Israelis flood streets to protest government 'coup'

STORY: Shelli Goldenberg said she joined the protests all 32 weeks because she believed the move by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is dangerous and is putting the country's democracy at stake.

Guy Daniely also said he has been protesting every week, to protect Israel's democracy against what he called a "coup" by the government. "They try to reduce the power of the Supreme Court and they try to make the government the only source of power in Israel, and by that we won't have democracy," Daniely said.

Reuters drone footage showed people carrying a big banner with pictures of Netanyahu and other ministers, and the words "Israel's coup criminals".

The judicial changes pursued by Netanyahu and his hard-right coalition have sparked an unprecedented crisis in Israel, opening deep divides in society, bruising the economy and drawing concern from Western allies.