Israel's dilemma: Can the unvaccinated return to workplaces?

  • FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, people eat in a restaurant as restrictions are eased following months of government-imposed shutdowns, in Tel Aviv, Israel. While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
  • FILE - In this March 4, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, holds a "Green Pass," for citizens vaccinated against COVID-19, as he visits a fitness gym with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, second right, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, left, to observe how the pass is used, in Modi'in, Israel. While the country's "green pass" system has been successful in the areas of leisure and entertainment, it has proved to be more complicated in the workplace, where stakes are higher. (Avigail Uzi/Pool via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, Israeli pupils arrive to school in the central Israeli city of Herzliya. While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)
  • FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, Palestinian worker who works in Israel receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Tarkumiya crossing between the West Bank and Israel. While the vast majority of the 100,000 or so Palestinians who live in the West Bank and have Israeli work permits have been vaccinated, immunization drives in the West Bank itself and Gaza have lagged far behind. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021, file photo, consumers line up to enter a clothing store at a shopping center in the city of Beersheba, southern Israel. While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a customer at Nashville Barber Shop gets a shave after coronavirus restrictions were eased in Jerusalem. While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)
  • FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, women sit in a caffe overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as restrictions are eased following months of government-imposed shutdowns, in Tel Aviv, Israel. While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a woman carries shopping bags after coronavirus restrictions were eased, opening shopping centers, gyms, barber shops, among other sites in Jerusalem. While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak Israel Unvaccinated

FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, people eat in a restaurant as restrictions are eased following months of government-imposed shutdowns, in Tel Aviv, Israel. While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
ILAN BEN ZION
·5 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — After spending much of the past year in lockdown, Tel Aviv makeup artist Artyom Kavnatsky was ready to get back to work. But when he showed up for a recent photo shoot, his employer turned him away. The reason? He had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“He didn’t take me because I didn’t get vaccinated,” Kavnatsky said. “It’s discrimination, and it’s not all right."

The breakneck pace of Israel’s vaccination drive has made it one of the few countries able to return to much of its pre-pandemic routine. Bars and businesses, hotels and health clubs have all sprung back to life in Israel, where some 80% of the adult population is fully vaccinated and new infections and COVID-19 deaths have plummeted.

While Israel provides a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: Workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who refuse to get vaccinated as the next phase in the pandemic again pits public health concerns against individual rights and possibly new questions of equity. One case has already ended up in court, and others are expected to.

Airlines are already considering if vaccination, or a recent negative test, might be required for travel, as is the European Union. Some officials in Britain and the United States are exploring if proof of immunization could help large-scale gatherings to return, though there remains significant resistance to such measures in the U.S. Whether a shot is necessary to go back to work or class is an even thornier question.

In many countries, the decisions may raise the prospect of further dividing populations along the lines of wealth and vaccine access. While the vast majority of the 100,000 Palestinians who live in the West Bank and have Israeli work permits have been vaccinated, immunization drives in the West Bank and Gaza have lagged far behind. Many parts of the world have received few, if any, vaccines.

So far, Israel has relied primarily on a series of incentives meant to encourage people to get a vaccine. It has established a “green pass” for the fully vaccinated whose holders can attend concerts, dine out, go to the gym or travel to popular vacation spots in places like Egypt, Cyprus and Greece. Those who do not have the pass are out of luck.

The system has worked well in areas of leisure and entertainment. But now, it is moving into other realms. Health officials have recommended barring unvaccinated workers who have not recently tested negative for COVID-19 from schools, elder care facilities and other high-risk workplaces.

Israel’s health care system has also mandated that all employees — doctors, nurses, administrators, and support staff alike — receive the coronavirus vaccine. If they refuse, they will be transferred to jobs that do not involve contact with high-risk patients.

Rights groups have expressed concern that such regulations could jeopardize workers’ income.

Similar concerns exist in education. Tel Aviv University, Israel’s largest, has found an uneasy balance for now.

As the university resumes in-person classes, Eyal Zisser, its deputy rector, said that only students who are vaccinated can be physically present. Those who are not can continue to learn remotely.

