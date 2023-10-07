Israel's right to defence is beyond question – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his support for Israel after the unprecedented attacks by Hamas terrorists.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Appalling news from Israel. I extend my condolences to all those whose loved ones were killed in the terrorist attack.

We believe that order will be restored and terrorists will be eliminated.

Terror must not be given a single chance anywhere in the world, because terror is always a crime not just against one country or its specific victims, but against humanity as a whole and our entire world.

Whoever uses terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever sponsors terror commits a crime against the world.

The world must stand in unity and solidarity so that terror never attempts to conquer or destroy life anywhere.

Israel's right to defense is beyond question."

Details: Zelenskyy asks Ukrainians who are in the affected area to follow the instructions of the security forces on the ground and the information from local authorities.

