found partly responsible for the disaster. The announcement could harm Netanyahu — who is already on trial for corruption — ahead of Nov. 1 elections in which he hopes to become prime minister again. Netanyahu testified last month that he was not responsible for safety measures at the site.

  • Women Traveling Alone Safer Visiting Canada Than U.S.

    A new ranking of safest destinations for single women finds the U.S. more than 20 places below Canada.

  • Graham predicts ‘riots in the streets’ if Trump prosecuted over classified docs

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday warned of “riots in the streets” if former President Trump is prosecuted for his handling of classified materials found when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home. “If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham…

  • Israel sentences convicted Gaza aid worker to six more years in jail

    An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced a Palestinian aid worker convicted of funnelling funds to Gaza militant group Hamas to six more years in jail on top of the six years he has already spent in detention. Mohammad El Halabi, head of Gaza operations for aid group World Vision, was convicted in June of being a member of a terrorist organisation. Throughout his incarceration and trial, El Halabi has denied all the allegations.

  • UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

    Warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine, the U.N. humanitarian chief on Monday urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council that Afghanistan faces multiple crises -- humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial. Conflict, poverty, climate shocks and food insecurity “have long been a sad reality” in Afghanistan, but he said what makes the current situation “so critical” is the halt to large-scale development aid since the Taliban takeover a year ago.

  • Why Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Skipped the 2022 MTV VMAs

    Machine Gun Kelly may have an MTV VMA nomination, but the singer and his fiancée Megan Fox opted not to make the trip over to Newark, New Jersey to attend tonight's show.

  • Harvey Weinstein Loses Bid to Delay Trial Over ‘She Said’ Movie Release, Asks for New Teeth

    The disgraced movie mogul wanted his October trial kicked to January, saying the Brad Pitt-produced movie due Nov. 18 could cause "jurors to form biases"

  • East and West clash in a proxy conflict over Serbia, President Vucic says

    Serbia is the stage for a proxy war between East and West, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, as Belgrade seeks to maintain a delicate balancing act between its ambition to join the European Union and its ties with Russia and China. Vucic's remarks to Reuters come a day after protesters at a rally in Belgrade against a gay pride march waved Russian flags and carried posters of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

  • US asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?

    There is only so much farmland in the United States, so when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last spring prompted worries that people would go hungry as wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports, there was little U.S. farmers could do to meet the new demand. Earlier this summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture instituted new policies to encourage American farmers to begin growing two crops on one piece of land, one after the other, a practice known as double-cropping. The idea is an intriguing development from the Ukraine war that hasn't received widespread attention.

  • Iran calls IAEA's demands 'excessive'- media

    Iran will not accept the U.N. nuclear watchdog's "excessive" demands, the spokesperson of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation was cited as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday. After months of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington are struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. A key sticking point is Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.

  • One big point to remember when discussing Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma

    Yes, Lincoln Riley did not finish his OU tenure with a flourish, but it's always worth remembering what the Sooners were like when he arrived in 2015.

  • Former LSU linebacker lays a massive hit on a Giants running back

    Kwon Alexander is battling for a roster spot with the Jets.

  • Harry Styles accused of 'queerbaiting.' What is that – and why does it matter?

    Experts say celebrities can queerbait to their hetero heart's content, so long as they actively support LGBTQ rights.

  • Nebraska's debacle in Dublin, Michigan/Texas A&M QB battles, Auburn fires AD & the ballad of Cock Commander

    Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger discuss Nebraska's Week 0 loss to Northwestern, emotional support alligators & more.

  • Russia has faced 'failures' with Iranian-made drones, says U.S. official

    Russia has faced "numerous failures" with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. administration official. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States assesses Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over several days this month. "We assess that Russia intends to use these Iranian UAVs, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare, and targeting, on the battlefield in Ukraine," the official said.

  • 'Downright unbelievable': Two golfers hit holes-in-one minutes apart at Payne's Valley

    A sports marketing firm put the odds of the accomplishment at 1 in 17 million.

  • Elon Musk Sends Letter to Twitter With Added Reasons Why He Can Cancel Buyout

    The Tesla chief executive sends a letter to Twitter detailing additional reasons why he believes he can terminate the purchase of the social media company.

  • Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy

    President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday. Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation's standing in the world and its democracy are at stake. “He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack," the White House said.