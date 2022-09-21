Israeli, Turkish leaders hold first meeting since 2008

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday for the first face-to-face talks between leaders of the U.S.-allied nations since 2008, Lapid's office said.

Israel-Turkey relations, long-frosty amid feuding over the Palestinian cause, have warmed in recent months, with energy emerging of as a key area of cooperation. They are expected to exchange new ambassadors soon.

As well as discussing energy, Lapid thanked Erdogan for the countries' intelligence sharing and noted Israel's demand for the return of four of its citizens - two of them soldiers - missing in the Gaza Strip since a 2014 war, Lapid's office said.

NATO-member Turkey has been hosting members of Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist movement that rules Gaza and which much of the West designates as a terrorist group. That relationship has often been a sticking point in bids to rebuild Israel ties.

Ankara, for its part, was outraged by the 2010 killing of 10 Turkish activists in brawls that erupted when Israeli marines stormed a ship trying to break Israel's naval blockade on Gaza.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel says it will fight Booking.com over planned safety warning on West Bank listings

    Israel said on Tuesday it would fight a plan by online travel agency Booking.com to add a safety warning to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which its tourism minister condemned as a politically-motivated decision. A senior Palestinian official welcomed the move, provided it applied to Jewish settlements only. The West Bank, which Israel captured in a 1967 war, is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood.

  • Kremlin announces potentially escalatory steps for the war in Ukraine

    Russia is set to hold referendum votes to recognize occupied territory and is laying ground for a general mobilization of men between ages 17 and 27.

  • ‘The expectation is always to win here.’ PSU women’s volleyball starts strong with new coach

    Penn State is 11-0 on the year and sits at No. 9 in the nation, as ranked by the AVCA.

  • Nearly 100 prominent Michigan State faculty members throw support behind Stanley

    Nearly 100 highly ranked professors at Michigan State University released a letter Monday showing their support for Stanley.

  • Ethics board keeps 'action' secret on complaint against Noem

    South Dakota's ethics board won't publicly disclose the “appropriate action” it took after finding evidence Gov. Kristi Noem intervened with a state agency to influence her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license, a lawyer for the board told The Associated Press. The state's Government Accountability Board was created to provide a check on any misconduct by state officials, and the question of whether to discipline the Republican governor presented its first major test. The board's three retired judges considering the complaint voted unanimously last month to find that there was evidence that Noem, who is considered a potential 2024 White House contender, engaged in a conflict of interest and malfeasance when she held a meeting in July 2020 that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and key decision-makers in Peters’ licensure just days after the agency had moved to deny her a license.

  • Exhibit explores Beirut's glamorous past to grim present

    STORY: “We wanted to recreate what Lebanon used to be and what Lebanon is now.” ‘Allo, Beirut?’ is a multidisciplinary exhibition that revisits Beirut’s past and explores Beirutis' connection to the presentThe director worked with journalists, researchers and artists on the project Delphine Abirached Darmency, Director: "We want this space to belong to the Beirutis, and it is the way we wanted the exhibition, immersive, interactive, to feel you are included in it - like you'd use this, you put it and listen to sound. It's the way you can attract people because I believe just putting archive behind glass will not create this sense of belonging and interest for the audience." It highlights Beirut’s golden age as well as the civil war in 1975 Artists were asked to contribute reflections on present-day Beirut

  • Joe Biden to tell Liz Truss to negotiate with EU over NI protocol

    The US president will urge the PM to resolve tensions with the EU and protect peace in Northern Ireland.

  • Why Chrysler didn't send off 300 with Hellcat-powered model

    The 2023 Chrysler 300C is powered by a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, and a new report explains why it didn't get the supercharged Hellcat V8.

  • Today in History for September 21st

    Highlights of this day in history: President Bill Clinton's grand jury testimony in the Monica Lewinsky scandal aired on TV; Authors H.G. Wells and Stephen King born; 'Monday Night Football' premieres; Actor-comedian Bill Murray born. (Sept. 21)

  • Turkey Rules Out Urgent Intervention in Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey has no plans to immediately interv

  • Asian lender ADB cuts forecasts to reflect weakening outlook

    The Asian Development Bank has downgraded its forecasts for growth in the region, citing the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates to combat decades-high inflation, and China’s slowing economy. The Manila, Philippines-based lending agency revised its estimate for growth in developing Asian economies to 4.3%, down from an earlier forecast of 5.2%. Growth in 2023 was cut to 4.9% from 5.3% in the revised regional outlook released Wednesday.

  • Redditors are Buying AMD and 9 Other Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss AMD and 9 other stocks that Redditors are buying on the dip. If you want to read about some stocks popular on Reddit, go directly to Redditors are Buying AMD and 4 Other Stocks on the Dip. The rise in popularity of online investment forums over the past few years […]

  • Ken Fisher’s Latest Portfolio: 10 Best Picks Under $30

    In this article, we shall discuss 10 of Ken Fisher’s best picks under $30 from his latest portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Ken Fisher’s Latest Portfolio: 5 Best Picks Under $30. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is an American billionaire, investment analyst, […]

  • ‘It’s Not Over’: A New History of Trump’s Presidency Is Also a Warning

    This doorstop of a work in the end is not only and maybe not even principally about the just-past past but rather the potential and imminent future.

  • 11 Republican AGs Press Appeals Court To Back Trump On Mar-A-Lago Special Master

    State attorneys general led by Texas' Ken Paxton parroted Trump's claim that the FBI "ransacked" his home in search of classified documents.

  • Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter joins George and Charlotte at Queen's committal ceremony

    The pair brought their eldest daughter Mia.

  • Special Master Has a Simple Test That May Be Disaster for Trump

    Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D

  • The first special master hearing began with chaos as callers left unmuted sang America the Beautiful and told each other to shut up over garbled white noise

    After the chaos at the hearing, Dearie pressed former President Donald Trump's lawyers about their arguments that they had declassified documents.

  • 'You Have Utterly Failed.' The Department of Justice Undercounted Nearly 1,000 Deaths in U.S. Prisons

    "You have utterly failed," said Sen. Ron Johnson. "I mean, literally, you've utterly failed."

  • Ron DeSantis: I Wasn’t Actually Responsible for Creating That Migrant ‘Stunt’

    Fox NewsOn Hannity Monday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to dismiss accusations that he engaged in a stunt when he flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, instead claiming that President Joe Biden engaged in “the biggest stunt” by not going along with his predecessor’s immigration policies.While some have accused the governor of “political human trafficking,” Sean Hannity helped DeSantis portray his actions as acceptable to the public at large and welcomed by the migra