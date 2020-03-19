Israelis ordered to stay at home to halt coronavirus spread -Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, March 19 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government will issue orders on Thursday forcing Israelis to stay at home to halt the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

"Under these orders, you, Israel's citizens, are required to stay at home. It is no longer a request, it is not a recommendation, it is an obligatory directive that will be enforced by enforcement authorities," Netanyahu said, adding that the orders will go into effect later in the day, for a week.

Certain workers would be exempt from the measures, Netanyahu said in the televised address, and Israelis would still be allowed to shop for food and medicine. (Reporting by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Rami Ayyub)