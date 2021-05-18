Israel's Iron Dome has blocked thousands of incoming rockets

Shayna Freisleben
·3 min read

Over 3,150 rockets have been fired by Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza into southern and central Israel over the past week, targeting both Israeli population centers and border villages. Approximately 90% of those Hamas rockets have been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, according to Israeli officials.

Bystander videos have documented the anti-missile system in action: curving streaks of light, nearly resembling firecrackers, meet rockets mid-trajectory. Seconds later, a bright flash and loud boom, signaling the rocket's interception. Shrapnel falls to the ground.

Streaks of light are seen from Ashkelon as Israel&#39;s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on May 15, 2021. / Credit: Amir Cohen / Reuters
Streaks of light are seen from Ashkelon as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on May 15, 2021. / Credit: Amir Cohen / Reuters

Israeli officials credit the Iron Dome with saving thousands of civilian lives. They say Hamas rocket fire in recent days has killed 12 people, including two children. In Gaza, without a similar defense, the toll has been far greater: At least 213 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, including 61 children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

When the Iron Dome technology was declared operational in 2011, it was regarded as a "game-changer" for modern warfare.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the targeting system uses radar and advanced tracking technology to follow the trajectory of incoming projectiles and determine if they pose a threat to a major population center. After measuring the speed and direction of the rockets, the intercepting Iron Dome missiles are fired, intended to detonate the projectiles mid-air.

It's like a "bullet shooting down another bullet," the late "60 Minutes" correspondent Bob Simon reported in 2013. It applies the laws of physics to short-range rockets traveling between 500 and 1,000 miles per hour.

Israel&#39;s Iron Dome missile defense system (left) intercepts rockets (right) fired by Hamas towards southern Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, as seen in the sky above Gaza overnight on May 14, 2021. / Credit: ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty Images
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system (left) intercepts rockets (right) fired by Hamas towards southern Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, as seen in the sky above Gaza overnight on May 14, 2021. / Credit: ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty Images

A constellation of Iron Dome "batteries" comprise the defense system, according to Israelis. Each battery has its own radar, command-and-control center and launchers that fire the Tamir interceptor missiles.

Currently, there are 10 Iron Dome batteries deployed throughout Israel, with each battery intended to defend 60 square miles.

According to Raytheon, a U.S. defense contractor that produces up to 70% of the components of the Iron Dome's interceptors, each battery has three launchers loaded with up to 20 Tamir interceptor missiles each.

Israeli soldiers near an Iron Dome missile defense system in the southern city of Ashkelon on May 15, 2021. / Credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images
Israeli soldiers near an Iron Dome missile defense system in the southern city of Ashkelon on May 15, 2021. / Credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Iron Dome was developed with the support of hundreds of millions of dollars of aid from the United States government, backed by the then-Obama administration, according to congressional reports that track U.S. foreign aid to Israel.

U.S. aid for the project continued beyond its development, particularly as Israeli defense officials made technological upgrades to the system. In 2014, for example, during an escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas, the House and Senate approved a $225 million bill to restock the Iron Dome's interceptors.

Shooting down thousands of missiles quickly becomes an expensive proposition. The cost of the interceptor missile is about $40,000-50,000, according to the Institute for National Security Studies, a prominent Israeli think tank.

The U.S. government still provides critical financial support. A Congressional Research Service report outlines aid the United States has provided over the defense system's history, as of November 2020: "$1.6 billion to Israel for Iron Dome batteries, interceptors, co-production costs, and general maintenance."

2 high school students turn candy making into sweet success

Actor Charles Grodin has died at 86

Millions risk losing homes when eviction moratorium ends

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

    More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. The firing of hundreds of imprecise rockets into Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian groups is fairly clear-cut.

  • Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict

    Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants kept up cross-border rocket fire, with no firm sign on Wednesday of any imminent ceasefire despite international calls to end more than a week of fighting. Israeli leaders said they were pressing on with an offensive against Hamas and Islamic Jihad, but an Israeli military spokesman acknowledged that with an estimated 12,000 missiles and mortars in the groups' Gaza arsenal, "they still have enough rockets to fire". Two Thai workers were killed and seven people were wounded in a rocket strike on Tuesday on an Israeli farm just over the Gaza border, police said.

  • Rockets from Gaza rain havoc on Israeli cities in latest war

    Sirens wailed just before the Jewish holiday of Shavuot began on Sunday evening, sending Chen Farag and her family once again running for cover as they have dozens of times over the past week since the latest war between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli military erupted. The city of about 225,000 people is around 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the Gaza Strip. Six adults, two dogs and a parrot huddled in their home’s reinforced safe room — a routine precaution for hundreds of thousands of Israelis in the country's south.

  • Israeli jets pound Gaza as rocket fire resumes

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down today's biggest headlines in today's News on the Move segment.

  • COVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts

    Gaza's hospitals were already struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic before the conflict with Israel erupted last week. "The Ministry of Health is fighting on two fronts in the Gaza Strip - the coronavirus front and the other front, which is more difficult, is the injuries and the wounded," said Marwan Abu Sada, the director of surgery in Gaza's main Shifa hospital. More than a week into fighting, with Palestinians pounded night and day by airstrikes and Israelis racing for refuge from rockets as sirens wail, Gaza's doctors are battling to keep pace.

  • Israel and Hamas accused of war crimes in Gaza

    More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. (May 18)

  • US envoy: Fear of Taliban conquering Kabul are overblown

    Predictions that the Taliban will quickly overrun Afghan government forces and conquer Kabul once U.S. and coalition forces have fully withdrawn are unduly pessimistic, Washington's special envoy to Afghanistan said Tuesday. “I personally believe that the statements that their forces will disintegrate and the Talibs will take over in short order are mistaken,” Zalmay Khalilzad told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, whose members expressed deep worry that President Joe Biden's decision to fully withdraw by September will lead to chaos and intensified civil war.

