Israel's Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran 'challenge'

27
AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder.

At the start of an Oval Office meeting with Biden, Herzog noted it had been 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian security custody, which spurred the protests across Iran. He also noted that Iran was "moving toward” becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are “killing innocent citizens in Ukraine.”

“Today, the Iranian regime is crushing thousands of Iranian citizens— young men and women — who are demonstrating and simply pleading to have their own liberties,” Herzog said. “I think the Iranian challenge will be a major challenge that we are discussing."

Israeli officials have made the case to Biden that reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement would not stop Tehran from achieving its nuclear ambitions and would destabilize the region. The Biden administration, however, until recently seemed determined to bring back the deal, which would provide Tehran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for the country agreeing to roll back its nuclear program to the limits it set.

But the administration has sounded increasingly pessimistic about the prospects for the deal in recent weeks as Iran has shipped drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine and as it has responded with brutality to the women-led protests against the Islamic government that erupted more than a month ago.

White House officials have said in recent days they are not focused on diplomacy with Iran at the moment and are looking to support the protesters who have taken to the streets.

The demonstrations are the most sustained protests against the Islamic government in more than a decade. They erupted after morality police detained Amini last month for not properly covering her hair with the Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab, which is mandatory for Iranian women. Amini, 22, collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Biden made no mention of Iran in his brief comments to reporters at the top of his meeting with Herzog. He congratulated Israel for a m aritime boundary agreement with Lebanon that is set to be signed on Thursday.

The agreement, coming after months of U.S.-mediated talks, marks a major breakthrough in relations between Israel and Lebanon, which formally have been at war since Israel’s establishment in 1948. The agreement provides for the development of energy fields for the benefit of both countries.

“I think it's a historic breakthrough,” Biden said. “It took a lot of courage for you to step up and step into it.”

Herzog met on Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as part of his whirlwind visit to Washington.

“We are standing together against the dangerous, destabilizing and terrorizing actions that Iran is taking in the region and, as you’ve noted, well beyond the region,” Blinken said during his appearance with Herzog.

Herzog's visit also comes as violence escalates in the West Bank. Israeli forces on Tuesday raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second-largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Congressional leaders have invited Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding next year. The date for Herzog’s address has not been set.

The State of Israel was proclaimed on May 14, 1948. President Harry S. Truman recognized the new nation the same day.

In a letter extending the invitation, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the two nations have shared “an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values, and friendship.”

Recommended Stories

  • US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini's death

    The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran's intelligence agency, leaders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police. The U.S. government's sanctions arm designated 10 members of Iran's leadership with financial blocks and penalties, continuing a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disrupting internet access. Targeted in the latest sanctions were the commander of the Guard's intelligence organization, its deputy commander, wardens from a number of prisons and an Iranian company that conducts social media filtering.

  • Biden meets with Israeli president ahead of Israel's election for prime minister

    President Joe Biden is meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog days before Israel's election to pick a new prime minister.

  • Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz

    The British government on Wednesday called on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British citizenship, after his family said he had been returned to prison. Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for "assembly and collusion against Iran's national security" and working for the United States as a spy. He was briefly released on furlough in March when two dual nationals, including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, were allowed to leave Iran.

  • US has warned Putin against using nuclear weapons, Blinken says

    The United States have clearly and unambiguously warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of the consequences of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Oct. 26, as reported by CNN.

  • Israel raids bomb lab, killing 5 Palestinian gunmen

    Israel raids bomb lab, killing 5 Palestinian gunmen

  • Russians letting very few people out of temporarily occupied territories

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 14:31 The Russian occupiers have effectively stopped letting evacuation transport out of the temporarily occupied territories to enter territory controlled by Kyiv.

  • Explainer-What is the Palestinian militant group 'Den of Lions'?

    Israeli forces killed a leader of the so-called "Den of Lions", a fast-rising Palestinian militant group from the city of Nablus on Tuesday in a targeted operation that set off one of the biggest gunfights seen in the West Bank in weeks. In a statement on Tuesday, the Israeli military said its forces had raided an apartment in the market area of the Old City that was used as an explosives manufacturing site, killing 31-year-old Wadi al-Houh, who it said was responsible for making pipe bombs and obtaining weapons. The Den of Lions emerged around a year ago in Nablus, where posters of its dead fighters, almost all young men posing with their automatic weapons and combat gear, are now plastered all over the narrow streets of the Old City and its covered market.

  • Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine

    The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” found. Troops moving down from Belarus toward Kyiv had been ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance,” according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans.

  • An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

    Ninety-nine lashes and a prison sentence awaited Zar Amir Ebrahimi in 2008 when she decided to flee Iran. Ebrahimi, then a well-known TV star in Iran, was charged with having sexual relations outside wedlock. Ebrahimi, now 41, decided she wouldn’t take any more punishment.

  • Putin is losing, while Ukrainian forces grow in strength, NATO says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Ukraine on the battlefield, while Ukrainian forces are only getting stronger, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Oct. 26, as reported by CNN.

  • Italy's Meloni pledges arms for Ukraine, Berlusconi toes line

    ROME (Reuters) -The only way to facilitate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is helping Kyiv to defend itself militarily, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Wednesday. "Peace can be achieved by supporting Ukraine ... it is the only chance we have for the two sides to negotiate," Meloni told the Senate ahead of a confidence vote on her newly appointed rightist government. Meloni has repeatedly pledged support to Kyiv, while her coalition allies Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini have been much more ambivalent on the issue due to their historic ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Woman sentenced to 6 years after registering to vote despite felony sues Tennessee for emotional distress

    An activist who was given a six-year prison sentence for registering to vote despite being permanently ineligible because of her […] The post Woman sentenced to 6 years after registering to vote despite felony sues Tennessee for emotional distress appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cuba hosts first U.S. business conference in years, seeks investment

    A few dozen U.S. entrepreneurs braved tough U.S. sanctions and Cuba’s worst economic crisis in decades to attend a conference in Havana on Wednesday focusing on the new private sector and aimed at boosting flagging engagement between the Cold War-era foes. The Cuban Chamber of Commerce and Washington-based consultancy FocusCuba, which are hosting the gathering, said the three day event was the first such forum since at least 2018 when former U.S. President Donald Trump piled new sanctions on top of the decades-old trade embargo. Both the Cuban and the U.S. delegations criticized the sanctions - most of which are still in place - and called on Democrat U.S. President Joseph Biden to drop his Republican predecessor's policies.

  • Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'

    Rich Donnelly, 59, a Copy Editor at PEOPLE who lives in Tuxedo Park, N.Y., shares his story of being diagnosed with male breast cancer in this first-person essay

  • Zelenskyy says Israel transferring intelligence on Iranian drones

    Ukraine and Israel are currently “at the beginning of cooperation” now that Israel has given Ukraine intelligence on the Iranian drones that the Kremlin regime uses to attack Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Oct. 26.

  • Israel expected to tighten restrictions on Chinese investment in face of growing US pressure

    The Israeli government is expected to approve new foreign investment restrictions targeting China in the face of growing pressure from the United States. Haaretz reported Israel's security cabinet was expected to approve measures that would strengthen government oversight of foreign investment, allow the government to intervene when foreign investors controlled more than 5 per cent of a company's shares, and disqualify foreign enterprises from bidding or obtaining licences for local projects if

  • Raiders climb up power rankings thanks to Josh Jacobs

    Movin' on up. #Raiders climb up power rankings after Week 7 win

  • Report: Ezekiel Elliott likely out this week

    Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury he suffered during last Sunday’s win over the Lions and a report Wednesday indicates he won’t be playing this weekend. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Elliott suffered a knee sprain and Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports [more]

  • Mehmet Oz says abortion should be decided between 'women, doctors, local political leaders' during debate with John Fetterman

    In Tuesday's debate, Dr. Mehmet Oz said he does not support a federal ban on abortion. But he said local politicians should be able to prohibit it.

  • Pelosi, Schumer invite Israeli president to address Congress

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress. Pelosi and Schumer said in a letter addressed to Herzog on Tuesday that they hope Congress will have the opportunity to hear from him as the “historic and joyous milestone” of…