“In the initial stages, we are bringing back some of the students according to the green pass and making lessons accessible to the rest of the students,” said Zisser.

Even with Israel's success, hundreds of thousands of people remain unvaccinated — some who are opposed to vaccines in general but many who are hesitant to take a shot that was developed so quickly. U.N., U.S. and European health experts have said the vaccines authorized by Israel are safe and effective.

Kavnatsky, the makeup artist, objects to vaccines and modern medicine more broadly, saying he doesn’t want to put “any needles in my body.” He is not alone. He is one of over 15,000 members of a Hebrew-language anti-vaccine Facebook group who are critical of what they see as forced immunization by the state.

Rappeh, a political party headed by outspoken anti-vaccine advocate Aryeh Avni, garnered over 17,000 votes in last week's recent parliamentary elections. That was not enough to get into parliament but illustrates the challenge for policymakers.

Israel’s Health Ministry acknowledges its powers are limited.

“We cannot force people to vaccinate,” said Einav Shimron, the ministry’s deputy director for international relations.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel, a nongovernmental organization that deals with labor issues, said that the long-term application of the green pass raises a potential civil rights issue, and has called on the government to pass legislation on the matter.

“If there is going to be a policy that infringes on the right to employment and on the right for a person to choose what to do with his or her body in order to be employed, then it needs to go through the legislative process,” said spokeswoman Maya Fried. “There needs to be a public discussion.”

In the meantime, the debate is already playing out in the courts.

In the first major decision on the topic, a Tel Aviv labor court in March allowed a day care center to bar a teaching assistant who who refused to get vaccinated or undergo coronavirus testing. The decision is expected to be appealed.

Dr. Nadav Davidovitch, the head of Israel’s association of public health physicians, said he believes people have an obligation to get vaccinated, particularly given the evidence that the vaccine not only prevents the worst outcomes from COVID-19 but also may reduce the spread of the virus. Israel, with 9.3 million people, has recorded at least 6,188 deaths since the pandemic began.

“We see vaccination as a solidarity act, not just an individual choice,” he said.

Still, he said he opposes forced vaccinations or firing people for refusing. Instead, he favors alternative approaches, from education to persuasion. Those who continue to refuse can perhaps be given different jobs, work remotely or undergo frequent testing.

Davidovitch, a former military epidemiologist, has experience with the issue. He said that well over 90% of Israeli recruits who did not want to be vaccinated when they enlisted ended up agreeing once they were educated by medical experts.

“I think it’s a bad idea to move quickly to compulsion,” he said. “Most people are hesitant. They are not against vaccination in general.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Johnson & Johnson testing vaccine on teens

    Johnson & Johnson has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents, beginning with those ages 16 and 17. ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, along with the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac company, amid a sharp increase in infections.

  • Lordstown Endurance electric truck beta production launches

    Overcoming serious (and potentially false) allegations from short-sellers, Lordstown proved it's getting closer to its goal of manufacturing electric trucks by reaching a major milestone. It launched beta production of the Endurance pickup in the Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant that manufactured the Chevrolet Cruze until it closed in 2019. Lordstown hasn't started producing the Lancia Beta.

  • More states giving pregnant women access to COVID-19 vaccines: What to know

    As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available to people younger than 65 and outside of the health care community, it is raising questions for breastfeeding and pregnant people who must decide if the vaccine is right for them. Pfizer and BioNTech became the first vaccine maker to evaluate their COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women when they announced a new trial in February. Moderna has not yet publicly released a timeline for including pregnant people in clinical trials.

  • Santa Clara Co. health officials warn of variant increase

    "Even if it's allowed under the state rules, don't do it. It's not safe." Health officials in the Bay Area's largest county are urging the public to maintain their vigilance as more variants of COVID-19 are detected in the community.

  • 'You Will Forever Be': Lauren London Writes Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

    On March 31, 2019, the news of Nipsey Hussle’s (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) murder shook the entire hip-hop industry and beyond. Wednesday marked two years since the rapper-activist-entrepreneur was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store. He was 33-years-old.

