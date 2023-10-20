US official denies report that thousands of artillery shells meant for Ukraine will be sent to Israel, straining the ammo stockpile

The US agreed to give Israel tens of thousands of artillery rounds initially slated for Ukraine, Axios reported.

But a US official denied the report in a statement to Insider.

The chair of NATO's Military Committee previously warned that allied ammo supplies are nearing the "bottom of the barrel."

The United States plans to give Israel tens of thousands of artillery rounds that were initially set to go to Ukraine as the Israeli forces continue their bombardment of Gaza in response to Hamas' deadly terror attacks earlier this month, Axios reported.

Three anonymous Israeli officials with knowledge of the situation told Axios, per a report published on Thursday, that the Pentagon plans to send Israel the supply of 155mm artillery shells in the coming weeks.

Israel had previously requested the munitions from the US, the officials said.

After initial publication, a US official responded to Insider and pushed back on the reporting from Axios, saying that the US is not diverting ammunition formally allocated for Ukraine to Israel. Either way, Israel and Ukraine may end up needing ammunition from an already stressed stockpile.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a Thursday press briefing that he did not have any information when asked about the Axios report, but noted that "we are confident we can continue to support both Ukraine and Israel, in terms of their defensive needs."

The US Department of Defense referred to Ryder's remarks when asked for comment on the report by Insider on Friday.

Despite the projected confidence, officials have warned that ammunition supplies are dwindling as Western countries back Ukraine in its fight against Russia — and that was before a second war broke out in Gaza.

The chair of NATO's Military Committee warned earlier this month that ammo supplies are nearing the "bottom of the barrel" as heavy exchanges of artillery fire in Ukraine stress stockpiles.

The first shipments of US military aid to Israel began arriving there last week and will continue to be delivered on a near-daily basis, Ryder said, explaining the aid includes precision-guided systems like Joint Direct Attack Munitions, Small Diameter Bombs, and 155mm artillery ammunition.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is asking Congress for tens of billions of dollars in aid for both Israel and Ukraine.

The US has provided Ukraine more than $44 billion in security assistance since Russia invaded the Eastern European country in February 2022, including several high-profile systems, such as the M1A1 Abrams tanks, the last of which arrived in Ukraine earlier this week, Bradley fighting vehicles, Patriot air-defense systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and M777 Howitzers.

But ammunition has been one of the biggest and most consistent deliveries, with Ukraine eating through artillery as it engages Russian forces. The war has the US scrambling to substantially increase munition production for Ukraine, and Biden has acknowledged stockpiles — specifically of 155mm shells — are running low.

The US sent controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine in July as a stopgap to alleviate stress on US ammo supplies and give Ukrainian artillery the ability to deal more damage with less ammunition. "This is a war relating to munitions. And they're running out of that ammunition, and we're low on it," Biden said at the time.

Now, with munitions going to Israel, the US will face increased pressure to support two international partners at war and in need of artillery ammunition. And if Israel launches a ground invasion of Gaza, as it has indicated it will, its demand for ammo could increase, further straining US stockpiles.

Update: October 20, 2023 — This story has been updated to reflect comments from a US official made after initial publication. The official disputed the Axios report, saying that the US is not diverting ammunition slated for Ukraine to Israel.

