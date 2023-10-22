Israeli tank ‘accidentally’ fires on Egyptian post, IDF says

Palestinians evacuate the body of a child from under the rubble after an Israeli strike on Rafah in southern Gaza on Al-Ghouti family house in Rafah on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces on Sunday admitted that a tank "accidentally" fired on an Egyptian post near the border with Israel.

"A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom," the IDF said on Twitter.

"The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident."

Kerem Shalom is an Israeli commune that borders Egypt and Gaza, located about five miles from the Egyptian city of Rafah -- where humanitarian aid is now flowing into the Palestinian city of the same name.

On Saturday, a small convoy of about 20 trucks carrying aid including food, water and medical supplies to Palestinians passed through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

The Egyptian news site Cairo 24 reported that another 40 aid trucks have been prepared to enter Gaza on Monday after a second round of 17 trucks entered on Sunday.