Israel's Former Prime Minister Thinks Peace Is Possible

Even before the onset of war, public support for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was falling, with only 35 percent of Israelis believing both states could coexist peacefully, down from 50 percent in 2013. So what does one of the two-state solution’s most famous proponents — and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s predecessor — think about the prospects for peace now that war has begun?

Ehud Olmert served as Israel’s prime minister between 2006 and 2009. While he was in office, he presided over the 2006 Lebanon War, watched as Hamas took power in the Gaza Strip in 2007 and dealt with frequent rocket attacks from Hamas over the course of the summer of 2008. At the same time, Olmert remained committed to finding a path to a two-state solution and remained interested in negotiating with Palestinians.

I interviewed Olmert last week on Zoom during a WORLD.MINDS gathering. This interview has been edited for clarity.



Rolf Dobelli: Why did Hamas attack now, not a year ago or in a year from now?

Ehud Olmert: This is a very hard question to answer. I can only speculate. I think that the possible alliance between America, the Saudis and Israel may have uplifted the Palestinian Authority into a much better position to represent the Palestinian people for possible peace negotiations between them and the state of Israel. Hamas is not interested in this. The planned alliance is made in order to oppose the potential penetration of Iran and the Chinese into that part of the Middle East, which is a threat to the strategic interests of America, of the Saudis and also of the state of Israel. So, the partnership would have uplifted the Palestinian Authority into a much better status than they have now. The only interest of Hamas, however, is to be the sole power that speaks for the Palestinians.

Dobelli: Do you think Israel will be able to completely eradicate the terrorists, the Hamas?

Olmert: Look, we were quite successful in eradicating the terrorists from the West Bank. That was a terrible, terrible time. I was mayor of Jerusalem in the years 2000 to 2002. I had to deal almost on a daily basis with suicidal attacks in coffee shops, in buses, in schools, in the streets, everywhere. This was one of the most difficult times in my life and in the history of the city of Jerusalem. And we stopped in a forceful manner, in a very, very smart and sophisticated way. But we stopped it. So you can sometimes reduce terror. If you do it in a big war, it's more difficult, but I think it can be done. It may be very costly. It may be very costly to them and equally to us.

Dobelli: You've been a proponent of the two-state solution for a long time. Do you think the time has arrived to finally implement it?

Olmert: First of all, I think that it is the only real political solution for this lifelong conflict between Israel and Palestinian states. There is no other. Therefore, I have to believe that this is possible. Assuming that the Israeli operation in Gaza will be quick, decisive, powerful, and reasonable in terms of the price paid by the civilian population in Gaza, I think that the international community will be united against Hamas, which can give an opportunity for the Palestinian Authority to step in and to start serious negotiations. It also requires cooperation from the Israeli side.

Dobelli: If Donald Trump gets reelected, how will this change things the Middle East?

Olmert: I very much hope he will not. By the way, he made a terrible mistake which will cost him the 20 percent of the Jewish community that traditionally voted for Republicans. A few days ago Trump said that Hamas is a very smart organization. To have said this in these days is the ultimate manifestation of the brutality and the narrowmindedness of the guy who was president of America and wants to be reelected again. I hope he will not. Nothing good will come to America or to the Middle East or to the world if he's being elected again.

Dobelli: Will Iran, the power behind Hamas, ever get the nuclear weapon?

Olmert: I'll tell you something. Biden said that he swears that America will never allow Iran to have nuclear power. I am not certain that it will be enough. So there might be a situation where actions will have to be taken. Who will take these actions, how it will be done and what will be the possible ramifications remains to be seen considering the circumstances. But I'm afraid that something must be done. I wish I could tell you what I was planning to do, but I think it will be too sensitive.

