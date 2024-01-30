Israeli troops kill three in West Bank hospital raid

STORY: This CCTV footage appears to show the moment armed Israeli commandos disguised as Palestinians paced the corridors of a hospital in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday (January 30).

Israeli police and military said its soldiers killed three Palestinian militants in the raid.

The video seemingly showed around a dozen undercover troops, three in women's clothing and two others dressed as medical staff, descending on the Ibn Sina hospital.

Local reports say the following disturbing images show the men killed.

Hamas said one of the dead was a member of the militant Islamist group.

The allied faction Islamic Jihad said the other two killed were brothers who belonged to it.

Ibn Sina said one of the brothers had been receiving treatment for a shrapnel injury that saw his legs paralyzed.

Hospital sources said that his sibling was reportedly staying with him to help out. They said the third man was a friend.

Israel says the incident showed militants were using civilian areas and hospitals as shelters and "human shields."

Hamas has previously denied such allegations.

The incident at Ibn Sina is yet another signal that Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza is spreading to other fronts.

The West Bank - an area that Palestinians envisage as part of a hoped-for independent state - has seen increased violence even before the outbreak of the Gaza war.

But the hospital raid could fuel a more intense phase of unrest.

Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to an October 7 attack in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and 253 were taken hostage. Over 100 hostages remain captive in Gaza.

Since then more than 26,600 Palestinians have been killed and at least 65,000 others wounded by Israeli military strikes, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The death toll there is increasing by the day.