  • Vaccine side effect for pharmacies: It's a boon for business

    Vaccine side effect for pharmacies: It's a boon for business.Why it matters: Pharmacies are at the forefront of the biggest countrywide undertaking of our lifetime, the vaccination rollout.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Then: The onset of the pandemic crushed sales as in-store customers and prescriptions slowed to a crawl. Now: Shots bring people into pharmacies, where they have to hang out during the 15-minute observation period — creating a big opportunity for sales.Driving the news: The Biden administration this week expanded the number of pharmacies eligible for vaccine supply from the government. (States can allocate doses, too.)Later this month, 40,000 of the nation's 57,000 pharmacies will be able to administer shots — up from 17,000. The backdrop: Pharmacies had been under pressure as competitors (like Amazon and other big-box retailers) strengthened their foothold. Walgreens expects to "increase traffic" as shots are administered in their stores, then "personalize" what they learn about those customers coming into the store, CEO Rosalind Brewer told analysts Wednesday.The company has upped expectations for how much money it will rake in this year, thanks in part to a more aggressive vaccination timeline — and higher government reimbursements for each shot (now $40 apiece, up from $28 for the first dose and $16 for the second dose — though it's not guaranteed).By the numbers: Pharmacies have more capacity for shots, if they get supply.CVS said today it has given more than 10 million vaccine doses across 44 states. The chain says it could administer up to 25 million shots per month.Walgreens has administered 8 million vaccines at stores, nursing homes and vaccination sites — with half in March alone.Rite Aid has given more than 1 million vaccines since the beginning of last month.Go deeper: Demand for vaccines is already waning in some parts of the countryLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia seeks to buy anti-riot gear ahead of planned Navalny protest

    Russia has issued tenders to buy anti-riot kits and protective police gear, state procurement documents showed, ahead of a protest that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny hope will be the largest in modern Russian history. His allies, who staged three demonstrations in the winter to demand his release, said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. The authorities have called such street protests illegal and have pledged to break them up.

  • 'Trans Lives Are Precious' billboard posted near Mar-a-Lago to send message to Trump

    "We chose this location deliberately to remind our former president, a man that was focused on dismantling the rights of transgender Americans, that our existence is valid and important…" said telehealth company Folx.

  • How Likely Is a Stock Market Crash?

    After the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost a third of its value in mere weeks due to unprecedented uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it bounced back to gain in the neighborhood of 75% off its lows. It begs the question: How likely is a stock market crash? To begin with the basics, stock market corrections (i.e., declines of at least 10%) are quite common in the S&P 500.

  • Research Finds That Drinking Cocoa Might Help Protect Your Heart from Stress

    Enjoy some hot chocolate in the name of heart health.

  • Experts say it's unlikely COVID-19 passports will come about: 'The vaccine passport could wind up being irrelevant'

    The travel industry is hoping a COVID-19 passport will get people flying again, but opponents say there are issues with standardization and privacy.

  • Dutch temporarily halt AstraZeneca shots for under-60s

    The Dutch government said Friday it is temporarily halting AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations for people under 60 following reports of very small number of people suffering unusual blood clots after receiving the shot. The Dutch decision comes three days after authorities in Germany also stopped using the AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the under-60s, citing fresh concerns over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots. Earlier Friday, a Dutch organization that monitors vaccine side effects said it had received five reports of blood clots with low blood plate counts following vaccinations.

  • Virgo Tarot Horoscopes: April 2021

    Hey there, Virgo! Your tarotscope is here to help you navigate 2021.

  • Exclusive: Volkswagen to buy credits from Tesla in China to comply with environmental rules - sources

    A Volkswagen joint venture in China has agreed to buy green car credits from Tesla to help meet local environmental rules, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The deal, the first of its kind to be reported between the two companies in China, highlights the scale of the task Volkswagen faces in transforming its huge petrol carmaking business into a leader in electric vehicles to rival Tesla. Shares in Volkswagen, the world's second-biggest automaker, have soared this year as investors warm to its plans to go electric.

  • In Moonlight, Barry Jenkins Secured the Bag, Too—Leaves Amazon Studios for HBO/HBO Max Overall TV Deal

    Barry Jenkins’ newly anticipated (and deftly marketed) Amazon Prime Video limited series The Underground Railroad hasn’t even premiered yet and he’s already moving on to a new creative relationship with another network/streamer.

