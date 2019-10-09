Israelis Watch U.S. Abandon Kurds, and Worry: Who's Next?

JERUSALEM — Israel’s national security does not immediately depend on who controls the border of Turkey and northern Syria, more than 500 miles from its own territory.

Yet President Donald Trump’s abrupt order to withdraw U.S. troops there and abandon Kurdish forces, who have been stalwart U.S. allies against the Islamic State, set off clanging alarm bells among officials in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

And for a simple reason: If such a betrayal could befall the Kurds, Israelis from across the political spectrum are suddenly asking, what prevents the same from befalling another staunch U.S. ally?

“A knife in our back,” screamed the headline over a column by Shimon Shiffer in Yediot Ahronot, Israel’s biggest mainstream paper. “The conclusion we draw needs to be unequivocal: Trump has become unreliable for Israel. He can no longer be trusted,” the column read.

Trump has insisted that the withdrawal is not a betrayal. On Tuesday morning, he tweeted, “We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters.”

But in Israel, many see America’s withdrawal, which could expose the Kurds to a Turkish attack, as desertion.

“I feel like a Kurd today,” Dore Gold, a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations and top foreign-policy official under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in an interview.

Israeli fears have nothing to do with Turkey, and everything to do with Iran.

Israel under Netanyahu has depended heavily on the Trump administration’s support in confronting Tehran over its nuclear ambitions and over its expansionist moves in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Israel believes Iran’s long-term strategy is to base missiles in those countries that can threaten Israel, as a deterrent to a pre-emptive strike — whether by Israel or the United States — on an Iranian nuclear weapons project.

The White House came through for Netanyahu when Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, which President Barack Obama had negotiated over Netanyahu’s loud protests.

The White House appeared reliable as long as the United States was imposing economic sanctions on Iran, and threatening the country with retaliation if it resorted to violence in response.

But the White House has not been quite so dependable more recently, Israelis say.

The Trump administration’s failure to hit back at Iran after repeated strikes on oil tankers and Saudi oil fields that were widely, if not undeniably, attributed to Tehran has undermined the credibility of U.S. military threats, Israeli analysts said.

Trump’s openness to talks with Iran has reinforced the idea that he is averse to a new conflict in the region. And his pullout of troops from Kurdish territory has only reinforced the broader perception among Israelis that he wants to withdraw from the Middle East, even at the expense of U.S. influence.

“There’s a growing sense that Trump is backing away from his commitments to allies,” said Emily B. Landau, an arms-control expert at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. “I’m not sure Israel’s in the same category as Saudi Arabia and the Kurds. At least I’m hoping that we’re not in the same category. But expectations were forged through Trump’s rhetoric and his behavior, and some of his policy decisions. And the question is, to what degree will he follow through with it, if Israel really needs the United States?”

That American dependability is even being questioned by Israelis could embolden Iran at a particularly dangerous time, Israeli analysts said.

“We are already in a highly volatile period, with Iran attacking U.S. allies,” like Saudi Arabia, said Ofer Zalzberg, an Israeli analyst for International Crisis Group. “The Israelis are bracing against an Iranian attack. The defense establishment believes Iran will strike within two months. The Israeli reaction would be very different from the Saudi nonreaction, and Iran knows that. But it’s very dangerous to encourage Iran to feel safer and to give Iran more courage in its decisions.”

Beyond what lessons Iran might take from Trump’s actions, Israeli officials are also watching how they will be interpreted in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, which already has shown signs of interest in reducing tensions with Iran.