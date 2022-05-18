Israeli Unicorns: A Flop in the Making

TipRanks
·7 min read

There aren’t many companies in the investing world that get more hype than the unicorns. Usually defined as private start-ups valued at $1 billion or more, these companies were once thought to be mythical – harder than find than the elusive unicorns of yore. But in recent years they have been multiplying, and more pertinently, they have been going public.

In fact, last year proved to be a record for the Israeli unicorns. They entered the US public markets in high numbers, to a field of acclamations and high expectations. And then they stumbled.

Slowing growth was the root of the problem. These Israeli tech unicorns are not generating profits in their early stages, and investors are seeking higher revenue generation – and in some cases, requiring it – to justify the sky-high stock valuations. As the revenue forecasts fell, so did the unicorn’s share prices.

A closer look at some of these companies, using data drawn from the TipRanks platform, may give us a better idea of where Israel’s unicorn start-ups, and their investors, now stand.

Hippo Holdings (HIPO)

First up on our list is Hippo Holdings, a tech firm that brings AI and data technology to the homeowner’s insurance market. Hippo’s systems permit agents and customers to ‘fine-tune’ the policy, based on neighborhood statistics and contents of the property. Hippo draws its income from both underwritten policy premiums and sales agency commissions.

Hippo entered the public trading markets in August of last year through a business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners – but shortly before the transaction closed, 83% of the new capital raised was withdrawn. Hippo, which had been looking at a $5 billion valuation and more than $780 million in cash, suddenly had to make do with a capital raise of approximately half a billion, and a stock issuance of 19.2 million shares, instead of 23 million.

We should also note that Hippo’s 1Q22 numbers missed analyst expectations. The quarterly net loss came in at 12 cents, 33% worse than the 9 cents predicted, while revenues, at $24.5 million, were down sequentially for the first time since the IPO.

Unfortunately for investors, shares in HIPO have fallen 85% over the past 12 months. A look at the TipRanks Smart Score on this stock shows that it has several negative metrics, including recent selloff from both hedge fund managers and retail investors. This would suggest a broad-based worry in the markets on the stock.

Talkspace (TALK)

The next unicorn we're looking at is Talkspace, a telehealth firm focusing on mental and behavioral issues. The pandemic crisis, and the lockdown policies, threw health matters into sharp relief – and gave a new importance to both telehealth and matters of mental health. Talkspace aims to connect those two fields, offering therapies for individuals, couples, and adolescents, along with psychiatric consults and medication prescription and management, all through remote video links. The company offers its users lists of licensed mental health providers, all approved by relevant state and local regulators.

Talkspace made its public debut last summer through a SPAC transaction, a deal that netted the company some $250 million in new funds and moved it from the private to the public realm. Since last June’s public trading start, TALK shares are down 87%, and the company now has a market cap of only $184 million.

At base, the biggest problem facing the company is simple: it’s losing out in direct competition with its peers. Talkspace’s B2C numbers collapsed in 2021, coming in 50% below expectations at the end of the year. Even worse, competitor Teledoc brought in more than 10x Talkspace’s B2C revenue. Facing a cash crunch, Talkspace pulled back on its marketing budget, and watched its membership numbers drop.

A look at the consensus breakdown does not inspire much confidence either. TALK stock’s Hold consensus rating is based on 3 Hold ratings and a single Buy. (See TALK stock forecast on TipRanks)

Riskified (RSKD)

Moving on, we come to Riskified, a company that has turned risk mitigation into an SaaS package. Using a combination of AI, machine learning, behavioral analysis, and elastic linking, Riskified has developed a ‘smart’ platform for digital loss prevention and the detection of online fraud. Riskified’s customers can realize a higher margin from their sales, secure in the knowledge that their transactions are on the up-and-up.

Nevertheless, Riskified’s shares have fallen sharply since the IPO at the end of July last year. The stock is down 80%, a drop that has pushed this unicorn’s market cap to $840 million.

In its recent 1Q22 report, Riskified beat the revenue estimates, posting $58.8 million against a $56.1 million forecast, but reported a $33.3 million net loss for the quarter. At 20 cents per share, the net loss was a deeper than the previous quarter, and 25% worse than had been predicted.

While Riskified still has a positive Smart Score from TipRanks, we should also note that the retail investors are showing a highly negative sentiment here.

Similarweb (SMWB)

The next Israeli unicorn we’ll examine is Similarweb, a digital intelligence and web analytics firm, with its feet firmly in the small- to mid-sized business world. While this customer base hasn’t got the appeal of the huge tech firms, Similarweb offers them the ability to see the details in their digital footprints, with access to a proprietary analytic tech. Similarweb can bring that analysis to bear on 100s of millions of websites, mobile apps, and brands in scores of industries, gathering a huge warehouse of data that can be used to refine keywords, search terms, and other analytic tools.

Similarweb’s data analytic approach brought it into partnership with the alternative data company App Annie – and that in turn led to a brush with the SEC. The regulatory agency investigated App Annie for fraudulent activity in relation to its data collection and usage. Similarweb was caught on the edges of this, as it announced a data licensing alliance with App Annie in February of this year.

