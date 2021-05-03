Israeli watchdog to investigate deadly festival stampede

  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry the body of Yossi Kohn, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Oren Ben Hakoon)
  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the funeral of Yossi Kohn, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Oren Ben Hakoon)
  • Israeli youths light candles in memory of the 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival on Friday, during a vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 2, 2021. The stampede early Friday had cut short the annual festival of Lag BaOmer on Israel's Mount Meron. The festival had drawn some 100,000 people in the largest gathering. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
1 / 3

Israel-Festival Stampede

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men carry the body of Yossi Kohn, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio, who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funeral in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 2, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Oren Ben Hakoon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's governmental watchdog agency said Monday it would launch an investigation into the deadly stampede at a religious festival over the weekend that left 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews dead.

“This is an event that could have been prevented,” State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman told a press conference in Jerusalem. “I intend to open a special review that will investigate the circumstances that led to this disaster."

Englman said his report would focus on the actions of decision makers, police and rescuers in the field.

It was not immediately clear whether his announcement would end calls for an independent investigation.

Englman is seen as close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who relies on the political support of ultra-Orthodox parties and whose government has come under fire for allowing the mass gathering. Englman said he has had no contact with Netanyahu recently.

Some 100,000 people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gathered for a Lag BaOmer festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel despite coronavirus restrictions limiting outdoor assemblies to 500 people and longstanding warnings about the safety of such gatherings. The state comptroller's office, under one of Englman's predecessors, issued a pair of reports in 2008 and 2011 warning that the conditions at Mount Meron were dangerous.

Early Friday, thousands of people leaving one area of the site funneled through a narrow passageway descending the mountain. A slick slope caused people to slip and fall, resulting in a human avalanche that killed 45 people and and injured at least 150.

The tragedy brought renewed attention to Israel's ultra-Orthodox community, where many have flouted coronavirus restrictions over the past year and some leaders refuse to acknowledge the authority of the state. According to Israeli reports, ultra-Orthodox leaders put heavy pressure on the government to allow last week's celebration to take place without any restrictions.

Recommended Stories

  • Growing outrage, questions after deadly stampede during Israeli religious festival

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared Sunday a day of mourning in Israel following a stampede at a religious festival that killed at least 45 people. But there is growing anger over the way security was handled at the festival and safety warnings for large crowds stretching back years which appear to have been ignored. Ian Lee reports.

  • At least 4 U.S. citizens among the dead in stampede at religious festival in Israel

    "There are four families that are in the New York area that we are in touch with," a spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs told NBC News.

  • G-7 ministers to hold first in-person talks in 2 years

    Foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations will be meeting in London this week in their first face-to-face discussions in two years, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holding talks with British host Dominic Raab later Monday. The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and a post-Brexit trade deal are likely to feature in the discussions between Blinken and Raab. A possible prisoner exchange deal with Iran is also likely to feature in their talks.

  • Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

    AL-HOL, Syria (AP) — Concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses tens of thousands of refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, a Kurdish official said Monday. At least two people at the al-Hol camp have died of COVID-19 in the past few weeks and 19 who tested positive for the virus are currently in isolation, according to Jaber Mustafa, an administrator at the crowded facility. Coronavirus cases have surged in northeast Syria since the beginning of the year.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/02/2021

  • 10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede

    At least 10 children and teens younger than 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, according to a partial list of names published Saturday as the identification of victims in Israel's deadliest civilian disaster continued. Meanwhile, calls were growing louder Saturday for establishing an official commission of inquiry, in part to gauge the responsibility of politicians and senior decision-makers for allowing the mass gathering to take place, despite repeated warnings over the years about safety lapses. The stampede early Friday had cut short the annual festival of Lag BaOmer on Israel’s Mount Meron.

  • Stocks rally as investors begin May in bullish mood

    European shares gained on Monday as investors bullish about the global economic recovery looked ahead to a busy week for U.S. economic data that is expected to underline the strength of the rebound. Wall Street futures were higher, pointing to yet more gains after stock markets notched up another round of record highs last week. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat on the day and below record highs, however, as losses in Asia offset the gains in Europe.

