Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

Reuters Videos

Netanyahu's era has come to an end.Israel's new government consists of a patchwork of political parties.With little in common, they are only really united by a desire to unseat Israel's longest serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.The coalition spans the far-left to the far-right and includes, for the first time, representation of Israel's Arab minority.Here are the key people who will be leading the new government.Israel's new - and first kippah-wearing - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads the ultranationalist Yamina party, which champions Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.Bennett opposes the creation of an independent Palestinian state but his goal to annex much of the West Bank seems unfeasible, given his new partners.He made a fortune in Israeli high-tech before entering politics in 2013 and has served in previous Netanyahu-led governments.Under the coalition deal, Bennett will serve as prime minister for two years until he is replaced by Yair Lapid, who heads the centrist Yesh Atid party.Yapid was the architect behind the new government.His party the biggest vote share in the coalition but he agreed to share power to secure a parliamentary majority.He quit his job as a TV anchor in 2012 and ran on the promise to ease financial pressures on the middle-class.Lapid also seeks to end many of the state-funded privileges enjoyed by ultra-Orthodox Jews, a long-running source of grievance to many secular Israelis.Then there's new defence minister, Benny Gantz.The former military chief heads the centrist Blue and White party.Just two years ago Gantz was the opposition's best hope to unseat Netanyahu.But he agreed to join Netanyahu in a "unity" government, a decision that angered many of his supporters.The post of finance minister will be filled bv Avigdor Lieberman.A political wildcard, the far-right immigrant from Moldova lives in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.He will have to rein in a budget deficit that ballooned during the coronavirus crisis and has said he'll try and integrate the ultra-Orthodox community further into the economy.Gideon Saar was Netanyahu's main rival within Likud before he launched a failed leadership bid and spun off his own party.As head of the New Hope party, Saar will be bumped up to justice minister, where he will oversee the legal system and become a member of the security cabinet.Finally, there's Mansour Abbas - who heads up the small United Arab List, which will be the first party in government to be drawn from Israel's 21% Arab minority.Abbas is expected to serve as a deputy minister in the prime minister's office, where he'll try and negotiate a big increase in government spending in Arab towns and villages.But his presence is a potentially destabilizing factor.He has been criticized by Palestinians for agreeing to support an Israeli government while the occupation continues of Palestinian territories.