  • Exodus to jungles, villages as Myanmar troops retake town

    Mindat, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Indian border in Chin state, has seen some of the most intense fighting since a Feb. 1 coup that has led to the emergence of ragtag local armies that are stifling the junta's bid to consolidate power. Martial law was declared in Mindat on Thursday before the army launched its assault, using artillery and helicopters against a newly formed Chinland Defence Force, a militia armed mainly with hunting rifles, which said it had pulled back to spare civilians from being caught in the crossfire. A representative of the local people's administrative group of Mindat said he was among some 200 people, including women and children, who had trekked across rocky roads and hills carrying blankets, rice and cooking pots.

  • Tibetan Side of Mount Everest Closes Amid Concerns of COVID-19 Outbreak in Nepal

    Nepal's COVID-19 cases have seen an uptick in recent weeks.

  • 2 pilots ejected from an F-15QA fighter jet during an emergency on the runway at a St. Louis airport

    The aircraft was a new F-15 variant for a foreign buyer. What caused the pilots to eject is currently under investigation.

  • Chinese Auto Retailer Soars 272% in First Day of Trading

    Jiuzi stock opened on the Nasdaq at $45, nine times its offer price. The company is just the latest one from China to wow U.S. exchanges.

  • More California counties see COVID-19 case improvements

    Five more California counties will move to less restrictive tiers because of improving COVID-19 conditions and no counties regressed, the state Department of Public Health said Tuesday. Orange, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and Amador counties are moving from the orange, or moderate, tier to the yellow, or minimal, tier. Santa Clara County's health officer, Dr. Sara Cody, immediately announced that new yellow tier rules will implemented Wednesday.

  • NBA news: League to use coinflips to determine draft order, Lakers tied for 21st pick

    The NBA will use coinflips to determine where teams will pick in the NBA Draft; the Lakers are in a three-way tie for the 21st pick.

  • Aevum is building a modular autonomous drone for space and terrestrial deliveries

    Logistics and delivery providers are territorially split between Earth and space, with companies like Amazon and FedEx working to master ground, air and drone transportation, and new entrants like SpaceX honing its expertise in space launch. Autonomous transportation startup Aevum wants to do both. The key is Aevum’s unmanned aircraft system, which it calls Ravn X. So far, Aevum has only publicly discussed its plans for Ravn X in the context of space launches.

  • Gaza reports deadliest day of fighting as Israel-Hamas aerial bombardments enter second week

    Israel and Hamas continued aerial bombardments into Tuesday morning as over a week of fighting showed no sign of ending despite international calls for a ceasefire, per Reuters.Why it matters: The worst violence in the region since 2014 has resulted in the deaths of 212 people in Gaza, ruled by Hamas, and 10 in Israel. 61 Palestinian children and two Israeli children are among those killed since the aerial exchanges began on May 10, Reuters notes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free People look at the site of a rocket strike from the Gaza Strip on May 17, 2021 in Ashdod, Israel. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images A Palestinian child, who was injured in Israel's attacks on Gaza, at Rafah border crossing ahead of being treated at Arish Hospital in Arish, Egypt on May 17. Egyptian authorities have been sending ambulances to the area since last Saturday, per Reuters. Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system is launched to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip, above Ashdod, on May 17. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images A ball of fire and a plume of smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, early on May 17. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A wounded Palestinians girl is evacuated from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, following Israeli airstrikes. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A building damaged by Hamas rockets in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 16. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images Smoke billows from a fire following Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in Gaza on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by Hamas from Gaza toward Israel early on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian doctors rush to treat a wounded girl who arrived with her family at Al-Shifa Hospital after intensive bombardments in Gaza City on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Members of Israel's security and emergency services transport an injured woman from a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan on May 15. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians carry one of survivors from under the rubble of a building, after it was struck by Israeli strikes, in Gaza, May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images A member of the Israeli emergency services works on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, following the launching of rockets from Gaza. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with NetanyahuEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WeWork CEO responds after getting roasted for his comments that the 'least engaged' employees want to keep working from home

    WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani said he didn't intend to "cast a negative light" on those who are working from home.

  • Canoo's electric microbus will start under $35,000 when it comes to market next year

    Los Angeles-based electric vehicle startup Canoo is bringing its first vehicle to market next year. While Canoo did not release pricing for the other two vehicles, it said that deliveries for the pickup and production for the delivery van are slated to start as early as 2023. The base, delivery (not to be confused with the bigger multipurpose delivery van) and premium models will be priced up to $49,950, the company said.

  • The Long-Awaited Tesla Roadster Will Hit the Petersen Museum Tomorrow

    The long-delayed, potentially powerfully performing two-seater will be there in the flesh.

  • Russia's northernmost base projects its power across Arctic

    During the Cold War, Russia's Nagurskoye airbase was little more than a runway, a weather station and a communications outpost in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Now, Russia's northernmost military base is bristling with missiles and radar and its extended runway can handle all types of aircraft, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers, projecting Moscow's power and influence across the Arctic amid intensifying international competition for the region's vast resources. The shamrock-shaped facility — three large pods extending from a central atrium — is called the “Arctic Trefoil” and is painted in the white-red-and-blue of the national flag, brightening the otherwise stark vantage point on the 5,600-kilometer (3,470-mile) Northern Sea Route along Russia's Arctic coast.

  • Israel keeps pounding Gaza to stop rocket fire: "Whatever it takes"

    Fighter jets hammered the Palestinian enclave again as Israelis near the Gaza border rushed to bomb shelters to dodge a fresh salvo of Hamas rockets.