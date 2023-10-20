Israeli West Bank raid kills 12, officials say

STORY: The Israeli military said the strike, a rare use of air power in the West Bank, targeted a group of Palestinians "that posed a threat to the soldiers in the area". It said it had arrested 10 Palestinians during the raid.

Clashes between Israeli soldiers and settlers and Palestinians have already turned deadly. More than 70 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank violence since Oct. 7 and Israel has arrested more than 800 people.

The violence poses a challenge to both Israel and to the Palestinian Authority (PA), the only Palestinian governing body recognized internationally which is headquartered there.

The Israeli military said it was on high alert and bracing for attacks including by Hamas militants in the West Bank.