Israel's new government gets to work after Netanyahu ouster

  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, seated left, President Reuven Rivlin, seated center, and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid seated right, pose for a group photo with the ministers of the new government at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, seated, smiles as he waits for President Reuvin Rivlin, right, to pose for a group photo with the ministers of the new government at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, rear left, speaks with Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, rear right, after they posed for a group photo with the ministers of the new government at the president's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israel's new prime minister Naftali Bennett raises his hand during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu became the new prime minister (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, seated, smiles as he waits to pose for a group photo with the ministers of the new government at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, seated left, President Reuven Rivlin, seated center, and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid seated right, pose for a group photo with the ministers of the new government at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, seated left, President Reuven Rivlin, seated center, and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid seated right, pose for a group photo with the ministers of the new government at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, seated left, President Reuven Rivlin, seated center, and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid seated right, pose for a group photo with the ministers of the new government at the president's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
1 / 8

Israel Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, seated left, President Reuven Rivlin, seated center, and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid seated right, pose for a group photo with the ministers of the new government at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILAN BEN ZION
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in 12 years, Israelis on Monday woke up to a new government and a new prime minister, after Naftali Bennett secured the backing of parliament and ousted longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two were slated to hold a handover meeting later in the day, but without the formal ceremony that traditionally accompanies a change in government.

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, narrowly approved the new Bennett-led coalition government on Sunday, ending Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule. The divisive former prime minister, the longest to hold office, will now serve as the opposition leader.

David Bitan, a Likud lawmaker, told Kan public radio that Netanyahu was not holding the formal ceremony with Bennett because he feels “cheated” by the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government and “doesn’t want to give even the slightest legitimacy to this matter.”

Under a coalition agreement, Bennett will hold office of the premier for the first two years of the term, and then Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the architect of the coalition, will become prime minister.

The new government was sworn in late on Sunday and set to work Monday morning, with ministers announcing appointments of new ministry directors. Outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, who finishes his term in office next month, hosted Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the Cabinet at his official residence in Jerusalem for the official photo of the new government. Bennett and Lapid declined to comment to the press.

Topaz Luk, a Netanyahu aide, told Army Radio that the former prime minister — now opposition leader — is “full of motivation to topple this dangerous government as soon as possible."

World leaders have congratulated Bennett on becoming the 13th person to hold the office of Israeli prime minister.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Bennett and Lapid on forming a government, tweeting that “this is an exciting time for the UK and Israel to continue working together to advance peace and prosperity for all.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared close ties with Netanyahu, congratulated Bennett in a tweet in Hebrew, saying he “looks forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic relations between our countries.” Modi also voiced his “deep recognition” of Netanyahu’s leadership.

The United Arab Emirates, which established diplomatic relations with Israel last year as part of the so-called Abraham Accords orchestrated by the Trump administration, said in a statement that it was looking “forward to working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence, and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment.”

Lapid, Israel’s new foreign minister and alternate prime minister, spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and “discussed the special relationship between the US and Israel," he wrote on Twitter.

At a handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Lapid told diplomats that Israel's foreign relations had suffered from “disgraceful neglect” in recent years, and pledged to mend relations with neighboring Jordan, the European Union, the Democratic Party in the U.S. and the American Jewry — relations that Lapid said had deteriorated under Netanyahu.

“The outgoing administration took a terrible gamble in focusing only on the Republicans and abandoning Israel's bipartisan standing,” Lapid said. He added that Israel's ties with American Jews were “the most important relationship, and the one that needs to be worked on more than any other.”

Lapid also echoed Bennett's remarks, saying that Israel remains opposed to a return to the previous nuclear agreement reached between world powers and Iran, and that it would “prevent by all means the possibility of Iran getting nuclear weapons.”

Bennett, 49, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after Sunday's 60-59 vote in Knesset. The motion passed after a member of the coalition was taken by ambulance from hospital to the parliament building to cast her vote, and despite an abstention by a member of the Islamist Raam party.

Bennett heads a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences, ranging from a small Islamist party to Jewish ultranationalists. He said he is prioritizing mending the many rifts dividing Israeli society.

His ultranationalist Yamina party won just seven seats in the 120-member Knesset in March elections. But by refusing to commit to Netanyahu or his opponents, Bennett positioned himself as kingmaker. Even after one member of his religious nationalist party abandoned him to protest the new coalition deal, he ended up with the post of premier.

The Knesset vote capped a chaotic parliamentary session and ended a two-year period of political paralysis in which the country held four deadlocked elections. Those votes focused largely on Netanyahu’s divisive rule and his fitness to remain in office while on trial for corruption charges.

Netanyahu has made clear he has no intention of exiting the political stage. “If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country,” he said Sunday.

To his supporters, Netanyahu is a global statesman uniquely capable of leading the country through its many security challenges.

But to his critics, he has become a polarizing and autocratic leader who used divide-and-rule tactics to aggravate the many rifts in Israeli society. Those include tensions between Jews and Arabs, and within the Jewish majority between his religious and nationalist base and his more secular and dovish opponents.

Recommended Stories

  • Benjamin Netanyahu ousted from power as new Israeli government wins majority vote

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving prime minister, was ousted on Sunday night by a cross-party coalition government, raising hopes that the worst political crisis in the country's history is drawing to a close. At a special session in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, lawmakers voted narrowly in favour of removing Mr Netanyahu from high office and swearing in a unity government. The coalition will be led by Naftali Bennett, the right-wing leader of the Yamina party, who will serve a

  • Israeli Opposition Swears in New Government, Ousts Netanyahu

    Israeli opposition parties were sworn in as a new governing coalition on Sunday, formally ousting longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel’s new leader?

    Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday as Israel's new prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation.

  • Boris Johnson denies Brexit wars and aid cuts ruined G7 Summit, as gathering branded ‘colossal failure’

    Agreements on climate and vaccine donations fall short – as diplomatic spat with France leaves ugly mood

  • Netanyahu Out as Israel Swears in New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

    But the former prime minister will not go quietly. He will stay in parliament as opposition leader and promised to "return" to power

  • Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

    The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett. "I am here celebrating the end of an era in Israel," said Erez Biezuner in Rabin Square. "We want them to succeed and to unite us again," he added, as flag-waving supporters of the new government sang and danced around him.

  • SHN rules for travellers from Fiji tightened, for travellers from Israel eased

    All travellers entering Singapore who have travel history in the past 21 days to Fiji are required to serve a 21-day Stay-Home Notice at dedicated SHN facilities given the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

  • Cam Newton could return to practice on Monday

    Nine days ago, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton suffered a slight bone bruise in his finger when he banged his hand against a helmet. On Monday, he could be back on the practice field. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Newton returned to practice on Friday, and that he “threw the ball around a bit.” Coach [more]

  • NATO members set to say they won’t deploy land-based nukes in Europe

    NATO allies are poised to officially oppose the alliance deploying ground-based nuclear missiles in Europe, Defense News has learned.

  • Israel’s parliament approves new government, ending Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule

    Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

  • NBA playoffs: MVP Nikola Jokic ejected from Nuggets-Suns Game 4 for flagrant foul

    Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was ejected from Game 4 for his Flagrant 2 foul on Suns guard Cameron Payne.

  • AP Top Stories June 14 A

    Here's the latest for Monday June 14th: Biden meets with NATO leaders; New Israeli prime minister sworn-in; Car hits spectators at Texas race track; Fire destroys at least two homes in California.

  • Netanyahu out as Israel marks end of an era

    In an improbable scenario few could have imagined, Iraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run ended on Sunday with parliament approving a so-called “government of change” led by nationalist Naftali Bennett.The newly-elected coalition – consisting of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties - was voted in by a razor-thin margin, with little in common except the desire to unseat Netanyahu, underscoring its likely fragility.Addressing parliament before Bennett was sworn in, a combative Netanyahu indicated he isn’t exiting quietly, saying (quote), “If we are destined to go into the opposition, we will do so with our heads held high until we can topple it" – adding that that would happen (quote), "sooner than people think."Interrupted by non-stop shouts of "liar" and "shame" from Netanyahu loyalists in parliament, Bennett thanked the former prime minister for his "lengthy and achievement-filled service on behalf of the State of Israel."Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, having also served a first term from 1996 to 1999.But he was weakened by his repeated failure to clinch victory in four elections over the past two years, including a vote in March, and by an ongoing corruption trial, in which he has denied any wrongdoing.Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas also engaged in over a week of intense warfare last month, with both sides criticized for civilian casualties.Under the coalition deal, Bennett, an Orthodox Jew and tech millionaire, will be replaced as prime minister by centrist Yair Lapid, a popular former television host, in 2023.The new government largely plans to avoid sweeping moves on hot-button international issues such as policy toward the Palestinians, and to focus instead on domestic reforms.U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the new cabinet and said he looked forward to working with Bennett to strengthen the "close and enduring" relationship between their two countries.

  • Pelosi Denies ‘Rebuking’ Omar over U.S.-Taliban Comparison: ‘She Clarified, We Thanked Her’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) denied that House leadership rebuked Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) following a tweet in which Omar compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, in comments on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

  • Explainer: Who's who in Israel's new patchwork coalition government

    Israel's new government is a hodgepodge of political parties that had little in common other than a desire to unseat veteran right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The coalition, sworn in on Sunday, spans the far left to far right and includes for the first time a small Islamist faction representing Israel's Arab minority.

  • Video shows AOC dancing with NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley at a Strokes fundraising concert

    Comedian John Mulaney, who recently completed rehab, opened the show - NYC's first full-capacity indoor concert of its size since the pandemic.

  • The Latest: Bennett says Israel 'at outset of new days'

    Naftali Bennett, Israel’s first Orthodox Jewish prime minister, has opened the first meeting of his government with a traditional blessing for new beginnings, saying that now’s the time to get to work to mending rifts in the nation. Bennett addressed the newly sworn in Cabinet Sunday night, saying the country is “at the outset of new days.” “Citizens of Israel are all looking to us now, and the burden of proof is upon us,” he said.

  • Julie Benz Breaks Down Her Lifetime Role as Gold Digger Killer, Says Dexter Revival Doesn't Need a Rita Ghost

    It’s been 11 years since the Trinity Killer murdered Rita on Dexter, but some fans still associate Julie Benz with the character, despite the many roles she has since played. “People on social media who fell in love with Rita approach me like I’m her,” Benz tells TVLine with a chuckle. “And I have to […]

  • Taiwan says will be 'force for good' after unprecedented G7 support

    Taiwan will be a "force for good" and continue to seek even greater international support, the presidential office said, after the Chinese-claimed island won unprecedented backing from the Group of Seven of major democracies. The G7 leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said this was the first time the G7 leaders' communique has stressed the importance of peace and stability in the strait and first time since its founding there was "content friendly to Taiwan", expressing deep thanks for the support.

  • National pro-science PAC endorses Democrat Joe Cunningham’s 2022 SC governor bid

    314 Action endorsed Democrat Joe Cunningham’s bid for governor Monday, the national group’s first endorsement of a gubernatorial challenger in the 2022 cycle, it said.