  • Six families displaced after fire tears through New Jersey home

    The Red Cross says it is assisting 23 people with temporary housing, food, and clothing.

  • Narendra Modi's party loses key election as India's COVID cases surge

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost an election in the key state of West Bengal on Sunday.Why it matters: Modi has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic amid a widespread oxygen shortage, record daily cases and a surging death toll, with accusations that the real numbers are much higher.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An Indian Medical Association official called Modi a "super-spreader" for holding "big political rallies" for the state elections last month, per the Tribune India.By the numbers: The opposition All India Trinamool Congress won 213 of the 292 available seats in West Bengal and the Hindu nationalist BJP won the remaining 77, according to official figures, posted by the Election Commission of India Monday.Of note: Modi predicted last month that the BJP would "win more than 200 seats in the state, which held voting over eight phases starting on March 27," Bloomberg notes.The big picture: Opposition parties also won in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but the BJP retained power in the northeastern state of Assam and "gained the federally controlled territory of Puducherry, where it contested in alliance with a regional party," per Bloomberg.What they're saying: Political commentator Arati Jerath told the New York Times the government is now "battling a public backlash on their mishandling of the COVID pandemic.""It is bad news for Modi that three powerful regional chieftains are emerging from these elections," Jerath said.Go deeper: Foreign aid pours into India as COVID-19 crisis worsensMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UN program inks Moderna deal on 500M doses, starting in Q4

    U.S. biotech company Moderna will provide up to 500 million doses for the U.N.-backed program to ship coronavirus vaccines to needy people in low- and middle-income countries, but shipments won't begin until the fourth quarter, the company and program leaders said Monday. The advance purchase agreement from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, comes just days after the World Health Organization announced emergency approval of the Moderna vaccine that paves the way for its inclusion in the U.N.-backed COVAX program. Gavi, a Geneva-based public-private partnership, has been scrambling to try to strike deals with vaccine makers at the same time as trying to persuade rich countries that have secured millions of doses — some of which they aren't even using — to donate them to poorer ones.

  • Queen says peace cannot be 'taken for granted' on Northern Ireland's centenary

    The Queen has said that the peace in Northern Ireland is a "credit to its people" as she marked the centenary of the creation of the province, but warned that reconciliation cannot be taken for granted. In a warm personal message, Her Majesty, 95, recalled with "fondness" her visit to Ireland with the Duke of Edinburgh ten years ago this month, revealing that she treasures the memories and the spirit of goodwill they witnessed. She said the peace process was a credit to the leaders who had the "vision and courage to put reconciliation before division" but that the continued peace was "a credit to its people, upon whose shoulders the future rests." The Government of Ireland Act came into force on May 3, 1921, formalising the partition of the island and retaining six counties of the ancient province of Ulster within the UK. The anniversary comes at a turbulent time, following the resignation last week of Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and the province's first minister, which alongside Brexit and Nicola Sturgeon’s demands for a second independence referendum in Scotland, has prompted renewed questions about its governance and borders.

  • US officials in Mideast to reassure jittery allies over Iran

    Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators crisscrossed the Middle East on Monday, seeking to assuage growing unease among Gulf Arab partners over America’s re-engagement with Iran and other policy shifts in the region. The trips come as the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Vienna, discuss a return to Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies, excluded from Obama-era nuclear negotiations, have repeatedly pressed for a seat at the table, insisting that any return to the accord must address Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional proxies.

  • Brooklyn hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby

    Police say it happened at a hotel in Brooklyn when a belligerent man randomly walked into the lobby.

  • Israel observes day of mourning for religious festival dead

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel observed a day of mourning on Sunday for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about accountability for one of the country's worst civilian disasters. More than 20 of the victims of Friday's disaster on Mount Meron were buried overnight after official identification was completed. Witnesses described a stampede and a pyramid of bodies, including several children, in a slippery metal-floored passageway at the annual pilgrimage of ultra-Orthodox faithful to the tomb of a second-century Jewish mystic, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, in northern Israel.

