Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

1
TIA GOLDENBERG
·4 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years.

Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.

With former allies and proteges refusing to sit under him while he is on trial, Netanyahu has been unable to form a viable majority government in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. His opponents, an ideologically diverse constellation of parties, are equally hamstrung in cobbling together the 61 seats needed to rule.

That impasse has mired Israel in an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their democracy, its institutions and their political leaders.

“People are tired of instability, of the fact that the government is not delivering the goods,” said Yohanan Plesner, a former legislator who now heads the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank.

Buoyed by his followers’ almost cult-like adoration, Netanyahu, 73, has rejected calls to step down by his opponents, who say someone on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes cannot govern. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, but embarrassing details from his ongoing trial repeatedly make front page news.

In Israel’s fragmented politics, no single party has ever won a parliamentary majority, and coalition-building is necessary to govern. Netanyahu’s most likely path to the premiership requires an alliance with extremist ultra-nationalists and religious ultra-Orthodox parties.

These parties would demand key portfolios in a Netanyahu government, and some have promised to enact reforms that could make Netanyahu’s legal woes disappear.

The ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose provocative top candidate Ben-Gvir wants to deport Arab legislators and is a disciple of a racist rabbi who was assassinated in 1990, has promised to support legislation that would alter the legal code, weaken the judiciary and could help Netanyahu evade a conviction. Ben-Gvir, promising a tougher line against Palestinian attackers, this week announced he would seek the Cabinet post overseeing the police force.

Critics have sounded the alarm over what they see is a destructive threat to Israel’s democracy.

“If Netanyahu is triumphant,” wrote columnist Sima Kadmon in the Yediot Ahronot daily, “these will be the final days of the state of Israel as we have known it for 75 years.”

Netanyahu’s Likud party has tried to tamp down worries, saying any changes to the legal code won’t apply to Netanyahu’s case and that the extremist elements of his potential coalition will be reined in.

Netanyahu, currently opposition leader, paints himself as the consummate statesman and only leader capable of steering the country through its myriad challenges. Polls say the race is too close to predict.

Netanyahu was ousted last year after 12 years in power by the diverse coalition forged by Lapid, Netanyahu’s main challenger.

The coalition, made up of nationalists who oppose Palestinian statehood, dovish parties that seek a peace agreement, as well as for the first time in the country’s history, a small Arab Islamist party, united over their distaste for Netanyahu but collapsed this spring because of infighting.

The centrist Lapid, a former author and broadcaster who became premier as part of a power-sharing agreement, has portrayed himself as an honest and scandal-free change from the polarizing Netanyahu.

In his short term as caretaker leader, Lapid welcomed President Joe Biden on a successful visit to Israel, led the country in a brief military operation against Gaza militants and signed a diplomatic agreement with Lebanon setting a maritime boundary between the enemy nations.

Still, Lapid’s chances to return to leadership are shaky. He is relying on voters from Israel’s Palestinian minority, who make up one fifth of the population. Their turnout is predicted to reach historic lows, but if they unexpectedly do come out to vote, that could slash the Netanyahu camp’s numbers.

After the votes are tallied, the parties have nearly three months to form a government. If they can’t, Israel heads to its sixth election.

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu pushes comeback bid in tight Israeli election race

    Israelis vote for the fifth time in four years on Tuesday in an election in which former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comeback bid may depend on a far-right party whose leaders call for those deemed disloyal to Israel to be expelled. Voter exasperation at the deadlock may hurt turnout but surging support for the ultranationalist Religious Zionism bloc and firebrand co-leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has galvanized the race. Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

  • Israel election: 4 things that could impact outcome

    Israeli voters appear to be hopelessly deadlocked as the country heads to elections once again on Tuesday, with opinion polls saying the race is too close to predict. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who governed for 12 years before he was ousted last year, is asking voters to give him another chance, even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The current prime minister, Yair Lapid, has billed himself as a voice of decency and unity.

  • Stefon Diggs: I don’t care who started trash talk, I finished it

    Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had to be held back by his teammates from going after Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas after a 26-yard touchdown catch in the first half of Sunday night’s win and that was not the only time that he could be seen jawing with Green Bay players during the game. Cornerback Jaire [more]

  • Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss

    Joe Burrow barely looked like himself, and it had nothing to do with any kind of silly costume or mask. The Browns made Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals almost unrecognizable. Under pressure from Cleveland's defensive line from the first snap, Burrow had little time to throw and the Bengals were overmatched 32-13 on Monday night by the Browns, who ended a four-game losing streak and stayed unbeaten against Cincinnati's quarterback.

