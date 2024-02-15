Israeli troops storm Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza in dramatic raid: Live updates

Israeli troops on Thursday charged into Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza in a dramatic raid in search of remains of Hamas-held captives.

Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra described a “massive incursion” punctuated by gunfire that left many people wounded in the hospital, Gaza's largest still-functioning medical facility that also houses thousands displaced by the war.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israel's chief military spokesperson, said Israeli forces were acting on "credible intelligence" that Hamas had held hostages there and said troops were conducting a “precise and limited” operation and would not forcibly evacuate doctors or patients.

But Qidra said Israeli forces had ordered medics to move patients into an older building that was not equipped to treat those in need. “Many cannot evacuate, such as those with lower limb amputations, severe burns or the elderly,” he told Al Jazeera network.

Video of the strike showed a terrifying scene as doctors rushed to wheel patients on stretchers through smoke-filled hallways as gunfire rumbled, the Associated Press reported, noting the video could not be authenticated but was consistent with AP's reporting.

Dr. Khaled Alserr, one of the remaining surgeons at the hospital, said patients injured Thursday were already being treated for past war-related wounds. “The situation is escalating every hour and every minute,” he said.

The raid came one day after the Israeli military pushed to evacuate the thousands sheltering at the hospital, which is located in Khan Younis, a city in the crosshairs of Israel's recent offensive.

“People have been forced into an impossible situation,” said Lisa Macheiner of the aid group Doctors Without Borders. “Stay at Nasser Hospital against the Israeli military’s orders and become a potential target, or exit the compound into an apocalyptic landscape where bombings and evacuation orders are a part of daily life.”

Israel pulls out of truce talks: Israeli leader cites Hamas' 'delusional demands'

Developments:

∎ The Israel-Hamas war, which began after Hamas' brutal border attacks on Oct. 7 left 1,200 dead, has taken a staggering toll. Hamas militants took 250 people hostage; about 130 captives remain in Gaza, a fourth of whom are believed to be dead. Over 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since then in the Gaza war, and 80% of the population has been displaced, officials estimate.

∎ At least 11 people were killed, including four children, in airstrikes in central Gaza late Wednesday, officials said. Relatives gathered around bodies wrapped in white shrouds outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah before the remains were placed in a truck to be transported for burial.

∎ Negotiations over a truce between Hamas and Israel remain stalled. Israel pulled out its delegation from high-level discussions Wednesday in Cairo aimed at pausing fighting in Gaza and freeing the more than 100 remaining hostages. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas' "delusional demands'' and a lack of new proposals, Israeli media outlets said.

Palestinians pray in a damaged mosque following an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Feb. 15, 2024.

Hezbollah vows to retaliate after Israeli strikes

More Israeli airstrikes were reported in southern Lebanon on Thursday, one day after a barrage that prompted the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to vow revenge.

The civilian death toll from two Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon rose to 10, Lebanese state media reported Thursday. The Wednesday assault hit in the city of Nabatiyeh and a village in southern Lebanon, just hours after an Israeli soldier was killed in a strike from Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced the escalation. “At a time where we are insisting on calm and call all sides to not escalate, we find the Israeli enemy extending its aggression,” read a statement from his office.

Contributing: The Associated Press

.

The raid came a day after the army sought to evacuate thousands of displaced people who had taken shelter at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, the focus of Israel’s offensive against Hamas in recent weeks. The war shows no sign of ending, and the risk of a broader conflict is growing as Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah step up attacks after a particularly deadly exchange on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Israeli troops storm Nasser Hospital