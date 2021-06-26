Israel's new camouflage technology can make soldiers virtually 'invisible'

Israel's new camouflage technology can make soldiers virtually 'invisible'
Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
Kit 300 equipment
The Kit 300 sheet is made of thermal visual concealment (TVC) material that combines microfibers, metals, and polymers. The Media Line/YouTube

  • A new camouflage technology can make soldiers virtually "invisible," according to reports.

  • The Kit 300 is made of thermal visual concealment material that reduces the detectability of soldiers.

  • The technology has been procured by the Israel Defense Forces, and is now being tested in the US.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Polaris Solutions, an Israel-based survivability technology company, have unveiled a new camouflage technology that makes soldiers virtually "invisible," The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Kit 300 is made of thermal visual concealment material that combines metals, microfibres, and polymers to reduce the detectability of soldiers.

The material, which can double up as a lightweight stretcher, makes it harder for those wearing it to be seen by both the human eye and thermal imaging equipment, according to the Polaris Solutions website.

Soldiers can either wrap it around themselves or can join sheets together to create a barrier that blends into rocky or desert landscapes, the website said.

"Someone staring at them with binoculars from afar will not see soldiers," Gal Harari, the head of the detectors and imaging technology branch of the MoD's research and development unit, told Janes.com.

Read more: These 4 companies are leading the charge in 'space vacations' - from giant balloon flights to orbital hotels

The sheet weighs around 500g and can fold up into a compact bundle, Janes.com reported.

It has been tested by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and has since been added to a procurement plan, Ynet said.

The idea for the technology comes from the personal experiences of Polaris Solutions co-founder Assaf Picciotto.

While serving in a special IDF unit during the 2006 Lebanon War, Picciotto noticed that soldiers were not adequately protected from their enemies' thermal imaging equipment, The Media Line reported. "You have to be better than the enemy and we understood that there were big gaps in the survivability part," Picciotto told the media outlet.

Polaris Solutions is working with special forces units in Canada and the United States to bring the technology to North America, The Media Line said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Biden's approval rating falls, as both Republicans and Democrats grow more concerned about crime

    Rising worries about crime among both Democrats and Republicans are starting to create a drag on President Biden’s approval rating, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — and could signal larger challenges for the president’s party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

  • 'Jacked Chef' Andre Rush eats 10,000 calories a day, including 4 whole chickens and 24 eggs

    Chef Rush went viral in 2018 for the size of his 24-inch biceps, and he has to eat a lot to maintain his size and fuel his lifestyle.

  • A US Air Force Ghostrider gunship crew received awards for saving 88 lives with nearly 2 hours of non-stop fire

    The heavily armed gunship poured fire on the enemy, clearing the way for helicopters to rescue wounded troops.

  • Germany knife attack: Three killed and several others injured in Wurzburg

    Three people were killed and others injured on Friday in a knife attack in the southern German city of Wuerzburg. Police arrested the man, identified as a 24-year-old Somali resident of the city, after shooting him in the leg. German news outlets reported that the suspect had attacked people in the city centre with a knife at around 5pm. Video footage circulating online showed passersby trying to stop the suspect using folded chairs. A crowd of people gave chase, before a police car arrived on t

  • ‘Trump Train’ drivers who tried to run Biden bus off road sued under KKK Act

    Two lawsuits were filed in relation to the incident: one against the Trump supporting drivers, one against law enforcement who “turned a blind eye.”

  • Israel Is Sending Robots With Machine Guns to the Gaza Border

    via IDFGaza is often described as the world’s largest open-air prison. Over two million people inhabit the tiny coastal strip, and they must endure a 70 percent unemployment rate; frequent shortages of medical supplies, fuel and clean water; constant power outages; and the fundamentalist governance of the extremist group Hamas. Add to that the Israeli air strikes that knocked down multiple high-rise residential buildings in a war last May—the third war since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.

  • Allies irritated as Germany and France try to follow Biden with Putin summit

    Germany and France want European Union leaders to host a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but other allies aren’t hearing much justification for a meeting beyond the fact that President Joe Biden did it first.

