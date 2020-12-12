Israelis maintain anti-Netanyahu protests in wintry weather

Israelis maintain anti-Netanyahu protests in wintry weather
Israelis maintain anti-Netanyahu protests in wintry weather

JERUSALEM (AP) — A few thousand Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding that he resign in the face of corruption charges and the pandemic.

Some 2,000 people demonstrated outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem. The size of the crowds has shrunk in recent weeks with the arrival of wintry weather.

Protesters held signs reading “Go” and “Everyone is equal under the law.” They also carried an inflatable submarine, alluding to a $2 billion purchase of German submarines that critics allege Netanyahu was implicated in.

The protesters say Netanyahu must resign because of the corruption charges against him, saying he has lost the public’s trust and can’t properly manage the country under charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing on all charges, which revolve around a series of scandals involving media moguls and billionaire associates. His trial is set to begin evidentiary hearings early next year.

The protests have been a nuisance for Netanyahu, who has seen his popularity plummet during the coronavirus outbreak, with Israel on the verge of what may be a third national lockdown with cases again trending upward. With Israel appearing to be headed toward its fourth national election in two years, the long-serving Netanyahu may be banking on recently arrived vaccines to give him a boost in the polls.

Opinion polls show that if the election were held today his Likud Party would emerge as the largest in parliament. But it would be weaker than today and challenged by a new party set to enter the fray that is led by a former Likud lawmaker calling for Netanyahu’s rule to end.

Latest Stories

  • Trump's desperate gambit to stay in office alarms Europeans, who know about coups

    Europeans were bewildered at first by the chaos unleashed by Trump’s desperate efforts to stay in power. But they are paying attention now.

  • DoorDash driver fired after confronting customer for allegedly lying about receiving delivery

    A DoorDash driver has lost her job after a video of her confronting a customer went viral on Reddit. The driver accused the customer of lying about not receiving their delivery. According to the Daily Dot, the incident took place at a CVS Pharmacy in Garner, North Carolina.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock Initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments to begin arriving Monday

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of peace deal

    Armenian officials and Azerbaijan on Saturday accused each other of breaching a peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan's leader threatened to crush Armenian forces with an “iron fist.” The new clashes mark the first significant breach of the peace deal brokered by Russia on Nov. 10 that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands which were held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century. Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on the shortlist of Joe Biden's picks for the role of attorney general

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly one of four people in the running for the role, the Associated Press reported.

  • Trump complains Supreme Court displayed 'no wisdom, no courage' in rejecting Texas lawsuit

    President Trump is not happy with the Supreme Court after it tossed a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.Late Friday night, a few hours after the decision, Trump tweeted that the court "really let us down" and didn't show "wisdom" or "courage."> The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!> > — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020He went on to complain specifically about the speed with which the justices dismissed the lawsuit.> ....that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!> > — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020Trump, who appointed three of the nine sitting members of the court, didn't single anyone out by name, but his disappointment was palpable.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock Initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments to begin arriving Monday

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • Trump remains defiant after latest Supreme Court blow

    Donald Trump remained defiant despite the Supreme Court's refusal to consider a plea by Texas to overturn the result of the presidential election. The bid by Texas, which was backed by Mr Trump himself and 17 other states, was given short shrift by the justices. It was the latest and most serious blow to his attempt to block Joe Biden becoming president next month.

  • 2 killed when helicopter crashes into field in West Texas

    Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas, authorities said. Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said Friday night that the helicopter crashed Thursday about eight miles (13 kilometers) southwest of Colorado City, which is about 250 miles west of Dallas. Toombs said the pilot, Zane Whitesides, 31, and the passenger, Zack Pfeuffer, 32, were killed.

  • The US executed its second inmate in two days, meaning 10 executions have taken place this year after a 17 year pause

    The child killer died by lethal injection, the day after Brandon Bernard was executed. Three more executions are due before the Trump presidency ends.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Driver arrested after plowing into New York City protesters, injuring 6

    A city official said this was one of several collisions where protesters gathered near vehicles, and drivers panicked and accidentally accelerated.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into GOP Sen. Mike Lee after he blocked the creation of Latino and women's history museums during a dramatic Senate session

    Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP Sen. Susan Collins both pushed back against Lee, who said Americans didn't need "separate but equal" museums.

  • Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock Initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments to begin arriving Monday

  • Proud Boy Leader Says He Was Invited to White House. White House Says It Was Actually a Public Xmas Tour.

    Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio said on Saturday that he had been invited to the White House, ostensibly while he was in Washington, D.C. to attend a series of rallies protesting the results of the 2020 election.His posts, which were made on the Trumpian social media site Parler, set off alarm bells over the possibility that a top figure with a far-right, neo-fascist movement had been granted an audience with top government officials.> Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio appears to have been invited to the White House. Pic from his Parler account this morning. pic.twitter.com/aQ0u4RgoFz> > — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 12, 2020But the White House says that he was not, in fact, invited at all and was merely on a public Christmas tour of the complex.“He was on a public WH Christmas tour,” Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, told The Daily Beast. “He did not have a meeting with the President nor did the WH invite him.”Tarrio’s Parler post, accompanied by a picture of the north side of the White House, had the caption, “Last minute invite to an undisclosed location…” He then posted another photo from the south side balcony—both of which could conceivably have been taken on a public tour.There was no indication from his posts that he stepped foot inside the White House or had an audience with any official.The Proud Boys are a male-only organization that has a penchant for trying to stir up political violence, including at rallies like the one being hosted Saturday. Trump has infamously declined to denounce them in the past, telling members to simply “stand back and stand by” during his first debate with Joe Biden.The president hinted earlier in the day that he would be visiting the rallygoers on Saturday. In November, he drove through a similar rally on his way to go golfing.Tarrio didn’t respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.With additional reporting by Will SommerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of 26-year-old ICU nurse who was driving to work

    Nashville police announced Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, had been arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 3 fatal shooting of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.