  • Taliban threatens to attack U.S., NATO troops as May 1 Trump withdrawal date passes

    The Taliban threatened to launch attacks on U.S. and NATO troops on Saturday as the May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops brokered by the Trump administration came and went.Why it matters: President Biden announced last month that the U.S. would begin withdrawing troops from the country on May 1 but would not finish until Sept. 11, and the Taliban in response vowed to resume attacks on U.S. and NATO personnel.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "As withdrawal of foreign forces from [Afghanistan] by agreed upon May 1st deadline has passed, this violation in principle has opened the way for IEA Mujahidin to take every counteraction it deems appropriate against the occupying forces," Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday.The big picture: The Taliban said it would not attend any peace conferences until all foreign troops have left Afghanistan, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.The Taliban boycotted a peace conference in Istanbul meant to encourage efforts to end the war in Afghanistan and sketch out a possible political settlement between the group and the Afghan government, Al Jazeera reports.As of now, there are around 10,000 NATO troops in the country, of which roughly 3,500 are American.The Pentagon is also preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S., NATO and coalition forces because of the passed deadline, AP reports.Taliban fighters overran a key army base held by the Afghan military in the southeastern Ghazni Province on Saturday, capturing dozens of soldiers and killing several others, according to Voice of America.A vehicle bombing in Afghanistan's Logar Province on Friday killed at least 25 people and injured more than 60, including multiple high school students.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How to help India amid COVID-19 surge that's devastating the country

    As India faces an overwhelming surge of record-breaking COVID-19 cases and deaths, humanitarian organizations are offering ways to help the country in dire need of resources. Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE), a global humanitarian agency that helps in delivering emergency relief, has been working with its India chapter to provide on-the-ground resources during the crisis. Since pandemic began, CARE India has aided more than 400,000 people in the most marginalized sections of the country with PPE and dry ration support, a CARE spokesperson told ABC News.

  • Facebook rolls out vaccine finder tool in India, donates $10 million

    Facebook has announced a $10 million grant to support emergency response efforts in India and has rolled out its Vaccine Finder tool in the country as the South Asian nation grapples with the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The American social network said that it has partnered with a number of organizations including United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to help augment critical medical supplies with over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipments such as ventilators, BiPAP machines and to increase hospital bed capacity. Facebook also said it has partnered with the Government of India to roll out a Vaccine Finder tool on the company’s marquee app.

  • Nicola Sturgeon prepared to drive Scotland’s economy 'off a cliff', Tories warn

    Nicola Sturgeon is prepared to drive Scotland’s economy "off the edge of a cliff" by calling an independence referendum before the country has recovered from coronavirus, the Scottish Tories have warned. The First Minister on Sunday confirmed that she wanted to hold a new vote on leaving the UK so that she could be in full control of the long-term recovery from the pandemic, rather than Boris Johnson. Ms Sturgeon has increasingly sought to present the choice facing voters in Thursday’s crucial election as one between her and the Prime Minister, and said she wanted a new referendum so Scots could decide "what kind of country we recover to". However, she admitted that detailed plans for how issues such as a hard border with England would operate and what currency an independent Scotland would use had not yet been drawn up. A series of impartial experts have recently warned that Scotland's large deficit would mean painful spending cuts or tax rises if Scotland broke away from the UK. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said that Ms Sturgeon’s comments made clear that she was preparing to hold a referendum "while Scotland is still reeling from the impact of Covid". While the SNP manifesto states that a new referendum should be held "after the Covid crisis is over", there is little detail over how this would be defined.

  • Virus, technology, unrest make stressful year for teachers

    The school bell rings, and about a dozen masked first-graders turn to the monitor and wave hello to their classmates — each a tiny Zoom square representing the other half of the class. The teacher — standing behind a plexiglass wall — shares her screen, grabs a pointer, juggles a laptop, projector, marker and board and embarks on another act of her one-woman show. Ana Saul Romero has seen many changes in teaching methods, testing and technology during her four decades as a teacher.

  • In Chicago, two fatal foot chases raise years-old policy concerns

    The two fatal foot chases and their familiar elements have reignited calls for the department to review its foot pursuit practices. The city, however, has been aware of concerns over its foot pursuit practices for years.