  • Trump targeting GOP impeachment voter at Ohio revenge rally

    Former President Donald Trump will return to the rally stage this weekend, holding his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House as he makes good on his pledge to exact revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment. Trump's event at Ohio's Lorain County Fairgrounds, not far from Cleveland, will be held Saturday to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building.

  • Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

    Johnny Hurley was hailed by police as a hero for shooting and killing a gunman they say had killed one officer and expressed hatred for police in a Denver suburb. The disclosure helped clarify what happened on Monday when three people — Hurley, Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and the suspected gunman, Ronald Troyke — died in a string of shootings in the historic downtown district of Arvada, an area with popular shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses about 7 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver. According to a timeline and video released by police, Troyke, 59, ambushed Beesley after he pulled his truck into a parking spot near Beesley's patrol car as Beesley was responding to a report of a suspicious person.

  • Nanofabricated 'tetrakaidecahedrons' could out-bulletproof kevlar

    Researchers at MIT and Caltech have created a nanoengineered material that could be tougher than the likes of kevlar or steel. The study, led by MIT's Carlos Portela, aimed to find out whether nanoarchitected materials — that is, designed and fabricated at the scale of nanometers — could be a viable path toward ultratough blast shields, body armor and other protective surfaces. The complex 14-sided class of polyhedron (there are about 1.5 billion possible variations) was proposed by Lord Kelvin in the 19th century as theoretically one of the most efficient possible for filling space with duplicates of itself.

  • 'Another sucker ordering stuff on Amazon': A video of a UPS driver railing against Amazon deliveries showed the tech giant's impact on the entire courier system

    A TikTok that's since been deleted showed a UPS delivery driver unhappy with the number of Amazon packages he had to deliver.

  • Israel is reimposing indoor mask rules - 10 days after lifting them - as the country records a spike in Delta variant cases

    The country saw COVID-19 cases drop after a successful vaccination campaign, but cases have increased again in recent days.

  • Protesters hold 'Trump won' signs as Harris arrives in El Paso for her first border visit

    Protesters gathered outside of a Border Patrol station in Texas on Friday morning, awaiting the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • 2 years before his death, John McAfee posted a tweet saying, 'If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd.'

    The 2019 tweet was shared widely after McAfee's death on Wednesday in a jail in Spain, said to be a suicide.

  • Scientist Finds Early Virus Sequences That Had Been Mysteriously Deleted

    About a year ago, more than 200 data entries from the genetic sequencing of early cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, disappeared from an online scientific database. Now, by rooting through files stored on Google Cloud, a researcher in Seattle reports that he has recovered 13 of those original sequences — intriguing new information for discerning when and how the virus may have spilled over from a bat or another animal into humans. The new analysis, released Tuesday, bolsters earlier suggestions

  • Blink-182 sends love to 'super-human' Mark Hoppus amid cancer battle

    Blink-182's Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker lend their support to bandmate Mark Hoppus, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

  • House Panels Launch Investigation Into Alzheimer’s Drug Pricing and Approval

    Two House committees announced Friday that they are launching an investigation into the controversial approval and pricing of Biogen’s new $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug. “We have serious concerns about the steep price of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm and the process that led to its approval despite questions about the drug’s clinical benefit,” Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said in a statement. Pallone chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee while Maloney l

  • COVID SCIENCE-Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Cases of an inflammation of the heart muscle known as myocarditis have been reported after receiving COVID-19 shots, mostly in young men after the second dose of the mRNA vaccines. When myocarditis symptoms, such as chest pain and rapid or irregular heartbeats, do occur after vaccination, they usually resolve quickly, suggests a report of a small study published in the journal Circulation.

  • 'I make no promises' on new restrictions, CDC Director Walensky says

    The CDC chief doesn’t think lockdowns will be necessary, but her experience at a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Atlanta last week was a reminder of the challenges that remain.

  • Drought Indicators in Western U.S. Flash Warnings of the ‘Big One’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarah Brunner opened the irrigation spigots on her farm in March, three months early. The rain should have still been falling in California. Now that summer is taking hold, she and her husband are considering shifting their meager water supplies into pastures so their animals will have enough to eat.Brunner’s worries don’t stop at the barnyard. The family’s fields of shallots, garlic and goats are surrounded by thick Northern California forests, dried out and primed to burn. An ea