  • Sharp Decline in Flu and Colds Has Experts Wondering if Masks Will Stick Around After Pandemic Ends

    A recent study found that respiratory illnesses in children are down 62%, and just one child has died from the flu this year, well below the typical 100 to 200 deaths

  • Knicks were right not to make a splash at 2021 NBA trade deadline

    Though they had $15 million in salary cap space and a few future draft picks, the New York Knicks were mostly quiet at the trade deadline.

  • 2 volcanos erupt in Europe

    New drone footage showed lava spewing from a geyser that erupted two weeks ago near Iceland’s capital. Also, Italy’s Mount Etna erupted for the 17th time since February.

  • 15M Doses Of JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Ruined After Ingredient Issues At Emergent Biosolutions' US Plant: NYT

    One batch of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccines failed quality standards and are not fit for use, reported the New York Times on late Wednesday. What Happened: The company had found a problem with an ingredient used in the vaccine produced at Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s (NYSE: EBS) site in Baltimore. Emergent BioSolutions is a manufacturing partner to both JNJ and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN). Workers at the plant accidentally conflated the ingredients several weeks ago, contaminating up to 15 million doses of JNJ’s vaccine. Federal officials have attributed the mistake to human error. Why It Matters: The mix-up has delayed future shipments of JNJ doses in the U.S. while the FDA is investigating the incident. The error does not affect any Johnson & Johnson doses currently being delivered, including the shipments that states are counting on next week. New shipments of the JNJ vaccine totaling 24 million doses in the next month were supposed to come from the Baltimore plant. Those deliveries are now in question while the quality control issues are sorted out. Federal officials still expect to have enough doses from Johnson & Johnson and the two other approved coronavirus vaccine makers to meet President Biden’s commitment to providing enough vaccine to immunize every adult by the end of May. Johnson & Johnson has strengthened its control over Emergent BioSolutions’ work to avoid additional quality lapses. None of the doses ever left the plant, and the lot has been quarantined. Earlier this month, EBS’ CEO Bob Kramer said that the company is operating at a level where its annual capacity is well over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. Price Action: EBS shares are down 8.5% at $85.05, and JNJ stock is down 0.8% at $163.25 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEMA May Issue Updated Recommendation If AstraZeneca Jab-Clot Link Is Established: ReportPfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Gives 100% Protection In Adolescents© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Queen’s sadness as Maundy money service is cancelled again

    The Queen has told of her sadness at being unable to hand out commemorative Maundy money in person for a second consecutive year, as she instead posted the symbolic coins to Christian pensioners. The monarch wrote to this year’s recipients to send her “personal thanks” for their invaluable contribution to community life, saying: “I hope however that this Maundy Gift will remind you for years to come that your efforts have been truly appreciated.” She noted that the annual Royal Maundy Service would have taken place at Westminster Abbey, adding: “I am sure you will be sad, as I am, that present circumstances make it impossible for that service to take place.” Among the 95 men and 95 women honoured this year were Agnes Slocombe, who served as the first black Mayor of Barnet, 101-year-old George Stewart, one of the country’s oldest skiers, and Malcolm Cloutt, 100, a former Second World War RAF pilot who has given out 1,000 Bibles during his lifetime. The Queen said in her letter: “I am delighted to send you the Maundy gift which I hope you will accept as an expression of my personal thanks to you for all that you have done to enrich the life of your community. “Each year, at the Royal Maundy Service, we have an opportunity to recognise, and give thanks for, work done by countless people for the wellbeing of their neighbours; work that has often been taken for granted or hidden.” The money – given to a number of male and female recipients equivalent to the Queen’s age – is delivered in two purses, one red and one white. The white purse is filled with uniquely minted Maundy money – silver one, two, three and four penny pieces – to the value of 95 pence. In the red pouch is a £5 coin, this year commemorating the Queen’s 95th birthday, and a 50p which portrays the 50th anniversary of Decimal Day in 1971. Pensioners who have supported the church and their local communities are recommended by clergy of all denominations to receive Maundy money.