  • Nancy and Paul Pelosi were targeted in a 'politically motivated' attack, San Francisco DA says

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco on Friday.

  • The Surprising Connection Between Martin Luther King Jr. and Julia Roberts, Explained

    If you had there being a connection between civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and “America’s Sweetheart,” actress Julia Roberts, on your 2022 Bingo card, then boy, oh boy, do I have some good news for you!

  • Goldman Sachs names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A co-heads -memo

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs on Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall Street bank's top ranks. Goldman on Monday elevated Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of Americas M&A, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism and takeover defense, and Haufrect, who is global head of natural resources M&A, will continue to hold their existing roles on top of their new responsibilities.

  • Israel holds fifth election in less than four years as Netanyahu attempts comeback

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to stage a comeback in the national election after being ousted last year. Dov Waxman, the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies at UCLA, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss.

  • The US economy is 'dead in the water' and inflation is squeezing consumers, Steve Forbes says

    Steve Forbes warned "hard times are coming" for the US as high inflation, energy shortages and a strong dollar destruct markets, per Fox Business.

  • Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away

    The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Dubai's airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions now hope to benefit, further boosting their rebounding tourism industry in the crucial fall and winter months after the blows delivered by the coronavirus pandemic. “If you can’t stay in Qatar, Dubai is the place you’d most like to go as a foreign tourist,” said James Swanston, a Middle East and North Africa expert at Capital Economics.

  • Fact check: False claim planes flying ‘straight and level’ prove the Earth is flat

    Straight-and-level flight doesn't refer to a literal straight line through the air. It's based on keeping a consistent altitude and direction.

  • Israel is set for an election that could bring Netanyahu back to power

    No party is likely to win enough votes to govern on its own, and that could hand a lot of power to smaller parties, including Itamar Ben-Gvir's "Jewish Power."

  • Italy delays EU-required justice reform, scraps vaccine mandate for medics

    Italy's new government on Monday delayed the application of a justice reform required to obtain European post-pandemic funds and scrapped a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. Both moves mark discontinuity from the previous administration of Mario Draghi, who imposed tough COVID curbs and pushed through the contested justice reform aimed at speeding up Italy's slow judicial proceedings. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's cabinet ruled that doctors and nurses would no longer have to be vaccinated against the disease and said those suspended from work until Dec. 31 because they had refused the shot would be immediately reinstated.

  • Russia's top central banker warns of higher inflation as Putin's military draft tightens the labor market

    Putin ordered a "partial mobilization" of the country's 300,000 military reservists in September, prompting hordes of men to flee the country.

  • Zinke's Trump Cabinet days shape Montana race for US House

    Donald Trump's former interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, stood in the cold outside a Loaf ‘N Jug gas station in southwestern Montana and weathered a barrage of curses, friendly honks, obscene gestures and shouts of support as he waved a “Veterans for Zinke” sign. Love him or hate him, Zinke is a well-known commodity in this Western state with a complicated political record. “If I get a honk out of a Subaru it's a victory,” Zinke joked Thursday, referencing the vehicles considered popular among many liberals in the college town of Bozeman.

  • The Fed's final rate hike will happen in December as wage inflation shows signs of cooling, Pantheon chief economist says

    "Don't be deceived by low and stable initial claims; labor demand is slowing markedly," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said.

  • Thousands Of Neo-Fascists Pay Tribute To Mussolini At His Crypt

    Crowd marks 100 years after dictator entered Rome in bloodless coup as modern-day leaders with fascist roots take over Italian government.

  • Erie County high school Top Performers for Oct. 31-Nov. 5

    Erie County high school Top Performers for Oct. 31-Nov. 5

  • Idaho Family Policy Center director affirms biblical principles as basis for governing

    “Our approach to politics represents a return to — not a departure from — our founding constitutional principles.” | Opinion

  • Buy a bunch of these aesthetically pleasing power strips that Amazon shoppers love while they’re on sale for $17.99

    It has eight outlets and four USB charging ports.