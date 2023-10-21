Israel's army shows weapons seized from Hamas

STORY: According to a Major G. of the Israeli army Explosive Ordnance, the weapons on display only made up 10 percent of total seized, while Hamas fighters only managed to use 30 percent of their weapons during the attack against Israel.

The Israeli army also said they had found large quantities of medical equipment and food in Hamas's vehicles, which suggested the group was prepared for 'long term conflict."

The Palestinian militant group rampaged into Israeli towns on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and seizing hostages.