While data services are in demand, and Similarweb’s revenues have been growing since it went public in May of last year, the stock is still down by 60% since that time. The market cap, which started out at $1.4 billion, is now down to $670 million.

It's important to mention that the company's earnings loss has been increasing. Net loss for 1Q21 came to $25.6 million, the worst since the IPO, and the 26-cent EPS loss was the second worse in the same period.

Overall, Similarweb’s low Smart Score is depressed from poor fundamentals, including a -359% return on equity for the past year, a powerfully negative retail investor sentiment.

Kaltura (KLTR)

Last on our list is Kaltura, a software company offering online and digital video services. Kaltura’s products include meetings, virtual events, town halls, video portals, and video messaging, all offered over four main division: for educational institutions, for media, for enterprise customers, and for content developers.

While these video services are typically in high demand, Kaltura’s revenue has been relatively flat since going public. In its first publicly released quarterly report, for 2Q21, the company showed $41.6 million at the top line; in the current report, for 1Q22, Kaltura reported $41.7 million. Revenue peaked at $42.9 million in 3Q21. At the same time, Kaltura’s net losses have been deepening. Kaltura reported a 5-cent EPS loss in 3Q21, and that has deepened to a 9-cent loss in each of the last two quarters.

The biggest ‘squeeze factor’ facing Kaltura is the crowded nature of the online video networking space. Kaltura’s selling point is cheap – but in a market dominated by companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Cisco, cheap simply isn’t enough. Zoom offers a higher tech, better quality solution and Microsoft’s Teams can beat on price; with these ‘big three’ taking up 84% of Kaltura’s potential market, the upstart start-up is having trouble finding traction.

Kaltura is another of the many unicorns that went public during last year’s bull market. The company entered the public markets in July, putting 15 million shares on the market at $10 each. The shares closed at $12 on their first day’s trading, and since then have fallen 86%. This is a steep fall that has investors concerned.

The key point here, connecting all five of these companies, is a slow-down in revenue growth, with several firms missing forecasts altogether, combined with continued, deepening, EPS losses. There is only so long that investors will put up with that, even from a unicorn.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Stagflation alert: 77% of investment fund managers see an economic storm of slowing growth and high inflation taking hold over the next year

    Stagflation may be coming, but 68% of fund managers believe inflation has already peaked, Bank of America’s May Global Fund Manager Survey shows.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Swiss Investment Firm Acquires 3,500+ U.S. Single-Family Homes For $1 Billion

    The Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group announced yesterday that it has acquired a $1 billion portfolio of single-family rental homes located across 17 states in the Sunbelt region. The portfolio comprises 2,528 recently constructed single-family rentals and over 1,000 homes currently under construction. The majority of the properties are located in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. The announcement was made shortly after The White House announced President Biden’s plan to ease th

  • 3 REITs to Buy with Ultra-Safe Dividends

    While all real estate investment trusts (REITs) must pay a dividend to maintain their tax-advantaged status, not all of them can sustain their payouts when times get tough. Issues ranging from declining rental income streams, high dividend payout ratios, and overleveraged balance sheets can cause a REIT to reduce its dividend. Three of the safest dividends in the REIT sector are those paid by Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Dow plunges 1,100 points after Target earnings implosion adds to risk of a recession

    While Target said a mix of poor-selling inventory and higher input costs weighed on profitability, it believes the consumer is still strong.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    I still think this high-yield oil name is the one to own, and a recent dividend hike cements that belief even more.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • The Real Reasons Behind the Crypto Crash, and What We Can Learn from Terra’s Fall

    UST's downfall could have short-term and long-term ripple effects, especially as skeptical legislators like Elizabeth Warren survey the damage

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many cryptocurrencies crashed over the past few months as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds drove investors toward safer assets. Last February, Snap claimed it could generate about 50% annual revenue growth for "the next several years."

  • Tesla Got Kicked Out of the S&P 500 ESG Index. Elon Musk Calls It a ‘Scam.’

    S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company, which has helped push the car industry toward electric vehicles, doesn't have a comprehensive low-carbon strategy.

  • A ‘summer of pain’? The Nasdaq Composite could plunge 75% from peak, S&P 500 skid 45% from its top, warns Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd.

    The carnage playing out in the U.S. stock market on Wednesday is likely an amuse-bouche compared with the devastation on the menu for the bulls in the coming months and years, Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd told MarketWatch in an interview. The prominent CIO on Wednesday said he envisioned the possibility of a dreadful summer and fall for stock-market investors — one in which the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) eventually unravels, plunging 75% from its Nov. 19, 2021, peak (currently it’s down around 28%) and the S&P 500 (SPX) tumbles 45% from its Jan. 3, 2022, peak (from which presently down 18%) as we head into July. “That looks a lot like the collapse of the internet bubble,” Minerd said, referring to the implosion of technology stocks in 1999 and early 2000.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.