Israeli ultra-Orthodox party's spiritual leader dies at 91

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EMILY ROSE
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ovadia Yosef
    Ovadia Yosef
    Israeli rabbi (Born 1976)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Shalom Cohen, a prominent rabbi and spiritual leader of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Shas political party, has died. He was 91.

Cohen was born in Jerusalem to a prestigious religious rabbi and headed a Jewish seminary before joining the newly formed Shas party in the 1980s. He was an outspoken critic of modern Israeli society, including Israel's national anthem. He called for his community members to refrain from using smartphones or undertake secular post-high school academic studies.

Cohen died Monday at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center, the hospital confirmed. It did not provide a cause of death.

After the death of the party's founder, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, in 2013, Cohen became the party's spiritual leader.

Thousands were expected to attend his funeral later on Monday at Jerusalem's Sanhedriya Cemetery.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party has long played kingmaker in Israeli politics, a position that has solidified Orthodox Judaism's monopoly over many aspects of daily life — from public transportation on the Jewish Sabbath and holidays, to marriage and divorce. For the past decade, the party has been a stalwart ally of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri, who resigned from politics last year after accepting a plea deal over tax offenses, wrote on Twitter following the announcement of Cohen's death, “woe to the world that has lost its leader and woe to the ship that has lost its captain.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death

    Russia’s top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy services for organizing the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing just outside Moscow. Daria Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Alexander Dugin, a philosopher, writer and political theorist whom some in the West described as “Putin’s brain,” died when an explosive planted in her SUV exploded as she was driving Saturday night. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said that Dugina's killing had been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”

  • Today in History for August 22nd

    Highlights of this day in history: The last Jewish settlers leave the Gaza Strip; President Bill Clinton signs welfare reform into law; Black Panthers' co-founder Huey Newton killed; Sci-fi author Ray Bradbury and singer Tori Amos born. (Aug. 22)

  • Raila Odinga challenges Kenya election result

    Raila Odinga narrowly lost the presidential election, with 48.8% of the vote to William Ruto's 50.5%.

  • Russian occupiers at ZNPP arrange "leave" for staff and want to cut off power

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 22:59 Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have extended the "days off" for the Ukrainian staff for an indefinite period, which may be evidence of their intention to cut off power at the plant.

  • Brooklyn man fatally stabbed on the way to work

    A family is searching for answers after a man was fatally stabbed on his way to work in Sunset Park.

  • 3D modeling of giant megalodon shark reveals clues to the life of the super-predator that ruled the oceans 20 million years ago

    Researchers from the Royal Veterinary College in England have found that the ancient megalodon shark could devour a killer whale in just five bites.

  • Anthony Joshua’s post-fight outburst in full after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

    The heavyweight gave a bizarre speech after the split decision defeat to Usyk and was accused of stealing the Ukrainian’s moment

  • Dnipropetrovsk region: Russia hits Nikopol, four injured

    MONDAY, 22 AUGUST, 2022, 08:00 The Russians have struck Nikopol overnight - four elderly residents of Nikopol were injured, two of them were taken to hospital. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram Details: Nikopol was shelled using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and tubed artillery three times.

  • Daughter of top Putin ally Alexander Dugin, who pushed for Ukraine invasion, killed by car bomb outside Moscow

    Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian strategist and political commentator who facilitated Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was killed in a car bomb Saturday night.

  • With 48% ownership, Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

    If you want to know who really controls Water Intelligence plc ( LON:WATR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Kenya elections 2022: Win or lose, why Raila Odinga's election challenge matters

    Raila Odinga has been mocked for challenging election results but each case improves Kenya's democracy.

  • U.S. and South Korea begin their biggest joint military exercises in years

    The United States and South Korea are strengthening their defense posture as North Korea grows more bellicose, including issuing nuclear threats.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Household Spending and Federal Reserve in Focus

    Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect surveys of purchasing managers to point to a steadying of the U.S. services sector in August after it contracted in July.

  • I'm a Doctor and Have This Essential COVID Update.

    COVID cases continue to spread, with first lady Jill Biden the latest notable personality to catch the terribly contagious virus, and more than 400 people dying each day from the virus, according to Covid Act Now. With this in mind, it continues to be important to stay safe and up to date on everything related to the novel coronavirus. What can you do? Read on to find out more from myself, Chief Medical Officer at Anavasi Diagnostics—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss

  • Israel court rejects call to free Palestinian hunger striker

    Israel's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to release a Palestinian detainee who has been on a hunger strike for several months to protest his detention without charge. Khalil Awawdeh, 40, is protesting being jailed without charge or trial under what Israel refers to as administrative detention. The court on Sunday rejected an appeal by the lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, calling for Awawdeh’s immediate release due to his failing medical condition.

  • Jill Biden ending isolation after negative Covid tests

    First lady Jill Biden will end her isolation after two negative tests for Covid, her office announced Sunday.

  • US Begins Biggest Drills With South Korea Since Trump-Kim Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea began on Monday their biggest joint military exercise in about five years, after a hiatus on large-scale drills failed to entice North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to make concessions in disarmament talks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeWall Street

  • New Data: Was 2022’s Summer Learning ‘Explosion’ Enough To Reverse COVID Losses?

    In Tulsa this summer, young people explored museums and grew garden veggies. In Baltimore, they built robots and learned Black history. In St. Paul, they immersed themselves in languages like French, Mandarin, Hmong and Dakota. “It’s actually a little surreal” seeing the rich slate of offerings, said Broderick Clarke, vice president of the National Summer […]

  • Guterres says U.N. working with U.S. and EU to get Russian food to markets

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets. Guterres said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's grain exports cut off since Russia's invasion in February, more than 650,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food was already being exported.

  • Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited visibility

    For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession. "It's very hard to say with any confidence in normal times ... what the economy's going to be doing in six or 12 months," Powell said on July 27 after the end of the Fed's last policy meeting. Powell is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole research conference held at a national park lodge outside of Jackson in the western U.S. state.